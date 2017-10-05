Report: Man City, Man Utd monitoring NYCFC’s Jack Harrison

Should Jack Harrison further impress scouts in his home nation during this week’s EURO U-21 action, the New York City FC man will have less of a choice in his destination than you may think.

Harrison, the 20-year-old ex-Wake Forest star and former Manchester United Academy product, could even be asked to train with Man City in the near future in order for Pep Guardiola to get a closer look.

Harrison has 10 goals and three assists for NYC this season.

The report touts Aaron Mooy‘s move from Melbourne City to Man City as a similar vein, and “a source” told The Sun — so take it for what it’s worth — the following:

“City will have first dibs on Harrison at New York if he continues his rapid progress. It’s sure to rub United up the wrong way after what happened to him as a kid. He’s having a great time over in the US. City are hearing positive things from the execs in New York and that Harrison is an exciting late bloomer.”

We’re curious as to what formal dibs Man City could have on the MLS star, and how playing for a City affiliate of sorts may have changed Harrison’s youth allegiance.

