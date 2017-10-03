More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk “not sorry” and open to January move

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool fans, stop freaking out.

Virgil Van Dijk‘s future at Southampton seems to still be up in the air despite the Dutchman denied a $90 million move to Liverpool, and other Premier League clubs, this summer.

The star central defender started his first game of the season for Saints in their 2-1 defeat at Stoke City on Saturday, giving away a first half penalty kick as he continues to shake off the rust from a near eight-month layoff due to injury and then his decision to hand in a transfer request to force through a move away.

Speaking to Fox Sports in the Netherlands, these comments will hardly please Southampton who the 26-year-old has a five-year contract with.

“I’m glad I’m fit again and I can give up 100 percent,” van Dijk said. “I’m not sorry for anything. Of course, I wanted to make a step up, but Southampton did not want me to sell me, but you’re a professional, so now I’ll give everything to the club. Halfway through the season, maybe we can see what’s possible.”

Van Dijk is currently on international duty with the Netherlands as they battle to qualify for the 2018 World Cup but it appears that his own future is at the forefront of his mind.

As soon as the January transfer window opens we can now expect Liverpool, and several other top clubs in the PL and across Europe, to table bids for van Dijk. Liverpool famously issued an apology to Saints back in the summer and dropped their interest in VVD after reports stating they had meet with the player illegally surfaced.

Van Dijk is regarded as one of the top five center backs in the Premier League and given Liverpool’s extreme need for a new defender his price will surely remain close to $90 million in the next three months if his displays for Southampton continue to improve.

Saints have said time and time again that van Dijk is not for sale but Mauricio Pellegrino has another issue to sort out when VVD returns from international duty.

These are not the kind of comments you want to hear from your star player if you are in any way connected with Southampton.

Nashville steps up bid for MLS expansion with stadium deal

MLS2Nashville
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Nashville continues to make up more ground as it pushes to have a Major League Soccer franchise.

[ MORE: MLS expansion cities

Over the past few months Nashville has move huge strides forward to get a deal in place for a new MLS stadium and on Monday plans were announced for a $250 million, 27,000-capacity venue in Tennessee’s capital city.

Mayor Megan Barry joined John R. Ingram, the main man behind the MLS expansion bid, to announce the details of a stadium deal at the Nashville Fairgrounds site.

The Mayor’s office said that 90 percent of the cost of the facility would come from private funds, revenues generated and the MLS ownership group would pay a lease for the facility, while also pay for any construction delays.

Nashville believes the stadium would be ready for 2021 and Ingram’s group would pay the $150 million expansion fee for the clubs bidding to become the next two to enter MLS

With four cities set to be awarded the franchises from the 12 bids submitted, two are expected to join MLS in 2020 and a further two soon after.

Here’s a reminder of the 12 cities competing for the four franchises.

  • Sacramento
  • Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg
  • Phoenix
  • San Diego
  • St. Louis
  • Detroit
  • Nashville
  • Charlotte
  • Raleigh/Durham
  • San Antonio
  • Cincinnati
  • Indianapolis

Given its recent success as a sporting venue with the city getting behind the Nashville Predators of the NHL, plus Tottenham and Manchester City clashing at Nissan Stadium in front of a packed-out crowd in July and the U.S. playing games in Nashville, Music City USA is making plenty of noise when it comes to becoming a soccer destination.

MLS loves to see expansion franchises working closely with local government (see: Orlando, Atlanta and Minnesota) and Nashville’s bid certainly seem to have the Mayor’s office on board with their plans.

VIDEO: Christian Pulisic on becoming the face of US Soccer

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2017, 9:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

We all know Christian Pulisic is the rising star of U.S. Soccer.

But do we really know that much about Pulisic, the person?

[ MORE: Christian Pulisic talks to JPW ]

The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and U.S. national team star was featured in CBS’ latest edition of 60 minutes as they detailed his meteoric rise from a kid growing up in Hershey, Pennsylvania to having the hopes of an entire nation on his shoulders.

