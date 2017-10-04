More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

U.S. players to watch at the U-17 World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2017 U-17 World Cup provides American soccer fans even more intrigue than your average tournament due to the breadth of top attacking prospects on show.

[ WATCH LIVE: U-17 World Cup on Telemundo Deportes ]

Each age group has a top scorer or playmaker, but this season is exceptional. Sure we saw Christian Pulisic in 2015 and Paul Arriola in 2011, but the 2017 U.S. roster is heavy on players who should dot professional score sheets for a long, long time (and at a high level).

The U.S. open plays Friday at 10:25 a.m. ET vs. India. Full stream schedule here.

Timothy Weah, forward, Paris Saint-Germain

In UEFA Youth League play, Weah has four goals in six appearances. A hat trick came against Ludogorets Razgrad. Dad George won Serie A with AC Milan, Ligue 1 won with PSG, and was thrice the African Footballer of the Year so, yeah, pedigree.

Chris Durkin, midfielder, DC United

Playing time has come on-and-off for the Richmond Kickers of the USL, but the center mid has 990 league minutes this season and showed versatility by starting the league opener at left back.

Ayo Akinola, forward, Toronto FC

The Canadian-born 17-year-old got a string of performances for TFC2 in the USL, bagging a brace against Harrisburg City in mid-July.

Carlos “CJ” dos Santos, goalkeeper, Benfica

The former Philadelphia Union Academy backstop is with Benfica’s U-19s and just turned 17 in August.

Jaylin Lindsey, defender, Sporting KC

There are those who believe the physical center back is further along at this stage in his career than fellow SKC prospect Erik Palmer-Brown. He’s made two appearances for Swope Park Rangers in USL.

Andrew Carleton, forward, Atlanta United

The left winger is widely considered to be a star in MLS soon, and posted an assist for Atlanta in its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup loss to Miami FC.

 

Josh Sargent, forward, Werder Bremen

The lone member of the U.S. roster to have already featured — and starred, with four goals — in a U-20 World Cup, Sargent heads to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen soon after the tournament. See above for his match-winner against Senegal.

Vieira was up for Saint-Etienne gig, happy at NYCFC for now

Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Patrick Vieira’s playing days reputation as a field general already gives him a leg up on a lot of competition for managerial jobs, so it’s no surprise that his success at New York City FC has moved his name even higher up the queue when a job becomes available.

Vieira admitted that Saint Etienne came calling this offseason before settling on former Watford and Maccabi Tel Aviv boss Oscar Garcia, but that the move was not at the right time for him.

[ MORE: 3 keys for USMNT vs. Panama ]

The ex-Arsenal midfielder said he’s too busy enjoying his project at NYCFC, though he did admit, that he’ll be prepared for the next step once the right opportunity presents itself. From RMC:

“I have gained a lot of experience during my two seasons in New York,” said Vieira, who denied any contact with his former Arsenal club, “I feel ready to face the challenges. have a group that allows me to flourish, I have no reason to go elsewhere. “

The 41-year-old has won 43 percent of his matches at NYCFC, neither a small feat in the league or at a club that had struggled to debut under Jason Kreis. He’ll end up somewhere else sooner rather than later, and perhaps his ambitions could lead him elsewhere if his goals are achieved with NYCFC in this season’s MLS Cup Playoffs.

Vieira has won league titles with Arsenal, Juventus, and Inter Milan as a player, and a managerial title in a league with relative parity would certainly shoot his star upward.

Men in Blazers podcast: Pep outwits Conte, Huge USMNT week

@MenInBlazers
By Nicholas MendolaOct 4, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rog and Davo marvel at Pep Guardiola‘s masterclass in City’s 1-0 win over Chelsea, beg Manchester United to stop hitting Premier League pinata Crystal Palace, and look ahead to a seismic week for U.S. Soccer.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your Apple Podcast subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

Schalke’s US midfielder McKennie sidelined with injury

AP
Associated PressOct 4, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) Schalke teenager Weston McKennie will be sidelined for about two weeks because of a right thigh strain.

The Bundesliga club says the 19-year-old American midfielder had an intensive scan on Wednesday because of problems in his hip flexor that flared up after Friday’s game against Bayer Leverkusen.

McKennie will miss the game at Hertha Berlin on Oct. 14.

Schalke says “when he can return to training depends on the healing process.”

McKennie, who made his Bundesliga debut on the final day last season in May, had started the last three league games for Schalke.

Three keys for USMNT vs. Panama

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 4, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT
2 Comments

For the U.S. national team the scenario is very clear.

