Usmanov releases statement over Arsenal shares

U.S. women’s national team star Alex Morgan has apologized after being kicked out of Disney World in Orlando over the weekend.

The 28-year-old Orlando City Pride player, a forward in the NWSL and for the reigning World Cup champions, was kicked out by security along with two players from Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer with reports stating the players had been drinking heavily.

Morgan and the two MLS players, Donald Toia and Giles Barnes, were ejected from the Epcot theme park, along with Toia’s wife, after Barnes allegedly cut in front of someone at the pavilion’s pub in the United Kingdom section of Epcot.

Morgan had posted a photo on her Instagram with the caption: “Annual around the world in 8 hours. No big.”

The MLS team in Orlando have some extra time off due to the current international break with Dom Dwyer, Seb Hines and Dillon Powers also on the day out at Disney.

However, Morgan and the Orlando Pride play this Saturday against the Portland Thorns in the NSWL semifinals.

According to a deputy who witnessed the groups behavior, Morgan was “highly impaired” and she is also said to have shouted that she “knew the Orlando SWAT team” as she was being escorted away by police.

“As we passed, I observed several people being escorted to the front,” a deputy wrote in his report. “They were all being very loud and belligerent toward staff around guests. I observed a white female, who was later identified as Alexandria Morgan yelling, screaming and taken (sic) video and possibly pictures. She appeared to be highly impaired.”

Orlando City released a statement on Tuesday saying they were aware of the incident, while an Orange County Sheriff’s Office report says they were “verbally aggressive with park security and other guests.”

Below is Morgan’s apology after the incident.