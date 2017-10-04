Top talents to watch at the U-17 World Cup

Earlier, we told you about the attack-heavy, excitement-bringing United States roster for the U-17 World Cup.
Now what about the rest?
Before we begin, how about some shouts for the players who could hit the pitch in India before turning 16, not counting the seven (including four 14-year-olds!!) on Guinea:
- Carlos Guerrero (15, Mexico)
- Kiam Wanesse (15, New Caledonia)
- Seiya Baba and Zion Suzuki (15, Japan)
- Mahamadou Mahamane and Djibrilla Ibrahim (15, Niger)
- Alkalifa Coulibay and Mamadou Traore (15, Mali)
- Ibrahim Danlad (14, Ghana) and Kwame Aziz (15, Ghana)
Disclaimed: Timothy Weah and Josh Sargent from the U.S. are legitimately amongst this group, but we’ve included them in our U.S. players to watch post.
Jann-Fiete Arp, forward, Germany (Hamburger SV)
The 17-year-old striker has already made his Bundesliga debut, coming in for American center forward Bobby Wood in an early season match versus Werder Bremen.
Vinicius Jr, forward, Brazil (Real Madrid*)
Vinicius won’t head to Real until his 18th birthday, with the forward carrying the distinction of being the most expensive Brazilian since Neymar while spending this season with Flamengo.
Abel Ruiz, forward, Spain (Barcelona)
The forward has already posted a goal for Barcelona B, and boasts 19 goals in 23 appearances at the U-17 level.
Diego Lainez, midfielder, Mexico (Club America)
Lainez is one of the brightest prospects for El Tri, already possessing 10 first team appearances for one the nation’s legendary clubs. It’s not crazy to consider the left-sided man Mexico’s answer to Christian Pulisic.
Takefusa Kubo, forward, Japan (FC Tokyo)
Kubo spent five years at Barcelona before returning home to Tokyo, where he’s featuring with the club’s U-23s.
Angel Gomes, midfielder, England (Manchester United)
The Red Devils’ Academy product made his Premier League bow when he subbed on for Wayne Rooney in last season’s finale. Turned out to be a big moment for Rooney, too.
Willem Guebbels, forward, France (Lyon)
Guebbels turned 16 in August, and debuted for Lyon one month later.
Jadon Sancho, midfielder, England (Borussia Dortmund)
The long-time Manchester City man moved to Germany this summer, and is already threatening to get playing time in the Bundesliga.
Juan Miranda, defender, Spain (Barcelona)
Already with 14 appearances for Spain’s U-17, he’s also debuted for Barcelona B