If they win their final two games of CONCACAF qualifying then they will be heading to the 2018 World Cup. But we all know it’s never that easy.

[ MORE: Who should start for USA v Panama? ]

The biggest test for Bruce Arena’s side is facing Panama at Orlando City Stadium on Friday. Panama has nothing to lose. They sit in the third and final automatic spot in World Cup qualifying heading into the final two games in the Hexagonal and their final game is at home to Costa Rica who have all but qualified for the World Cup.

[ MORE: World Cup scenarios for USA ]

For the Panamanians a win against the U.S. would seal their first-ever appearance at a World Cup finals and even a point wouldn’t be bad but they’d then have to beat Costa Rica at home in their final qualifier. This game on Friday is their World Cup final and there is very little pressure on them with the home fans expecting the U.S. to win comfortably against a team ranked 60th in the world.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at three keys for the USMNT as they look to jump ahead of Panama with a win and potentially go into their final Hex game at Trinidad & Tobago needing just a draw to qualify for the World Cup.

CENTER BACK PAIRINGS

Don’t be surprised if Arena mixes things up, once again, at center back. With Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler steady away at Honduras (despite one slip up between Graham Zusi at right back and Gonzalez at center back for the goal) they could well start against Panama.

Tim Ream and Geoff Cameron are no doubt the better individual defenders but it seems like Arena has decided against them as a pairing after the defeat to Costa Rica when the partnership struggled. At center back and in central midfield, having a strong understanding of the player alongside you is key and due to injuries and a lack of form this center back pairings have taken a huge hit in recent months for the U.S. In fact, the U.S. has kept just two clean sheets in their eight games in the Hex so far

Cameron and John Brooks should be the USMNT’s first-choice center backs but with Brooks out, Arena may decide to go with Gonzalez and Besler, or maybe even throw Ream back in. Simply put: Arena’s decision on who to play at center back will be crucial, especially with veteran forwards Blas Perez and Luis Tejada eager for World Cup qualification to cap their long, and glittering, Panama careers. Gabriel Torres shold cause the U.S. defense plenty of problems too.

HELPING OUT BRADLEY

Sorting out the midfield around Michael Bradley is crucial too. FC Dallas youngster Kellyn Acosta has been preferred alongside him in recent games, and they’ve proved a solid partnership, but for an encounter like this you’d think a little more experience would be key in front of Bradley and perhaps more attacking options will prevail. I still love watching video of the midfield display Bradley and Cameron put on together against Panama in a big World Cup qualifying win in Seattle back in 2013 in the Hex, but does playing two holding midfielders make sense in a game the U.S. simply has to win? Not really.

But still, with Panama likely to hit the U.S. on the counter you have to worry about Bradley being outnumbered on the break when the U.S. turns the ball over.

There’s a real sense that Christian Pulisic will once again operate centrally in midfield and maybe this is the type of game Darlington Nagbe would flourish in as he can keep the ball and allow the U.S. to press higher up the pitch. Pace out wide crushed Honduras in a World Cup qualifying win at home earlier in the Hex and you can expect Arena to follow a similar path for this game. Bradley may well end up as the lone holding midfielder but that role suits him well. That said, he will need a dynamic group in front of him to not only help support the likes of Jozy Altidore and Bobby Wood but also allow him to make any surging runs past them (ahem, the goal at the Azteca) into the final third.

EXPERIENCE IS KEY

With Tim Howard, Clint Dempsey, Cameron, Besler, Alejandro Bedoya, DaMarcus Beasley, Altidore and Bradley all veterans at this point, it would be intriguing to see Arena start with the vast majority of them from the start.

That group has delivered in tense situations over the past two World Cup cycles to get out of the Group of Death at the 2014 World Cup and then reach the semifinals of the Copa America Centernario. The big question is: does Arena go for experience or youth? I’d say a smattering of both and that could be a mistake.

In situations like this I say the more experience the better. Panama have five players with over 100 international caps and most will play a pivotal role on Friday. The U.S. also have five players with over 100 caps but only three may seem like guaranteed starters in Howard, Bradley and Altidore.

Dempsey, Bedoya, Cameron and Beasley should all seriously be considered due to their past of getting the U.S. over the line when they’ve needed it most. Although the exciting young talents of Paul Arriola, Nagbe and Acosta are clearly capable of performing at this level, having the nous to overcome a Panama side who will roll out every trick in the book to try and qualify for their first-ever World Cup finals is something they lack.