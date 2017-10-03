Virgil van Dijk “not sorry” and open to January move

Liverpool fans, stop freaking out.

Virgil Van Dijk‘s future at Southampton seems to still be up in the air despite the Dutchman denied a $90 million move to Liverpool, and other Premier League clubs, this summer.

The star central defender started his first game of the season for Saints in their 2-1 defeat at Stoke City on Saturday, giving away a first half penalty kick as he continues to shake off the rust from a near eight-month layoff due to injury and then his decision to hand in a transfer request to force through a move away.

Speaking to Fox Sports in the Netherlands, these comments will hardly please Southampton who the 26-year-old has a five-year contract with.

“I’m glad I’m fit again and I can give up 100 percent,” van Dijk said. “I’m not sorry for anything. Of course, I wanted to make a step up, but Southampton did not want me to sell me, but you’re a professional, so now I’ll give everything to the club. Halfway through the season, maybe we can see what’s possible.”

Van Dijk is currently on international duty with the Netherlands as they battle to qualify for the 2018 World Cup but it appears that his own future is at the forefront of his mind.

As soon as the January transfer window opens we can now expect Liverpool, and several other top clubs in the PL and across Europe, to table bids for van Dijk. Liverpool famously issued an apology to Saints back in the summer and dropped their interest in VVD after reports stating they had meet with the player illegally surfaced.

Van Dijk is regarded as one of the top five center backs in the Premier League and given Liverpool’s extreme need for a new defender his price will surely remain close to $90 million in the next three months if his displays for Southampton continue to improve.

Saints have said time and time again that van Dijk is not for sale but Mauricio Pellegrino has another issue to sort out when VVD returns from international duty.

These are not the kind of comments you want to hear from your star player if you are in any way connected with Southampton.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports