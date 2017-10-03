Gareth Bale out injured for Wales’ crucial World Cup qualifiers

Wales will be without their talisman for their final two 2018 World Cup qualifiers.
Gareth Bale will not feature against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland as he has failed to recover from a calf injury he picked up in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League last Tuesday.
This is a huge blow for Chris Coleman’s side as they currently sit four points behind Group D leaders Serbia heading into the final two games of qualifying.
That means Wales are battling it out with the Republic of Ireland, who they host in Cardiff next Monday, for second spot which will likely see them go into a playoff for a spot at the 2018 tournament in Russia.
28-year-old Bale is Wales’ second highest all-time leading goalscorer (just two goals behind Ian Rush’s record of 28) and in his absence the likes of Sam Vokes, Aaron Ramsey and Hal Robson-Kanu will have to step up to try and deliver the goals they need to at least seal a playoff spot.
Bale has scored four of Wales’ 12 goals so far in qualifying but has often been battling through injuries when it has come to international games over the past 12 months.
Now that he is out, the prospect is very real that the EURO 2016 semifinalists are in danger of missing out on qualifying for the World Cup, which would be their first tournament since the 1958 competition in Sweden.
For the first time in a decade, the Italian Football Federation has updated its national crest.
At a ceremony Monday evening, the FIGC unveiled its newest crest, which features a modern take on the classic Italian National Team crest.
The new crest has a few changes from the crest that was displayed from 2007-2017; The four gold stars representing the four World Cup titles are moved above the main logo featuring the famous three red, white and green of the Italian flag. The circular shape in the center of the crest has slightly shrunk and is colored gold, as is the word Italia at the top of the crest. There’s also a gold outline around the crest.
“Our new visual FIGC identity completed a path of reinvigoration that started three years ago,” FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio said in a statement. “We are looking to the future while also highlighting our history. In the new logo we have made the four stars of our World Cup wins more visible, as they represent the pride of our entire country.”
Premier League clubs can cross Carlo Ancelotti off the list of available managers to take over in the middle of the season.
The recently sacked manager from Bayern Munich spoke to reporters at an event in Jerusalem’s Old City where he helped coach Jewish, Muslim and Christian children as part of a program set up by Assist for Peace, saying that he was taking the rest of the season off to rest.
“It’s better to keep silent,” Ancelotti told Sky Sports Italia. “I am very happy to be here, this is a commitment I absolutely wanted to keep because I believe that children are our future.
“For the next 10 months I will rest, I will not train any team.”
The news is a blow to big European clubs who may have been hoping Ancelotti would be available this winter should there be a managerial opening. However, Ancelotti is now 58-years old and missed 12 months of action after undergoing spinal surgery in Vancouver, Canada.
Ancelotti even tweeted that he attended a Vancouver Whitecaps match and had dinner with New York City FC midfielders Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo in 2015. Perhaps a return to North America could be on the cards in 2018?
Having won multiple UEFA Champions Leagues though, there will always be a huge market for Ancelotti, especially in his native Italy.
Gerard Pique is feeling the heat from Madrid-based soccer fans.
The Barcelona defender, who voted in Sunday’s Catalonian independence referendum and has on numerous occasions declared his support for an independent Catalonian state, took the field with the Spanish National Team in Madrid on Monday and was roundly jeered and booed by the fans in attendance.
Many fans brought signs with phrases against Pique and he was whistled when he walked on and off the field. The training session lasted just 23 minutes.
Pique was in tears after Barcelona’s win on Sunday over Las Palmas, which was played in front of an empty Camp Nou stadium.
“I think I can continue. But if the board really thinks I’m a problem, I will take a step back and leave the national team before 2018,” Pique reportedly said after the game. “There are many people in Spain who disagree with what happened today and believe in democracy. The board tried to suspend the match, but it wasn’t possible. We debated it and the club decided we should play. I am and I feel Catalan, today more than ever. I am proud of the behavior of the people of Catalonia. Voting is a right that must be defended.”
It’s still up in the air over whether the former Manchester United defender will start for Spain in its upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Spain faces Albania on Friday in Alicante, a little more than five hours south of Barcelona.
From there, Spain finishes the first stage of World Cup qualifying on October 9 against Israel in Jerusalem.
Week seven of the Premier League season saw plenty of new milestones hit and droughts broken.
Harry Kane continued his torrid run for Tottenham and England while Romelu Lukaku set a new record for most goals in his first seven appearances with a new club as Manchester United continue to fly high.
Here’s a look, via our friends at Opta, at some of the most interesting stats of the weekend that you can use to impress your friends – and maybe even significant others.
- Since Mauricio Pochettino took charge in 2014-15, Spurs have won the most points vs newly-promoted teams in the Premier League – 55.
- Harry Kane has now scored against 25 of the 26 teams he’s faced in the @PremierLeague, only failing to net against Cardiff.
- Harry Kane now has 13 goals for club & country in September 2017; his best ever goal tally in a single month of his career. This equals the highest tallies in a single month by both Lionel Messi (13 in March 2012) & Cristiano Ronaldo (13 in Oct 2010).
- Bournemouth are unbeaten in all four Premier League meetings with Leicester City (W1 D3 L0).
- Romelu Lukaku has scored 19 goals in his last 21 PL apps – in comparison, Palace have scored 18 in their last 21 PL games.
- Swansea have never kept an away clean sheet at West Ham, conceding 74 goals in 31 games in all comps (W2 D7 L22).
- West Brom have won four of their last five top-flight contest against Watford at the Hawthorns, losing the other in April 2016.
- Southampton have failed to score in 10 of their last 14 PL games & have scored just 8 goals from 180 shots in these games (4.4%).
- Saido Berahino is now without a goal in 31 hours & 23 minutes of Premier League football (Stoke & WBA combined).
- Marcus Rashford has now been involved in nine goals in his last 10 competitive games for Manchester United (five goals, four assists).
- This is the first time that Marcus Rashford has assisted two goals in a single game for Man United.
- No player has scored more goals in their first 7 Premier League apps for Man United than Romelu Lukaku (7, level with Andrew Cole).
- Crystal Palace are only the second team to lose their opening seven games in a Premier League season, after Portsmouth in 2009-10.
- Chelsea have dropped eight points in four Premier League home games so far in 2017-18; two more than in the whole of 2016-17 (6).
- Kevin De Bruyne has scored nine of his last 11 Man City goals from outside the box, including each of the last four.
- Nacho Monreal has scored his first Premier League goal since 16th March 2013 vs Swansea; 1660 days ago.
- Since 2016-17, Alexis Sanchez has been involved in 35 PL goals (24 goals 11 assists), more than double any other Arsenal player.
- Arsene Wenger has now beaten 45 different opponents in the Premier League, more than any other manager (Alex Ferguson, 44).
- Everton have lost their last four Premier League games on a Sunday by an aggregate score of 1-12.
- Burnley have already won more games (2) and points (8) in 4 PL away games this season than they did in the whole of 2016-17.
- Coutinho has now scored 17 goals from outside the box since his PL debut, at least three more than any other player.