More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Top talents to watch at the U-17 World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Earlier, we told you about the attack-heavy, excitement-bringing United States roster for the U-17 World Cup.

Now what about the rest?

[ WATCH LIVE: U-17 World Cup on Telemundo Deportes ]

Before we begin, how about some shouts for the players who could hit the pitch in India before turning 16, not counting the seven (including four 14-year-olds!!) on Guinea:

  • Carlos Guerrero (15, Mexico)
  • Kiam Wanesse (15, New Caledonia)
  • Seiya Baba and Zion Suzuki (15, Japan)
  • Mahamadou Mahamane and Djibrilla Ibrahim (15, Niger)
  • Alkalifa Coulibay and Mamadou Traore (15, Mali)
  • Ibrahim Danlad (14, Ghana) and Kwame Aziz (15, Ghana)

Disclaimed: Timothy Weah and Josh Sargent from the U.S. are legitimately amongst this group, but we’ve included them in our U.S. players to watch post.

Jann-Fiete Arp, forward, Germany (Hamburger SV)

The 17-year-old striker has already made his Bundesliga debut, coming in for American center forward Bobby Wood in an early season match versus Werder Bremen.

Vinicius Jr, forward, Brazil (Real Madrid*)

Vinicius won’t head to Real until his 18th birthday, with the forward carrying the distinction of being the most expensive Brazilian since Neymar while spending this season with Flamengo.

Abel Ruiz, forward, Spain (Barcelona)

The forward has already posted a goal for Barcelona B, and boasts 19 goals in 23 appearances at the U-17 level.

Diego Lainez, midfielder, Mexico (Club America)

Lainez is one of the brightest prospects for El Tri, already possessing 10 first team appearances for one the nation’s legendary clubs. It’s not crazy to consider the left-sided man Mexico’s answer to Christian Pulisic.

Takefusa Kubo, forward, Japan (FC Tokyo)

Kubo spent five years at Barcelona before returning home to Tokyo, where he’s featuring with the club’s U-23s.

Angel Gomes, midfielder, England (Manchester United)

The Red Devils’ Academy product made his Premier League bow when he subbed on for Wayne Rooney in last season’s finale. Turned out to be a big moment for Rooney, too.

Willem Guebbels, forward, France (Lyon)

Guebbels turned 16 in August, and debuted for Lyon one month later.

Jadon Sancho, midfielder, England (Borussia Dortmund)

The long-time Manchester City man moved to Germany this summer, and is already threatening to get playing time in the Bundesliga.

Juan Miranda, defender, Spain (Barcelona)

Already with 14 appearances for Spain’s U-17, he’s also debuted for Barcelona B

Ex-Manchester United, Toronto FC defender goes (extremely) green

Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former Manchester United Academy product and Toronto FC veteran Richard Eckersley has made a major career change.

Eckersley, 28, has gone from professional footballer to owner of a zero waste shop called Earth.Food.Love.

[ MORE: Top talents of U-17 World Cup ]

These shops aim to do just what the name implies, make sure nothing from the day-to-day goes into a trash bin; They find a use for everything.

From the BBC:

In March, just over a year after the curtain fell on his football career, Eckersley moved down to Totnes with his wife and eight-week-old daughter Willow to open their zero waste shop.

Customers bring their own jars, bags, bottles and boxes and buy raw materials without packaging.

The article says Eckersley and his wife handle all details at the store, including mopping up messes. That’s a far cry from the high-flying life of a League Cup winner at Old Trafford.

Also, Eckersley has also gone vegan and looks a lot different from his playing days, growing his hair out.

Eckersley with his wife and child (Credit: thezerowasteshop.co.uk)

UEFA World Cup qualifying preview: Plenty to play for

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Only hosts Russia and red-hot Belgium know they’ll be dancing at the 2018 World Cup, but several teams could join the fray before the final match day.

[ MORE: USMNT prospects on show at U-17 World Cup ]

Take Thursday, where Germany can advance by getting a point or more out of Northern Ireland, while England and Poland can qualify with wins and help.

In fact, only two groups are guaranteed to be up for grabs on the final match day. Here’s what’s cooking:

Group A

France can clinch a spot Saturday with a win in Bulgaria and a Swedish loss at home to Luxembourg. The latter is unlikely to happen, which will bring us to Tuesday, with France hosting Belarus and Sweden at the Netherlands. All signs point to France first, and the Dutch hoping Sweden opens the door to second place. Bulgaria needs unlikely scenarios but remains alive.

Group B

Switzerland and Portugal will finish 1st and 2nd, but we don’t yet know the order. The Portuguese are likely to enter the Oct. 10 match in Sweden knowing a win will do the trick, though a draw could suffice if Switzerland loses at home to Bulgaria on Saturday.

Group C

Germany needs a point at Northern Ireland on Thursday to clinch a spot. Even a loss wouldn’t doom them thanks to a five point lead on NI. Germany finishes vs. tricky Azerbaijan, while NI is off to Norway.

Group D

Serbia qualifies with a win at Austria on Friday, or a draw and help from Ireland and Wales. Those two and Austria are still alive, though Austria can only finish second with massive help.

Group E

Poland leads the group by three points and clinches a berth in Russia with a win at Armenia and a draw between Denmark and Montenegro, who both have 16 points.

Poland hosts Montenegro on Sunday in what could decide the group. Only Denmark, Poland, and Montenegro remain alive for the World Cup.

