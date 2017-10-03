Report: Kroenke aiming for buyout to own 97 percent of Arsenal

Just as Arsenal is hitting its stride under Arsene Wenger, the North London club may find its relatively stable run through the headlines put off kilter.

The Guardian reports that American owner Stan Kroenke is trying to buy out fellow owner Alisher Usmanov in a move that would give him all but about three percent of the Premier League giants.

A spokesman for a consortium of investors hoping to get a seat at the table, so far reportedly rebuffed thrice by Kroenke, is not pleased. From The Guardian:

“If Kroenke were to get to 97 percent he can force Arsenal into becoming a completely private company. That would be a major concern for everyone involved in Arsenal. At that point transparency would be a real minimum.”

Kroenke has been a controversial figure at Arsenal, to say the least, and a full takeover would do little to quell concerns from a certain portion of its fan base.

The American also owns the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL and the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL.

