Surprising Syria prepared for World Cup playoff vs Australia

Associated PressOct 4, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) Regardless of how Syria does in its World Cup playoff against Australia, the team has helped football knock fighting out the headlines for a while in their war-torn country.

The Syrians are still in contention to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, and the journey to their biggest match so far has captured domestic and international attention.

Unable to play on home soil, the Syrians will “host” Australia at Malacca, Malaysia on Thursday in the first leg of an Asian playoff. The victor in the two-match series – the return match takes place in Sydney next Tuesday – will take on the fourth-place team from CONCAFAF, the confederation that consists of North and Central America and the Caribbean, in November. The winner of that will secure a spot at Russia 2018.

“We have worked so hard in qualification for the World Cup,” Syria striker Omar Khribin told The Associated Press. “The spirit in the team is very good. We know that we still have work to do, but we are ready for whatever happens.”

Syria placed third in Group A behind Iran and South Korea in the third round of Asian qualification, losing three of its 10 games. The top two teams in each group secured direct entry to next year’s World Cup leaving the third-place teams – Australia finished behind Japan and Saudi Arabia in its group – vying for an alternative route to Russia.

Just as the nation has been torn apart by war and either support or opposition to Syrian President Bashar Assad, the national team has also been split, leading to some players skipping important qualifiers until recently. Within the team, though, things seem to be coming together.

Firas Al Khatib had been absent from the team until earlier this year when he returned along with striking colleague Omar al-Soma. Neither player has given their reasons as to why their exile ended except to say it’s related to sports rather than politics.

“The important thing is that the team is determined to try and qualify for the World Cup,” Khribin said. “We have played against some very strong teams so far such as South Korea, Iran and Uzbekistan. We competed well against them and proved that we are also a strong team.”

Syria was regarded as an outsider at the start of the third round of qualification, and just two goals from the first seven games seemed to confirm that perception.

But after starting out as hard to beat and defensive, the Syrian team became more attacking in the latter stages of qualifying. The return of al-Soma and Al Khatib made a difference to give Syria one of the most dangerous forward lines in Asia, tallying seven goals in its final three games.

Two of those were in the make-or-break last game against Group A winner Iran in Tehran, where al-Soma scored deep in stoppage time to secure a 2-2 draw against a lineup that hadn’t conceded any goals in the previous nine games in qualification.

That result was enough to secure the match against Australia, which finished behind Saudi Arabia on goal difference.

Players, with “Syria” rather than names emblazoned across the back of their red jerseys, sank to their knees on the turf in Tehran to celebrate.

In Syria, thousands of dancing fans filtered onto the streets of Damascus chanting “Syria” and waving the country’s flags.

But while Syrians were delighted to reach the playoff stage, supporters of Asian Cup champion Australia were less enthused. The Socceroos have appeared at the last three World Cups and, despite just one loss in the qualifying campaign, coach Ange Postecoglou has come under heavy criticism for not ensuring an automatic spot in Russia.

“I have not lost (faith) in what I do,” Postecoglou said as he prepared this week to face Syria, which is unbeaten in five `home’ games in Malaysia. “We watched all their qualifying games. We know what they bring to it.

“It’s match play against an opponent over two games knowing that it’s do-or-die scenario. They managed to score goals late in games to get themselves results and obviously they are hard to break down.”

Syria midfielder Mohammed Zaher Midani was quoted as saying on the Asian Football Confederation’s website that his team would had the ingredients to beat the higher-profile Socceroos.

“Australia may have many prominent players who are known for their individual talents, but we have the enormous potential that comes from performing as a group, as well as the individual skills of our players,” Midani said. “And we have a huge motivation – which is to make the Syrian people happy.”

Usmanov releases statement over Arsenal shares

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT
Alisher Usmanov is not contemplating selling his shares in Arsenal to current majority shareholder Stan Kroenke.

Quite the opposite is true.

