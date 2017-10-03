Wow, this laser goal from Florida Gulf Coast is nice (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Kareem Riley will never forget his first college goal, and we will remember it for some time, too.

The big Trinidad and Tobago-born freshman got off the mark for Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday in a match against NCAA No. 24 Nebraska-Omaha.

Deadening the ball with a quick touch, Riley noticed that the midfield had left him a gaping hole and OH MY GOODNESS, AN ARROW!

FGCU would go on to win 3-2, and this post comes barely over a year since the Eagles hit our page by netting the fastest hat trick to start a game in D-1 history.

