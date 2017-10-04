Ref hit with bottle in MLS during Atlanta United home game

There is no place for this in Major League Soccer, or any league in the world.

There have been so many great things going on with Atlanta United in their debut season in Major League Soccer and hopefully this is an isolated incident.

On Tuesday night referee Armando Villarreal was hit with what looked like a bottle of water in Minnesota United’s 3-2 win at Atlanta United.

The incident (see it in the video below) occurred during the second half of the game with Minnesota 1-0 up.

On the pitch, Abu Danladi got to the ball before Atlanta goalkeeper Kyle Reynish who took him out and Villarreal made the VAR signal to make a decision, so off the referee went to the sidelines to check out a TV screen to watch the incident.

But before he had even got to the TV screen he was hit with the object on the back of his neck by an Atlanta fan with reports stating he was ejected from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium quickly.

The referee did very well to keep his composure in this situation but it would be pretty shocking if there is no action from MLS towards Atlanta United for one of their fans stepping out of line in this manner.

This could have been much worse for the referee if there would have been a straight contact to his face or his head.