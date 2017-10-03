Spanish report: Real Madrid readying $235m Kane bid

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

File this under: Probably not but just in case.

Could Real Madrid be prepared to place a major bid for another Tottenham Hotspur star?

The European champions will reportedly bid $235 million for Harry Kane next summer, five years after splashing about $119 million for Gareth Bale.

Now first things first: Kane loves Spurs, and would have to want to move abroad. But could the red-hot striker with 13 September goals for club and country be tempted to move to another big club?

Spanish web site Don Balon said Madrid would finance the move by selling Karim Benzema and/or Gareth Bale, and that Antoine Griezmann and Paulo Dybala would also whet the whistle of Real president Florentino Perez.

It seems unlikely, especially with Spurs flying high. But could group stage stumbles or matches with Real tilt his head? Only time will tell.

