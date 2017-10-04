More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Three keys for USMNT vs. Panama

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT
1 Comment

For the U.S. national team the scenario is very clear.

If they win their final two games of CONCACAF qualifying then they will be heading to the 2018 World Cup. But we all know it’s never that easy.

[ MORE: Who should start for USA v Panama? ]

The biggest test for Bruce Arena’s side is facing Panama at Orlando City Stadium on Friday. Panama has nothing to lose. They sit in the third and final automatic spot in World Cup qualifying heading into the final two games in the Hexagonal and their final game is at home to Costa Rica who have all but qualified for the World Cup.

[ MORE: World Cup scenarios for USA ]

For the Panamanians a win against the U.S. would seal their first-ever appearance at a World Cup finals and even a point wouldn’t be bad but they’d then have to beat Costa Rica at home in their final qualifier. This game on Friday is their World Cup final and there is very little pressure on them with the home fans expecting the U.S. to win comfortably against a team ranked 60th in the world.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at three keys for the USMNT as they look to jump ahead of Panama with a win and potentially go into their final Hex game at Trinidad & Tobago needing just a draw to qualify for the World Cup.

CENTER BACK PAIRINGS

Don’t be surprised if Arena mixes things up, once again, at center back. With Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler steady away at Honduras (despite one slip up between Graham Zusi at right back and Gonzalez at center back for the goal) they could well start against Panama.

Tim Ream and Geoff Cameron are no doubt the better individual defenders but it seems like Arena has decided against them as a pairing after the defeat to Costa Rica when the partnership struggled. At center back and in central midfield, having a strong understanding of the player alongside you is key and due to injuries and a lack of form this center back pairings have taken a huge hit in recent months for the U.S. In fact, the U.S. has kept just two clean sheets in their eight games in the Hex so far

Cameron and John Brooks should be the USMNT’s first-choice center backs but with Brooks out, Arena may decide to go with Gonzalez and Besler, or maybe even throw Ream back in. Simply put: Arena’s decision on who to play at center back will be crucial, especially with veteran forwards Blas Perez and Luis Tejada eager for World Cup qualification to cap their long, and glittering, Panama careers. Gabriel Torres shold cause the U.S. defense plenty of problems too.

HELPING OUT BRADLEY

Sorting out the midfield around Michael Bradley is crucial too. FC Dallas youngster Kellyn Acosta has been preferred alongside him in recent games, and they’ve proved a solid partnership, but for an encounter like this you’d think a little more experience would be key in front of Bradley and perhaps more attacking options will prevail. I still love watching video of the midfield display Bradley and Cameron put on together against Panama in a big World Cup qualifying win in Seattle back in 2013 in the Hex, but does playing two holding midfielders make sense in a game the U.S. simply has to win? Not really.

But still, with Panama likely to hit the U.S. on the counter you have to worry about Bradley being outnumbered on the break when the U.S. turns the ball over.

There’s a real sense that Christian Pulisic will once again operate centrally in midfield and maybe this is the type of game Darlington Nagbe would flourish in as he can keep the ball and allow the U.S. to press higher up the pitch. Pace out wide crushed Honduras in a World Cup qualifying win at home earlier in the Hex and you can expect Arena to follow a similar path for this game. Bradley may well end up as the lone holding midfielder but that role suits him well. That said, he will need a dynamic group in front of him to not only help support the likes of Jozy Altidore and Bobby Wood but also allow him to make any surging runs past them (ahem, the goal at the Azteca) into the final third.

EXPERIENCE IS KEY

With Tim Howard, Clint Dempsey, Cameron, Besler, Alejandro Bedoya, DaMarcus Beasley, Altidore and Bradley all veterans at this point, it would be intriguing to see Arena start with the vast majority of them from the start.

That group has delivered in tense situations over the past two World Cup cycles to get out of the Group of Death at the 2014 World Cup and then reach the semifinals of the Copa America Centernario. The big question is: does Arena go for experience or youth? I’d say a smattering of both and that could be a mistake.

In situations like this I say the more experience the better. Panama have five players with over 100 international caps and most will play a pivotal role on Friday. The U.S. also have five players with over 100 caps but only three may seem like guaranteed starters in Howard, Bradley and Altidore.

Dempsey, Bedoya, Cameron and Beasley should all seriously be considered due to their past of getting the U.S. over the line when they’ve needed it most. Although the exciting young talents of Paul Arriola, Nagbe and Acosta are clearly capable of performing at this level, having the nous to overcome a Panama side who will roll out every trick in the book to try and qualify for their first-ever World Cup finals is something they lack.

Schalke’s US midfielder McKennie sidelined with injury

AP
Associated PressOct 4, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) Schalke teenager Weston McKennie will be sidelined for about two weeks because of a right thigh strain.

The Bundesliga club says the 19-year-old American midfielder had an intensive scan on Wednesday because of problems in his hip flexor that flared up after Friday’s game against Bayer Leverkusen.

McKennie will miss the game at Hertha Berlin on Oct. 14.

Schalke says “when he can return to training depends on the healing process.”

McKennie, who made his Bundesliga debut on the final day last season in May, had started the last three league games for Schalke.

