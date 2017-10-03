More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Arsenal keen on Sanchez, Draxler swap

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT
It appears Arsenal may have a solution to the Alexis Sanchez dilemma.

With the Chilean forward yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium and his contract running out at the end of this season, that means from January he can agree to join a club outside of England on a free transfer on July 1, 2018.

However, the Daily Star say the Gunners want to swap Sanchez for Paris Saint-Germain’s Julian Draxler in January.

That could suit everyone concerned but would PSG really do this deal knowing that Sanchez would be available for nothing a few months later?

Draxler, 24, is probably worth over $75 million in today’s market and he is a key part of the future of the German national team. However, with Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe starting every game at PSG, his opportunities in his favored attacking midfield role seem limited. He has come off the bench in four of his eight appearances for PSG this season.

The German star has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the past (‘who hasn’t Arsene Wenger nearly signed?’ I hear you cry. Fair point) and he certainly represents a stress-free solution compared to Sanchez.

Despite his brilliance — his backheel assist against Brighton on Sunday was sublime — Sanchez’s time at Arsenal appears to be up and this deal would save Arsenal some face if they received a German international in return.

But again, why would PSG do this deal? Well, let’s say they make the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds, which is highly likely. Sanchez (who has only played in the Europa League this season) would then be available to help Neymar, Cavani, Mbappe and Co. push for the European title in the second half of this season.

According to UEFA rules, Sanchez could be registered to play for PSG in the knockout rounds under Article 44:

44.01 For all matches from the start of the round of 16, a club may register a maximum
of three new eligible players for the remaining matches in the current
competition. Such registration must be completed by 1 February 2018 (24.00CET)
at the latest. This deadline cannot be extended.

44.02 One player from the above quota of three who has been fielded in a UEFA club
competition group stage match for another club in the current season may
exceptionally be registered, provided that the player has not been fielded:
a. in the same competition for another club; or
b. for another club that is currently in the same competition.

Again, this deal could work for everyone.

PSG would get another high-earner off their wage bill with an impending UEFA investigation into Financial Fair Play rules. Draxler would be a star at Arsenal and is five years younger than Sanchez. Alexis Sanchez could challenge for Europe’s biggest trophies.

And Arsenal would wipe a little more egg off their face after a deadline day $90 million deal for Sanchez to move to Manchester City (with Thomas Lemar arriving at Arsenal from Monaco) fell through.

Gareth Bale out injured for Wales’ crucial World Cup qualifiers

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2017, 7:36 AM EDT
Wales will be without their talisman for their final two 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Gareth Bale will not feature against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland as he has failed to recover from a calf injury he picked up in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League last Tuesday.

This is a huge blow for Chris Coleman’s side as they currently sit four points behind Group D leaders Serbia heading into the final two games of qualifying.

That means Wales are battling it out with the Republic of Ireland, who they host in Cardiff next Monday, for second spot which will likely see them go into a playoff for a spot at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

28-year-old Bale is Wales’ second highest all-time leading goalscorer (just two goals behind Ian Rush’s record of 28) and in his absence the likes of Sam Vokes, Aaron Ramsey and Hal Robson-Kanu will have to step up to try and deliver the goals they need to at least seal a playoff spot.

Bale has scored four of Wales’ 12 goals so far in qualifying but has often been battling through injuries when it has come to international games over the past 12 months.

Now that he is out, the prospect is very real that the EURO 2016 semifinalists are in danger of missing out on qualifying for the World Cup, which would be their first tournament since the 1958 competition in Sweden.

Italy FA unveils new national team crest

By Daniel KarellOct 2, 2017, 10:09 PM EDT
For the first time in a decade, the Italian Football Federation has updated its national crest.

At a ceremony Monday evening, the FIGC unveiled its newest crest, which features a modern take on the classic Italian National Team crest.

The new crest has a few changes from the crest that was displayed from 2007-2017; The four gold stars representing the four World Cup titles are moved above the main logo featuring the famous three red, white and green of the Italian flag. The circular shape in the center of the crest has slightly shrunk and is colored gold, as is the word Italia at the top of the crest. There’s also a gold outline around the crest.

“Our new visual FIGC identity completed a path of reinvigoration that started three years ago,” FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio said in a statement. “We are looking to the future while also highlighting our history. In the new logo we have made the four stars of our World Cup wins more visible, as they represent the pride of our entire country.”

Ancelotti: “For the next 10 months, I will rest”

By Daniel KarellOct 2, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT
Premier League clubs can cross Carlo Ancelotti off the list of available managers to take over in the middle of the season.

The recently sacked manager from Bayern Munich spoke to reporters at an event in Jerusalem’s Old City where he helped coach Jewish, Muslim and Christian children as part of a program set up by Assist for Peace, saying that he was taking the rest of the season off to rest.

“It’s better to keep silent,” Ancelotti told Sky Sports Italia. “I am very happy to be here, this is a commitment I absolutely wanted to keep because I believe that children are our future.

“For the next 10 months I will rest, I will not train any team.”

The news is a blow to big European clubs who may have been hoping Ancelotti would be available this winter should there be a managerial opening. However, Ancelotti is now 58-years old and missed 12 months of action after undergoing spinal surgery in Vancouver, Canada.

Ancelotti even tweeted that he attended a Vancouver Whitecaps match and had dinner with New York City FC midfielders Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo in 2015. Perhaps a return to North America could be on the cards in 2018?

Having won multiple UEFA Champions Leagues though, there will always be a huge market for Ancelotti, especially in his native Italy.

Barcelona’s Pique jeered at Spain training

By Daniel KarellOct 2, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT
Gerard Pique is feeling the heat from Madrid-based soccer fans.

The Barcelona defender, who voted in Sunday’s Catalonian independence referendum and has on numerous occasions declared his support for an independent Catalonian state, took the field with the Spanish National Team in Madrid on Monday and was roundly jeered and booed by the fans in attendance.

Many fans brought signs with phrases against Pique and he was whistled when he walked on and off the field. The training session lasted just 23 minutes.

Pique was in tears after Barcelona’s win on Sunday over Las Palmas, which was played in front of an empty Camp Nou stadium.

“I think I can continue. But if the board really thinks I’m a problem, I will take a step back and leave the national team before 2018,” Pique reportedly said after the game. “There are many people in Spain who disagree with what happened today and believe in democracy. The board tried to suspend the match, but it wasn’t possible. We debated it and the club decided we should play. I am and I feel Catalan, today more than ever. I am proud of the behavior of the people of Catalonia. Voting is a right that must be defended.”

It’s still up in the air over whether the former Manchester United defender will start for Spain in its upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Spain faces Albania on Friday in Alicante, a little more than five hours south of Barcelona.

From there, Spain finishes the first stage of World Cup qualifying on October 9 against Israel in Jerusalem.