USWNT’s Alex Morgan apologizes for Disney incident

U.S. women’s national team star Alex Morgan has apologized after being kicked out of Disney World in Orlando over the weekend.
The 28-year-old Orlando City Pride player, a forward in the NWSL and for the reigning World Cup champions, was kicked out by security along with two players from Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer.
Morgan and the two MLS players, Donald Toia and Giles Barnes, were kicked out of the Epcot theme park, along with Toia’s wife, after Barnes allegedly cut in front of someone at the pavilion’s pub in the United Kingdom section of Epcot.
Both the NWSL and MLS teams in Orlando have some extra time off due to the current international break and it has been reported that the players had been drinking heavily.
According to a deputy who witnessed the groups behavior, Morgan was “highly impaired” and she is also said to have shouted that she “knew the Orlando SWAT team” as she was being escorted away by police.
“As we passed, I observed several people being escorted to the front,” a deputy wrote in his report. “They were all being very loud and belligerent toward staff around guests. I observed a white female, who was later identified as Alexandria Morgan yelling, screaming and taken (sic) video and possibly pictures. She appeared to be highly impaired.”
Orlando City released a statement on Tuesday saying they were aware of the incident, while an Orange County Sheriff’s Office report says they were “verbally aggressive with park security and other guests.”
Below is Morgan’s apology after the incident.
Cristiano Ronaldo has four Ballon d’Or trophies after being named the Best Player in the World.
But why did he sell one of them?
According to Marca, Ronaldo, 32, sold one of the glittering golden trophies for over $705,000 to raise money for charity Make-A-Wish in an auction.
While others usually put their Ballon d’Or trophies on display at the clubs where they play or in their own trophy cabinets at home, this act from Ronaldo will help create memorable moments for children suffering from terminal illnesses.
The Real Madrid and Portugal star sold the trophy, a replica of the original which goes back and forth between himself and Messi, to Israel’s richest person, Idan Ofer.
Per the report, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola also raised over $35,000 at the auction as one of the prizes was the chance to meet them both in person at an upcoming boxing match in Manchester.
A lot is written and said about Ronaldo and other star names but what often goes unnoticed is the incredible amount of work top players and managers do for charities as they share their incredible wealth and time to try and help others.
There is no place for this in Major League Soccer, or any league in the world.
There have been so many great things going on with Atlanta United in their debut season in Major League Soccer and hopefully this is an isolated incident.
On Tuesday night referee Armando Villarreal was hit with what looked like a bottle of water in Minnesota United’s 3-2 win at Atlanta United.
The incident (see it in the video below) occurred during the second half of the game with Minnesota 1-0 up.
On the pitch, Abu Danladi got to the ball before Atlanta goalkeeper Kyle Reynish who took him out and Villarreal made the VAR signal to make a decision, so off the referee went to the sidelines to check out a TV screen to watch the incident.
But before he had even got to the TV screen he was hit with the object on the back of his neck by an Atlanta fan with reports stating he was ejected from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium quickly.
The referee did very well to keep his composure in this situation but it would be pretty shocking if there is no action from MLS towards Atlanta United for one of their fans stepping out of line in this manner.
This could have been much worse for the referee if there would have been a straight contact to his face or his head.
Leicester City have a $33.2 million player that can’t play until January.
The Foxes signed Portuguese international midfielder Adrien Silva from Sporting Lisbon on transfer deadline day back on Aug. 31, or so they thought.
FIFA denied the player registration as it had been submitted just 14 seconds after the summer transfer window had shut.
On Wednesday, 34 days after the summer window closed, it was announced that FIFA had rejected Leicester’s final appeal (made in conjunction with the English FA) against the ruling which sees Silva a Leicester player but unable to play until January 1 when they can register him.
Between now and then Silva, 28, can’t even train with Leicester’s first team and cannot play for anyone else.
The only option left for Leicester is to apply to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for the ruling to be overturned but given the fact that this situation could open a whole can of worms for transfers being forced through just after transfer windows close and then accepted in the future, it appears unlikely any such appeal would be successful.
What a mess.
Sporting Lisbon have already made it very clear they do not want to cancel the deal and they expect the transfer fee for Silva to be paid in full. With Danny Drinkwater sold to Chelsea on transfer deadline day, we can only assume Silva’s late arrival at Leicester (who had tracked him for 12 months) was due to a hold-up in the Drinkwater deal.
Still, I will repeat, what a mess.
Craig Shakespeare‘s side could really do with help in midfield at the moment too with Andy King and Vicente Iborra struggling alongside Wilfried Ndidi. The Foxes have lost four of their opening seven Premier League games and it seems like they’ve also lost their marquee summer signing, at least for the next three months.
Kareem Riley will never forget his first college goal, and we will remember it for some time, too.
The big Trinidad and Tobago-born freshman got off the mark for Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday in a match against NCAA No. 24 Nebraska-Omaha.
Deadening the ball with a quick touch, Riley noticed that the midfield had left him a gaping hole and OH MY GOODNESS, AN ARROW!
FGCU would go on to win 3-2, and this post comes barely over a year since the Eagles hit our page by netting the fastest hat trick to start a game in D-1 history.