Usmanov owns 30.04 percent of Arsenal with Kroenke owning 67.5 percent and reports have suggested that Kroenke had offered close to $700 million for Usmanov’s shares.

If that bid was accepted then Kroenke could make Arsenal a private company but Usmanov has said he is not holding talks at all and is still eager to buy Kroenke’s shares in the club.

Russian billionaire Usmanov has long held different views to Kronke about how to bring back the glory days at Arsenal but he has no say on any club matters due to Kroenke being the majority shareholder.

Below is the statement released on Wednesday by Usmanov.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT
With the international break here, it is time to take stock of the players who have been ripping it up in the Premier League.

Stars from Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are all trending in the right direction as the big boys made their mark ahead of the international break.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Even
  2. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
  3. Marouane Fellaini (Man United) – New entry
  4. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Even
  5. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – New entry
  6. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry
  7. Jack Butland (Stoke City) – New entry
  8. David Silva (Man City) – Down 5
  9. Phil Jones (Man United) – Up 9
  10. Nemanja Matic (Man United) – New entry
  11. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Even
  12. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) – Even
  13. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) – Down 5
  14. Ben Davies (Tottenham) – New entry
  15. David De Gea (Man United) – Even
  16. Ederson (Man City) – New entry
  17. Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
  18. Ben Mee (Burnley) – New entry
  19. Richarlison (Watford) – New entry
  20. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) – New entry

USWNT’s Alex Morgan apologizes for Disney incident

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2017, 10:02 AM EDT
U.S. women’s national team star Alex Morgan has apologized after being kicked out of Disney World in Orlando over the weekend.

The 28-year-old Orlando City Pride player, a forward in the NWSL and for the reigning World Cup champions, was kicked out by security along with two players from Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer with reports stating the players had been drinking heavily.

Morgan and the two MLS players, Donald Toia and Giles Barnes, were ejected from the Epcot theme park, along with Toia’s wife, after Barnes allegedly cut in front of someone at the pavilion’s pub in the United Kingdom section of Epcot.

Morgan had posted a photo on her Instagram with the caption: “Annual around the world in 8 hours. No big.”

The MLS team in Orlando have some extra time off due to the current international break with Dom Dwyer, Seb Hines and Dillon Powers also on the day out at Disney.

However, Morgan and the Orlando Pride play this Saturday against the Portland Thorns in the NSWL semifinals.

According to a deputy who witnessed the groups behavior, Morgan was “highly impaired” and she is also said to have shouted that she “knew the Orlando SWAT team” as she was being escorted away by police.

“As we passed, I observed several people being escorted to the front,” a deputy wrote in his report. “They were all being very loud and belligerent toward staff around guests. I observed a white female, who was later identified as Alexandria Morgan yelling, screaming and taken (sic) video and possibly pictures. She appeared to be highly impaired.”

Orlando City released a statement on Tuesday saying they were aware of the incident, while an Orange County Sheriff’s Office report says they were “verbally aggressive with park security and other guests.”

Below is Morgan’s apology after the incident.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo sell his Ballon d’Or trophy?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo has four Ballon d’Or trophies after being named the Best Player in the World.

But why did he sell one of them?

According to Marca, Ronaldo, 32, sold one of the glittering golden trophies for over $705,000 to raise money for charity Make-A-Wish in an auction.

While others usually put their Ballon d’Or trophies on display at the clubs where they play or in their own trophy cabinets at home, this act from Ronaldo will help create memorable moments for children suffering from terminal illnesses.

The Real Madrid and Portugal star sold the trophy, a replica of the original which goes back and forth between himself and Messi, to Israel’s richest person, Idan Ofer.

Per the report, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola also raised over $35,000 at the auction as one of the prizes was the chance to meet them both in person at an upcoming boxing match in Manchester.

A lot is written and said about Ronaldo and other star names but what often goes unnoticed is the incredible amount of work top players and managers do for charities as they share their incredible wealth and time to try and help others.