Cleveland, New Orleans, Pittsburgh cut from World Cup bid

Associated PressOct 4, 2017, 10:28 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) Cleveland, New Orleans and Pittsburgh have been dropped as potential host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

The North American bid committee said Wednesday it also cut Indianapolis and San Antonio, along with Birmingham, Alabama; and Jacksonville, Florida. The Canadian cities of Ottawa and Regina, Saskatchawan, also were eliminated.

Thirty-two areas remain in contention, including 25 from the United States, four from Canada and three from Mexico.

The bid committee said it expects its proposal, which will be sent to FIFA in March, to include up to 25 cities. At least 12 cities would ultimately be selected if the FIFA Congress picks the joint bid when it votes in June 2018.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first with a 48-nation field. Morocco said it also intends to bid.

The 32 remaining areas under consideration are:

UNITED STATES

Atlanta; Baltimore; Charlotte, North Carolina; Cincinnati; Chicago; Dallas and Arlington, Texas; Denver; Detroit; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Glendale, Arizona; Houston; Kansas City, Missouri; Landover, Maryland; Las Vegas; Los Angeles and Inglewood and Pasadena, California; Miami; Minneapolis; Nashville, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; Philadelphia; Salt Lake City; Santa Clara, California; Seattle; Tampa, Florida

CANADA

Edmonton, Alberta; Montreal; Toronto; Vancouver, British Columbia

MEXICO

Guadalajara; Mexico City; Monterrey

FA chief executive says England team doesn’t travel well

Associated PressOct 5, 2017, 10:41 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of the English Football Association says there is “brittleness” in the team when it travels overseas for games.

Martin Glenn spoke to sports industry executives at the Leaders conference in London on Thursday, hours before England hoped to qualify for the World Cup by beating Slovenia.

Glenn is already concerned about how the team gains the “physiological edge” missing so often in England teams. Since winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil, England has only won six knockout games at major tournaments. England was eliminated from the 2016 European Championship in the last 16 by Iceland.

Glenn says “England players do not travel well … we know there is a brittleness in unfamiliar circumstances that we have to deal with.”

CONMEBOL wrap: All to play for as Argentina held again, Chile wins

By Kyle BonnOct 5, 2017, 10:04 PM EDT
CONMEBOL qualifying is, as the kids say, LIT.

Thursday’s results mean that all will be decided on Tuesday, with still only Brazil having secured qualification already. Chile jumped into a qualifying spot – barely – while another disappointing performance by Argentina leaves Jorge Sampaoli and company on the outside looking up to qualification with one match to go.

Yes, you read that correctly. Your eyes are not deceiving you. Argentina could very realistically miss the World Cup.

Have a look at the results, plus a look at Tuesday:

Argentina 0-0 Peru

Lionel Messi and nobody else.

The Barcelona star was brilliant again for his country, but had no help as Argentina was stymied at home yet again, leaving them in an elimination spot with just one match to play. Messi himself hit the post, but he was still his stunning self for much of the game. Unfortunately, Angel Di Maria was horrid and yanked at halftime, Darío Benedetto andLucas Biglia spurned a number of chances, and Sampaoli decided against even bringing Paulo Dybala off the bench to help the attack.

The result means Argentina – already in the playoff position coming into tonight – was leap-frogged by Chile and currently sit outside a qualifying position of any kind. They have not scored a World Cup qualifying goal from open play in five whole matches, the last of which came almost a full year ago in last November.

Chile 2-1 Ecuador

It appeared Ecuador had equalized late, which would have been disastrous for Chile, but Alexis Sanchez saved the day with an 86th minute goal as Chile jumped into a qualifying spot thanks to the three points.

Arturo Vidal pick-pocketed an Ecuador defender after a slip, and he fed Felipe Gutiérrez in great shooting position. With space, Gutierrez ripped a shot that was saved by Maximo Banguera, but he parried it right in the path of Sanchez who scored easily into the open net.

Romario Ibarra Mina had equalized just two minutes earlier, cancelling out Eduardo Vargas‘s opener just 22 minutes in. A draw would have been a tough pill to swallow, leaving Chile below the qualifying line despite the failures elsewhere. Instead, the Sanchez goal allowed Chile to take advantage of the other slips, leaving his side in a great spot.

Colombia 1-2 Paraguay

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina made a pair of critical errors late and Colombia slipped to late defeat at home against Paraguay to send the CONMEBOL standings into further disarray. Deralis Gonzalez sent in a cross from the right, and when Ospina came off his line to collect, he spilled the ball and was left sprawled on the ground as Antonio Sanabria pounced to score the winner two minutes into stoppage time.

Colombia had already squandered a lead just moments before. Radamel Falcao‘s chip had given them the lead in the 79th minute, but Oscar Cardozo equalized in the 89th minute thanks to the first of Ospina’s two errors. A deep set-piece from the midway line was sent into the box, and Ospina came out to punch but hardly got a touch and spilled to the ground. That allowed Cardozo to pounce, poking in while he laid on the ground.