He was asked if he thinks people are expecting him to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi. The shy playmaker smiled and then gave the following answer.

“Yeah. I think that’s what American fans do, American soccer fans especially. They are looking for the next star, the next player to just be the face of U.S. Soccer and all of this stuff that I hear every day.”

Click play on the video below to find out a little more about the teenage sensation most of us simply call “The Kid” as he continues to rip it up for club and country.

Arsenal keen on Sanchez, Draxler swap?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It appears Arsenal may have a solution to the Alexis Sanchez dilemma.

With the Chilean forward yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium and his contract running out at the end of this season, that means from January he can agree to join a club outside of England on a free transfer on July 1, 2018.

However, the Daily Star say the Gunners want to swap Sanchez for Paris Saint-Germain’s Julian Draxler in January.

That could suit everyone concerned but would PSG really do this deal knowing that Sanchez would be available for nothing a few months later?

Draxler, 24, is probably worth over $75 million in today’s market and he is a key part of the future of the German national team. However, with Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe starting every game at PSG, his opportunities in his favored attacking midfield role seem limited. He has come off the bench in four of his eight appearances for PSG this season.

The German star has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the past (‘who hasn’t Arsene Wenger nearly signed?’ I hear you cry. Fair point) and he certainly represents a stress-free solution compared to Sanchez.

Despite his brilliance — his backheel assist against Brighton on Sunday was sublime — Sanchez’s time at Arsenal appears to be up and this deal would save Arsenal some face if they received a German international in return.

But again, why would PSG do this deal? Well, let’s say they make the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds, which is highly likely. Sanchez (who has only played in the Europa League this season) would then be available to help Neymar, Cavani, Mbappe and Co. push for the European title in the second half of this season.

According to UEFA rules, Sanchez could be registered to play for PSG in the knockout rounds under Article 44:

44.01 For all matches from the start of the round of 16, a club may register a maximum
of three new eligible players for the remaining matches in the current
competition. Such registration must be completed by 1 February 2018 (24.00CET)
at the latest. This deadline cannot be extended.

44.02 One player from the above quota of three who has been fielded in a UEFA club
competition group stage match for another club in the current season may
exceptionally be registered, provided that the player has not been fielded:
a. in the same competition for another club; or
b. for another club that is currently in the same competition.

Again, this deal could work for everyone.

PSG would get another high-earner off their wage bill with an impending UEFA investigation into Financial Fair Play rules. Draxler would be a star at Arsenal and is five years younger than Sanchez. Alexis Sanchez could challenge for Europe’s biggest trophies.

And Arsenal would wipe a little more egg off their face after a deadline day $90 million deal for Sanchez to move to Manchester City (with Thomas Lemar arriving at Arsenal from Monaco) fell through.

Gareth Bale out injured for Wales’ crucial World Cup qualifiers

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 3, 2017, 7:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Wales will be without their talisman for their final two 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Gareth Bale will not feature against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland as he has failed to recover from a calf injury he picked up in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League last Tuesday.

This is a huge blow for Chris Coleman’s side as they currently sit four points behind Group D leaders Serbia heading into the final two games of qualifying.

That means Wales are battling it out with the Republic of Ireland, who they host in Cardiff next Monday, for second spot which will likely see them go into a playoff for a spot at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

28-year-old Bale is Wales’ second highest all-time leading goalscorer (just two goals behind Ian Rush’s record of 28) and in his absence the likes of Sam Vokes, Aaron Ramsey and Hal Robson-Kanu will have to step up to try and deliver the goals they need to at least seal a playoff spot.

Bale has scored four of Wales’ 12 goals so far in qualifying but has often been battling through injuries when it has come to international games over the past 12 months.

Now that he is out, the prospect is very real that the EURO 2016 semifinalists are in danger of missing out on qualifying for the World Cup, which would be their first tournament since the 1958 competition in Sweden.