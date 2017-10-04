More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Ref hit with bottle in MLS during Atlanta United home game

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT
1 Comment

There is no place for this in Major League Soccer, or any league in the world.

There have been so many great things going on with Atlanta United in their debut season in Major League Soccer and hopefully this is an isolated incident.

On Tuesday night referee Armando Villarreal was hit with what looked like a bottle of water in Minnesota United’s 3-2 win at Atlanta United.

The incident (see it in the video below) occurred during the second half of the game with Minnesota 1-0 up.

On the pitch, Abu Danladi got to the ball before Atlanta goalkeeper Kyle Reynish who took him out and Villarreal made the VAR signal to make a decision, so off the referee went to the sidelines to check out a TV screen to watch the incident.

But before he had even got to the TV screen he was hit with the object on the back of his neck by an Atlanta fan with reports stating he was ejected from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium quickly.

The referee did very well to keep his composure in this situation but it would be pretty shocking if there is no action from MLS towards Atlanta United for one of their fans stepping out of line in this manner.

This could have been much worse for the referee if there would have been a straight contact to his face or his head.

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying preview: Crunch time

AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano
By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This is it: the final two match days of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying are here and only three teams are assured of their fates in or out of Russia.

Brazil is in, having lost just once in 16 matches and holding a remarkable plus-27 goal differential in what may be the deepest confederation in the world.

[ MORE: USMNT prospects on show at U-17 World Cup ]

Then there’s Bolivia and Venezuela, the only national teams sure to miss out on the World Cup.

Anything else is possible, truly, with seven teams aiming for three automatic spots and one playoff date with New Zealand.

Remaining opponents
2. Uruguay (27 pts) – Venezuela (A), Bolivia (H)
3. Colombia (26 pts) – Paraguay (H), Peru (A)
4. Peru (24 pts) – Argentina (A), Colombia (H)
5. Argentina (24 pts) – Peru (H), Ecuador (A)
6. Chile (23 pts) – Ecuador (H), Brazil (A)
7. Paraguay (21 pts)– Colombia (A), Venezuela (H)
8. Ecuador (20 pts) – Chile (A), Argentina (H)

While most of the matches matter, there are two tipping point events on Thursday. Wins from Argentina, Colombia, and Uruguay could render the final day a lot less dramatic.

1. Argentina vs. Peru — There’s a legitimate chance that a prospective loser in Buenos Aires would find itself outside even the playoff spot heading into the final day. A draw and a Chile win could leave Argentina sixth with a tricky trip to Ecuador, while Peru would have to host a Colombia side which may have already qualifier.

2. Ecuador at Chile — La Furia Roja has found myriad ways to lose qualifiers, with own goals and bad cards playing roles, and has a chance to leapfrog Peru and/or Argentina while eliminating Ecuador.

U.S. players to watch at the U-17 World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2017 U-17 World Cup provides American soccer fans even more intrigue than your average tournament due to the breadth of top attacking prospects on show.

[ WATCH LIVE: U-17 World Cup on Telemundo Deportes ]

Each age group has a top scorer or playmaker, but this season is exceptional. Sure we saw Christian Pulisic in 2015 and Paul Arriola in 2011, but the 2017 U.S. roster is heavy on players who should dot professional score sheets for a long, long time (and at a high level).

The U.S. open plays Friday at 10:25 a.m. ET vs. India. Full stream schedule here.

Timothy Weah, forward, Paris Saint-Germain

In UEFA Youth League play, Weah has four goals in six appearances. A hat trick came against Ludogorets Razgrad. Dad George won Serie A with AC Milan, Ligue 1 won with PSG, and was thrice the African Footballer of the Year so, yeah, pedigree.

Chris Durkin, midfielder, DC United

Playing time has come on-and-off for the Richmond Kickers of the USL, but the center mid has 990 league minutes this season and showed versatility by starting the league opener at left back.

Ayo Akinola, forward, Toronto FC

The Canadian-born 17-year-old got a string of performances for TFC2 in the USL, bagging a brace against Harrisburg City in mid-July.

Carlos “CJ” dos Santos, goalkeeper, Benfica

The former Philadelphia Union Academy backstop is with Benfica’s U-19s and just turned 17 in August.

Jaylin Lindsey, defender, Sporting KC

There are those who believe the physical center back is further along at this stage in his career than fellow SKC prospect Erik Palmer-Brown. He’s made two appearances for Swope Park Rangers in USL.

Andrew Carleton, forward, Atlanta United

The left winger is widely considered to be a star in MLS soon, and posted an assist for Atlanta in its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup loss to Miami FC.

 

Josh Sargent, forward, Werder Bremen

The lone member of the U.S. roster to have already featured — and starred, with four goals — in a U-20 World Cup, Sargent heads to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen soon after the tournament. See above for his match-winner against Senegal.

Vieira was up for Saint-Etienne gig, happy at NYCFC for now

Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Patrick Vieira’s playing days reputation as a field general already gives him a leg up on a lot of competition for managerial jobs, so it’s no surprise that his success at New York City FC has moved his name even higher up the queue when a job becomes available.

Vieira admitted that Saint Etienne came calling this offseason before settling on former Watford and Maccabi Tel Aviv boss Oscar Garcia, but that the move was not at the right time for him.

[ MORE: 3 keys for USMNT vs. Panama ]

The ex-Arsenal midfielder said he’s too busy enjoying his project at NYCFC, though he did admit, that he’ll be prepared for the next step once the right opportunity presents itself. From RMC:

“I have gained a lot of experience during my two seasons in New York,” said Vieira, who denied any contact with his former Arsenal club, “I feel ready to face the challenges. have a group that allows me to flourish, I have no reason to go elsewhere. “

The 41-year-old has won 43 percent of his matches at NYCFC, neither a small feat in the league or at a club that had struggled to debut under Jason Kreis. He’ll end up somewhere else sooner rather than later, and perhaps his ambitions could lead him elsewhere if his goals are achieved with NYCFC in this season’s MLS Cup Playoffs.

Vieira has won league titles with Arsenal, Juventus, and Inter Milan as a player, and a managerial title in a league with relative parity would certainly shoot his star upward.

Men in Blazers podcast: Pep outwits Conte, Huge USMNT week

@MenInBlazers
By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rog and Davo marvel at Pep Guardiola‘s masterclass in City’s 1-0 win over Chelsea, beg Manchester United to stop hitting Premier League pinata Crystal Palace, and look ahead to a seismic week for U.S. Soccer.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your Apple Podcast subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]