FIFA reject Leicester’s appeal over Adrien Silva transfer

Leicester City have a $33.2 million player that can’t play until January.
The Foxes signed Portuguese international midfielder Adrien Silva from Sporting Lisbon on transfer deadline day back on Aug. 31, or so they thought.
FIFA denied the player registration as it had been submitted just 14 seconds after the summer transfer window had shut.
On Wednesday, 34 days after the summer window closed, it was announced that FIFA had rejected Leicester’s final appeal (made in conjunction with the English FA) against the ruling which sees Silva a Leicester player but unable to play until January 1 when they can register him.
Between now and then Silva, 28, can’t even train with Leicester’s first team and cannot play for anyone else.
The only option left for Leicester is to apply to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for the ruling to be overturned but given the fact that this situation could open a whole can of worms for transfers being forced through just after transfer windows close and then accepted in the future, it appears unlikely any such appeal would be successful.
What a mess.
Sporting Lisbon have already made it very clear they do not want to cancel the deal and they expect the transfer fee for Silva to be paid in full. With Danny Drinkwater sold to Chelsea on transfer deadline day, we can only assume Silva’s late arrival at Leicester (who had tracked him for 12 months) was due to a hold-up in the Drinkwater deal.
Still, I will repeat, what a mess.
Craig Shakespeare‘s side could really do with help in midfield at the moment too with Andy King and Vicente Iborra struggling alongside Wilfried Ndidi. The Foxes have lost four of their opening seven Premier League games and it seems like they’ve also lost their marquee summer signing, at least for the next three months.
There is no place for this in Major League Soccer, or any league in the world.
There have been so many great things going on with Atlanta United in their debut season in Major League Soccer and hopefully this is an isolated incident.
On Tuesday night referee Armando Villarreal was hit with what looked like a bottle of water in Minnesota United’s 3-2 win at Atlanta United.
The incident (see it in the video below) occurred during the second half of the game with Minnesota 1-0 up.
On the pitch, Abu Danladi got to the ball before Atlanta goalkeeper Kyle Reynish who took him out and Villarreal made the VAR signal to make a decision, so off the referee went to the sidelines to check out a TV screen to watch the incident.
But before he had even got to the TV screen he was hit with the object on the back of his neck by an Atlanta fan with reports stating he was ejected from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium quickly.
The referee did very well to keep his composure in this situation but it would be pretty shocking if there is no action from MLS towards Atlanta United for one of their fans stepping out of line in this manner.
This could have been much worse for the referee if there would have been a straight contact to his face or his head.
Kareem Riley will never forget his first college goal, and we will remember it for some time, too.
The big Trinidad and Tobago-born freshman got off the mark for Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday in a match against NCAA No. 24 Nebraska-Omaha.
Deadening the ball with a quick touch, Riley noticed that the midfield had left him a gaping hole and OH MY GOODNESS, AN ARROW!
FGCU would go on to win 3-2, and this post comes barely over a year since the Eagles hit our page by netting the fastest hat trick to start a game in D-1 history.
United States men’s national team head coach Bruce Arena is looking to his supporters ahead of two absolutely crucial World Cup qualifiers.
The Yanks host Panama on Friday before a visit to Trinidad and Tobago on Oct. 10, and need to beat Los Canaleros and then get at least a point from T&T to qualify for Russia.
Arena’s men were looking strong before September’s break, when they picked up just one point from two poor performances.
The coach says that if you would’ve told him they’d be in this spot when he took over, the Yanks having lost their first two matches of the Hex, he’d have gladly taken it.
I don’t know about all that, but it’s the right mentality now. It’s all hands on deck, as Arena’s men look to avoid a horrific setback to the American men’s soccer program.
The game in 100 words: Down 1-0 and down a man, Atlanta went to work in front of another massive crowd in Atlanta, blissfully unconcerned with it being Tuesday. Abu Danladi scored a nice goal to put Minnesota up, but Hector Villalba nabbed his 13th goal of the season before Providence alum Julian Gressel slashed a Yamil Asad feed home to give Atlanta its first lead of the night. But right when Atlanta looked set to move into pole position for a first round bye, Christian “Stop Calling Up Wondo, Bruce” Ramirez did his thing to level the score and then Kevin Molino turned it into a shock Loons win.
Five moments that mattered
48′ — Danladi stays hot — When Minnesota tabbed Abu Danladi from UCLA with the first pick in the SuperDraft, it was envisioning bullet goals like this (his third in four matches):
67′ — Bad giveaway to the wrong dude — The first of two poor turnovers that led to goals in five minutes, it was Hector Villalba burying his chance:
72′ — Asad, the playmaker — A terrific pass from the Velez Sarsfield loanee was finished with aplomb by the 8th pick in the SuperDraft in Gressel:
90′ — United, Divided — Marking optional for Atlanta, as Ethan Finlay nods a corner in the direction of Christian Ramirez, who does what finishers do by pushing the ball through a mass of Five Stripes players.
90+6′ — Loony finish — Remind Molino to leave these dramatics with his club when he heads to Trinidad and Tobago for a match-up with the USMNT next week.
Man of the Match: Kevin Molino