The loss means Colombia remains in the muck, despite being still in a qualifying position. For Paraguay, the win is massive, pulling them within one of the playoff spot.

Venezuela 0-0 Uruguay

A point for Uruguay on the road is a positive, but with the logjam suddenly inches behind them, 0-0 feels like a disappointing result as they fail to break through at Venezuela. Both teams struggled to get shots on target as Venezuela remains bottom of the table.

Bolivia 0-0 Brazil

Brazil has already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, and they trotted out a mediocre lineup that couldn’t get past Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe who made a whopping 13 saves in the scoreless draw. Neymar started for Brazil and completed the full 90 minutes, but Philippe Coutinho was withdrawn after an hour and Alisson was deployed in goal. Bolivia has already been eliminated from contention.

CURRENT STANDINGS

Brazil  (Q)      38   +27
Uruguay         28   +10
Chile               26   +2
Colombia       26   +2
————————-
Peru                25    +1
————————-
Argentina       25   +1
Paraguay        24   -5
Ecuador (E)   20   -1
Bolivia (E)      14   -20
Venezuela (E)  9   -17

So here’s the deal: Argentina still controls its own destiny. Mostly. They need to win on the road at eliminated Ecuador, and they need to do so by more than Peru potentially wins at home against an equally desperate Colombia. That should see them at least into the playoff position, and could see them jump higher should Chile or Colombia falter.

Chile hits the road to take on Brazil, and while the hosts have already qualified, they likely won’t take the match lightly against a rival in a fixture that has found new heat in recent years.

Paraguay hosts Venezuela and could be primed to take advantage of a couple slips above them. Uruguay should be fine as they host Bolivia, as only true chaos could see them out.

Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus ruing yet another injury

Associated PressOct 5, 2017, 8:56 PM EDT
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Injury-plagued Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marco Reus says he would give away everything to be fit again.

Reus, who hasn’t played since sustaining a tear to the posterior cruciate ligament in the German Cup final last May, tells GQ magazine “money is not the only thing for me, but health means much more.”

Reus says he cried at halftime after sustaining the injury, “because it was so bitter,” and again, “two or three days later, when I let everything pass.”

The 28-year-old Reus is not expected to return to action until March.

Reus missed Germany’s World Cup triumph in 2014 with an ankle injury sustained in a warm-up game, while a groin injury ruled him out of the 2016 European Championship.

Three key battles for USMNT in critical match vs Panama

By Kyle BonnOct 5, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT
The United States faces a critical World Cup qualifier on Friday, one that will likely determine their fate next summer.

Three points is the only result which will allow US fans and players to breathe. Anything else, and help is required to secure qualification. So how will the United States make the journey to victory?

Here are three key battles the US will need to focus on as they look to beat Panama on home soil.

1) US attack finding space vs. Panama defense

There’s no question that Panama will look to defend first. Even a draw in this match is a positive result for the visiting side as they sit a point above the United States as it stands. With that in mind, the US attack will need to take its chances and take them well. They’ll only get so many opportunities up front, and can’t afford to miss.

Panama captain Ramon Torres anchors their defense, and between he and center-back partner Fidel Escobar, the two have a wealth of experience playing all across the CONCACAF region. For the United States to find success up front, they’ll need to prod the center-back pairing to falling out of position with movement on and off the back line. Whoever starts up front will need to help off the ball just as much as on the ball.

2) US full-backs against Panama full-backs

The United States’ weakest position is at full-back, and Bruce Arena made an extremely controversial call by leaving Fabian Johnson off the roster. It may work out and it may not, but the head man will have to own it either way. Without Johnson, it means the likely starters will be DeAndre Yedlin on the right and Jorge Villafana on the left, with Graham Zusi and Demarcus Beasley possibly in the mix. It will be interesting to see how often they are instructed to bomb forward with the pressure US puts on the Panama defense, but given how prone the two are to getting forward, they’ll need to remain focused on the possibility of a counter.

Yedlin has improved vastly on his defensive abilities while with Newcastle, a massive benefit to the United States, but he and Villafana will need to win the battle with the full-backs on their side, or the US will struggle to find victory.

3) Michael Bradley vs. Anibal Godoy and Gabriel Gomez

Depending on the formation Bruce Arena chooses to deploy, Michael Bradley could have varying roles, but with the United States likely looking to take the initiative at home in a must-win match, he will likely be in a midfield pivot with multiple roles. He will need to be stout in all roles, because they’ll all be equally important to secure victory.

Firstly, Bradley will likely be man-marked by Anibal Godoy in the attacking half, with the Panama defensive midfielder charged with holding firm in front of his back line. He will look to keep Bradley from feeding the attack, and it will be on the US engine to distribute effectively.

On the other end, Bradley will need to be on his heels. Panama is effective on the counter-attack, and Gabriel Gomez will be at the forefront of any push up the field. Gomez isn’t a creative force, but on the counter could be the controller up the middle. He will look to feed the former Colorado Rapids striker, who is in good form with the national team. It will be on Bradley to not let things get out of control on the other end when the US pushed forward hard.