Surprising Syria prepared for World Cup playoff vs Australia

AP
Associated PressOct 4, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) Regardless of how Syria does in its World Cup playoff against Australia, the team has helped football knock fighting out the headlines for a while in their war-torn country.

The Syrians are still in contention to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, and the journey to their biggest match so far has captured domestic and international attention.

Unable to play on home soil, the Syrians will “host” Australia at Malacca, Malaysia on Thursday in the first leg of an Asian playoff. The victor in the two-match series – the return match takes place in Sydney next Tuesday – will take on the fourth-place team from CONCAFAF, the confederation that consists of North and Central America and the Caribbean, in November. The winner of that will secure a spot at Russia 2018.

“We have worked so hard in qualification for the World Cup,” Syria striker Omar Khribin told The Associated Press. “The spirit in the team is very good. We know that we still have work to do, but we are ready for whatever happens.”

Syria placed third in Group A behind Iran and South Korea in the third round of Asian qualification, losing three of its 10 games. The top two teams in each group secured direct entry to next year’s World Cup leaving the third-place teams – Australia finished behind Japan and Saudi Arabia in its group – vying for an alternative route to Russia.

Just as the nation has been torn apart by war and either support or opposition to Syrian President Bashar Assad, the national team has also been split, leading to some players skipping important qualifiers until recently. Within the team, though, things seem to be coming together.

Firas Al Khatib had been absent from the team until earlier this year when he returned along with striking colleague Omar al-Soma. Neither player has given their reasons as to why their exile ended except to say it’s related to sports rather than politics.

“The important thing is that the team is determined to try and qualify for the World Cup,” Khribin said. “We have played against some very strong teams so far such as South Korea, Iran and Uzbekistan. We competed well against them and proved that we are also a strong team.”

Syria was regarded as an outsider at the start of the third round of qualification, and just two goals from the first seven games seemed to confirm that perception.

But after starting out as hard to beat and defensive, the Syrian team became more attacking in the latter stages of qualifying. The return of al-Soma and Al Khatib made a difference to give Syria one of the most dangerous forward lines in Asia, tallying seven goals in its final three games.

Two of those were in the make-or-break last game against Group A winner Iran in Tehran, where al-Soma scored deep in stoppage time to secure a 2-2 draw against a lineup that hadn’t conceded any goals in the previous nine games in qualification.

That result was enough to secure the match against Australia, which finished behind Saudi Arabia on goal difference.

Players, with “Syria” rather than names emblazoned across the back of their red jerseys, sank to their knees on the turf in Tehran to celebrate.

In Syria, thousands of dancing fans filtered onto the streets of Damascus chanting “Syria” and waving the country’s flags.

But while Syrians were delighted to reach the playoff stage, supporters of Asian Cup champion Australia were less enthused. The Socceroos have appeared at the last three World Cups and, despite just one loss in the qualifying campaign, coach Ange Postecoglou has come under heavy criticism for not ensuring an automatic spot in Russia.

“I have not lost (faith) in what I do,” Postecoglou said as he prepared this week to face Syria, which is unbeaten in five `home’ games in Malaysia. “We watched all their qualifying games. We know what they bring to it.

“It’s match play against an opponent over two games knowing that it’s do-or-die scenario. They managed to score goals late in games to get themselves results and obviously they are hard to break down.”

Syria midfielder Mohammed Zaher Midani was quoted as saying on the Asian Football Confederation’s website that his team would had the ingredients to beat the higher-profile Socceroos.

“Australia may have many prominent players who are known for their individual talents, but we have the enormous potential that comes from performing as a group, as well as the individual skills of our players,” Midani said. “And we have a huge motivation – which is to make the Syrian people happy.”

Usmanov releases statement over Arsenal shares

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Alisher Usmanov is not contemplating selling his shares in Arsenal to current majority shareholder Stan Kroenke.

Quite the opposite is true.

Usmanov owns 30.04 percent of Arsenal with Kroenke owning 67.5 percent and reports have suggested that Kroenke had offered close to $700 million for Usmanov’s shares.

If that bid was accepted then Kroenke could make Arsenal a private company but Usmanov has said he is not holding talks at all and is still eager to buy Kroenke’s shares in the club.

Russian billionaire Usmanov has long held different views to Kronke about how to bring back the glory days at Arsenal but he has no say on any club matters due to Kroenke being the majority shareholder.

Below is the statement released on Wednesday by Usmanov.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the international break here, it is time to take stock of the players who have been ripping it up in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]

Stars from Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are all trending in the right direction as the big boys made their mark ahead of the international break.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Even
  2. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Even
  3. Marouane Fellaini (Man United) – New entry
  4. Romelu Lukaku (Man United) – Even
  5. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – New entry
  6. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry
  7. Jack Butland (Stoke City) – New entry
  8. David Silva (Man City) – Down 5
  9. Phil Jones (Man United) – Up 9
  10. Nemanja Matic (Man United) – New entry
  11. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Even
  12. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) – Even
  13. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) – Down 5
  14. Ben Davies (Tottenham) – New entry
  15. David De Gea (Man United) – Even
  16. Ederson (Man City) – New entry
  17. Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
  18. Ben Mee (Burnley) – New entry
  19. Richarlison (Watford) – New entry
  20. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) – New entry