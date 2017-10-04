FIFA reject Leicester’s appeal over Adrien Silva transfer

Leicester City have a $33.2 million player that can’t play until January.

The Foxes signed Portuguese international midfielder Adrien Silva from Sporting Lisbon on transfer deadline day back on Aug. 31, or so they thought.

FIFA denied the player registration as it had been submitted just 14 seconds after the summer transfer window had shut.

On Wednesday, 34 days after the summer window closed, it was announced that FIFA had rejected Leicester’s final appeal (made in conjunction with the English FA) against the ruling which sees Silva a Leicester player but unable to play until January 1 when they can register him.

Between now and then Silva, 28, can’t even train with Leicester’s first team and cannot play for anyone else.

The only option left for Leicester is to apply to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for the ruling to be overturned but given the fact that this situation could open a whole can of worms for transfers being forced through just after transfer windows close and then accepted in the future, it appears unlikely any such appeal would be successful.

What a mess.

Sporting Lisbon have already made it very clear they do not want to cancel the deal and they expect the transfer fee for Silva to be paid in full. With Danny Drinkwater sold to Chelsea on transfer deadline day, we can only assume Silva’s late arrival at Leicester (who had tracked him for 12 months) was due to a hold-up in the Drinkwater deal.

Still, I will repeat, what a mess.

Craig Shakespeare‘s side could really do with help in midfield at the moment too with Andy King and Vicente Iborra struggling alongside Wilfried Ndidi. The Foxes have lost four of their opening seven Premier League games and it seems like they’ve also lost their marquee summer signing, at least for the next three months.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports