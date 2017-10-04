Why did Cristiano Ronaldo sell his Ballon d’Or trophy?

Cristiano Ronaldo has four Ballon d’Or trophies after being named the Best Player in the World.

But why did he sell one of them?

According to Marca, Ronaldo, 32, sold one of the glittering golden trophies for over $705,000 to raise money for charity Make-A-Wish in an auction.

While others usually put their Ballon d’Or trophies on display at the clubs where they play or in their own trophy cabinets at home, this act from Ronaldo will help create memorable moments for children suffering from terminal illnesses.

The Real Madrid and Portugal star sold the trophy, a replica of the original which goes back and forth between himself and Messi, to Israel’s richest person, Idan Ofer.

Per the report, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola also raised over $35,000 at the auction as one of the prizes was the chance to meet them both in person at an upcoming boxing match in Manchester.

A lot is written and said about Ronaldo and other star names but what often goes unnoticed is the incredible amount of work top players and managers do for charities as they share their incredible wealth and time to try and help others.

