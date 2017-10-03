PST EXTRA: Messi, Ronaldo, USMNT face World Cup destiny

There are very real scenarios that see the United States, Portugal, and Argentina needing playoff wins to advance to the 2018 World Cup in Russia?
A World Cup without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo would be rued across the globe, while no USMNT in Russia would be criminal to the growth of soccer here.
Joe Prince-Wright used this PST Extra to lay out what each of those teams need to qualify for Russia, and says forget math: the Yanks need to win both of their qualifiers and seal their fate for this summer.
Agree with Joe? Think he’s full of bologna? Weigh in below.
Just as Arsenal is hitting its stride under Arsene Wenger, the North London club may find its relatively stable run through the headlines put off kilter.
The Guardian reports that American owner Stan Kroenke is trying to buy out fellow owner Alisher Usmanov in a move that would give him all but about three percent of the Premier League giants.
A spokesman for a consortium of investors hoping to get a seat at the table, so far reportedly rebuffed thrice by Kroenke, is not pleased. From The Guardian:
“If Kroenke were to get to 97 percent he can force Arsenal into becoming a completely private company. That would be a major concern for everyone involved in Arsenal. At that point transparency would be a real minimum.”
Kroenke has been a controversial figure at Arsenal, to say the least, and a full takeover would do little to quell concerns from a certain portion of its fan base.
The American also owns the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL and the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest to snap his typing fingers along a keyboard for The Players’ Tribune, and he gives us an unusually emotional look at his life.
One of the greatest players of all-time, Ronaldo is known for his relentless work ethic and methodical prowess on the pitch. He’s a consummate entertainer, very cognizant of his image.
So even though it could make sense for Ronaldo, in terms of his brand, to unveil an emotional side to himself, it’s hard to find falsehood in his post about the meaning of family in his life and career.
Ronaldo talks about what it’s meant for him to have his son Cristiano Jr. around, but we’ll save that for your reading eyes at TPT (after all, the whole post leads up to that).
But there’s an anecdote that sticks out to us, and truly humanizes the larger than life CR7. It seems Ronaldo only joined an organized soccer team because it would make his father proud. And he had a hard time getting his mom and sisters to come to games.
It’s especially amusing knowing how involved his mother has become in his work, but — to steal a line from Ronaldo — this part makes us feel warm inside.
I felt so good in that moment. It meant a lot to me. It was like something switched inside of me. I was really proud. At that time, we didn’t have much money. Life was a struggle back then in Madeira. I was playing in whatever old boots my brother passed down to me or my cousins gave me. But when you’re a kid, you don’t care about money. You care about a certain feeling. And on that day, this feeling, it was very strong. I felt protected and loved. In Portuguese, we say menino querido da família.
It’s a good read, and a fairly rare if calculated look inside the man.
The car crash that kept Sergio Aguero from Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Chelsea could be the tip of the iceberg.
Man City had said they expect Aguero to miss between two and four weeks, but Argentina doctor Donato Villani says the striker will miss even more time.
While Villani may have been speaking to underscore Aguero’s desperation at missing CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, he doesn’t make the injury sound insignificant.
From Sky Sports:
“He is going to be out for a month-and-a-half – minimum. He is unable to leave his house, or get in or out of the car. He was feeling very bad because he wanted to be here.”
Aguero has six goals and three assists in six Premier League matches for City, adding another goal in two Champions League appearances.
Argentina is tied for the fifth spot in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, which will play New Zealand in an international playoff. It’s also a point ahead of Chile and three out of second.
A slightly favorable schedule does see Argentina hosting Peru on Thursday before going to Ecuador on Oct. 10. A win over Peru, also on 24 points, would go a long way to sending Argentina to Russia.
Wales is in quite a predicament when it comes to turning its EURO heroics into a World Cup run.
Already looking like a UEFA playoff is its only route to Russia — Wales sits four points back of Russia with two matches to play — the Dragons will be without star attacker Gareth Bale for both of this week’s World Cup qualifiers and the potential playoffs in November.
The 28-year-old Real Madrid star has a calf strain, and could be out of action for a month.
Wales has not been beaten in qualifying, but has five draws in eight matches. The Dragons sit last on the table of second-placed teams, which would have them outside the playoff picture.
That’s if they finish second at all.
Wales faces eliminated Georgia on Friday before returning home for a match against third-place Republic of Ireland on Monday. Ireland sits a point back of Wales.
Neither Wales nor Ireland can claim an automatic spot should leaders Serbia win at Austria on Friday or home to Georgia on Monday.
Bale has only missed one Welsh match since March 2016, a 1-1 draw with Serbia, but the Dragons have not won a match without him since 2014 World Cup qualifying (3D-3L).