Group F

The front-runners for first and second are England and Slovakia, with the former able to clinch with a win over Slovenia. England could also advance with a draw and a Slovakia loss. Even a point guarantees a Top Two slot.

A visit to lowly Lithuania is on the final match day, so England can feel good about topping the group, though Slovakia, Slovenia, and Scotland are all alive. Slovakia visits Scotland on Thursday in a massive tilt for both, while Scotland finishes at Slovenia.

Group G

Spain is likely to win the group, with a three point and 17-goal advantage on second place Italy. But there’s a chance the Italians could enter the final day level on points with Spain if the Spanish play down to desperate Albania and Italy waxes visiting Macedonia to knock the goal difference advantage down. Albania’s thin hopes need a Macedonian win in Italy, a win in Spain, and then goal difference working in its favor following a final day win over visiting Italy.

Group H

Belgium is in. Bosnia and Herzegovina will finish second if its wins and Greece loses in Cyprus. Cyprus has to hope for a win over the Greeks and a BNH loss to visiting Belgium.

That would leave second place in play on the final day, when BNH is in Estonia, Greece hosts Gibraltar, and Cyprus visits Belgium.

Group I

This one’s so tight we’re just going to give you the table and schedule and tell you to sort out the scenarios yourself rather than type forever and ever and ever (so to speak).

Croatia — 16 pts, +9 GD
Iceland — 16 pts, +4 GD
Turkey — 14 pts, +4 GD
Ukraine — 14 pts, +4 GD

Friday: Iceland at Turkey, Finland at Croatia, Ukraine at Kosovo
Monday: Croatia at Ukraine, Turkey at Finland, Kosovo at Iceland

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying preview: Crunch time

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This is it: the final two match days of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying are here and only three teams are assured of their fates in or out of Russia.

Brazil is in, having lost just once in 16 matches and holding a remarkable plus-27 goal differential in what may be the deepest confederation in the world.

[ MORE: USMNT prospects on show at U-17 World Cup ]

Then there’s Bolivia and Venezuela, the only national teams sure to miss out on the World Cup.

Anything else is possible, truly, with seven teams aiming for three automatic spots and one playoff date with New Zealand.

Remaining opponents
2. Uruguay (27 pts) – Venezuela (A), Bolivia (H)
3. Colombia (26 pts) – Paraguay (H), Peru (A)
4. Peru (24 pts) – Argentina (A), Colombia (H)
5. Argentina (24 pts) – Peru (H), Ecuador (A)
6. Chile (23 pts) – Ecuador (H), Brazil (A)
7. Paraguay (21 pts)– Colombia (A), Venezuela (H)
8. Ecuador (20 pts) – Chile (A), Argentina (H)

While most of the matches matter, there are two tipping point events on Thursday. Wins from Argentina, Colombia, and Uruguay could render the final day a lot less dramatic.

1. Argentina vs. Peru — There’s a legitimate chance that a prospective loser in Buenos Aires would find itself outside even the playoff spot heading into the final day. A draw and a Chile win could leave Argentina sixth with a tricky trip to Ecuador, while Peru would have to host a Colombia side which may have already qualifier.

2. Ecuador at Chile — La Furia Roja has found myriad ways to lose qualifiers, with own goals and bad cards playing roles, and has a chance to leapfrog Peru and/or Argentina while eliminating Ecuador.

U.S. players to watch at the U-17 World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2017 U-17 World Cup provides American soccer fans even more intrigue than your average tournament due to the breadth of top attacking prospects on show.

[ WATCH LIVE: U-17 World Cup on Telemundo Deportes ]

Each age group has a top scorer or playmaker, but this season is exceptional. Sure we saw Christian Pulisic in 2015 and Paul Arriola in 2011, but the 2017 U.S. roster is heavy on players who should dot professional score sheets for a long, long time (and at a high level).

The U.S. open plays Friday at 10:25 a.m. ET vs. India. Full stream schedule here.

Timothy Weah, forward, Paris Saint-Germain

In UEFA Youth League play, Weah has four goals in six appearances. A hat trick came against Ludogorets Razgrad. Dad George won Serie A with AC Milan, Ligue 1 won with PSG, and was thrice the African Footballer of the Year so, yeah, pedigree.

Chris Durkin, midfielder, DC United

Playing time has come on-and-off for the Richmond Kickers of the USL, but the center mid has 990 league minutes this season and showed versatility by starting the league opener at left back.

Ayo Akinola, forward, Toronto FC

The Canadian-born 17-year-old got a string of performances for TFC2 in the USL, bagging a brace against Harrisburg City in mid-July.

Carlos “CJ” dos Santos, goalkeeper, Benfica

The former Philadelphia Union Academy backstop is with Benfica’s U-19s and just turned 17 in August.

Jaylin Lindsey, defender, Sporting KC

There are those who believe the physical center back is further along at this stage in his career than fellow SKC prospect Erik Palmer-Brown. He’s made two appearances for Swope Park Rangers in USL.

Andrew Carleton, forward, Atlanta United

The left winger is widely considered to be a star in MLS soon, and posted an assist for Atlanta in its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup loss to Miami FC.

 

Josh Sargent, forward, Werder Bremen

The lone member of the U.S. roster to have already featured — and starred, with four goals — in a U-20 World Cup, Sargent heads to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen soon after the tournament. See above for his match-winner against Senegal.