Premier League player Power Rankings

With the international break here, it is time to take stock of the players who have been ripping it up in the Premier League.
[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]
Stars from Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are all trending in the right direction as the big boys made their mark ahead of the international break.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Even
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
- Marouane Fellaini (Man United) – New entry
- Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Even
- Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – New entry
- Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry
- Jack Butland (Stoke City) – New entry
- David Silva (Man City) – Down 5
- Phil Jones (Man United) – Up 9
- Nemanja Matic (Man United) – New entry
- Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Even
- Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) – Even
- Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) – Down 5
- Ben Davies (Tottenham) – New entry
- David De Gea (Man United) – Even
- Ederson (Man City) – New entry
- Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
- Ben Mee (Burnley) – New entry
- Richarlison (Watford) – New entry
- Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) – New entry