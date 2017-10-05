Report: Man City, Man Utd monitoring NYCFC’s Jack Harrison

Should Jack Harrison further impress scouts in his home nation during this week’s EURO U-21 action, the New York City FC man will have less of a choice in his destination than you may think.
Harrison, the 20-year-old ex-Wake Forest star and former Manchester United Academy product, could even be asked to train with Man City in the near future in order for Pep Guardiola to get a closer look.
Harrison has 10 goals and three assists for NYC this season.
The report touts Aaron Mooy‘s move from Melbourne City to Man City as a similar vein, and “a source” told The Sun — so take it for what it’s worth — the following:
“City will have first dibs on Harrison at New York if he continues his rapid progress. It’s sure to rub United up the wrong way after what happened to him as a kid. He’s having a great time over in the US. City are hearing positive things from the execs in New York and that Harrison is an exciting late bloomer.”
We’re curious as to what formal dibs Man City could have on the MLS star, and how playing for a City affiliate of sorts may have changed Harrison’s youth allegiance.
Robin Van Persie could be returning home sooner than expected.
The current Fenerbahce attacker is out-of-favor in Turkey, where he’s played just four times and not once since August.
Van Persie, 34, has 40 goals in 91 matches since arriving from Manchester United, but is looking at a return to Feyenoord. That move could come in free agency, rather than at the end of the season, as Fener wants to free up money to sign another player.
Turkish news-site Aksam reports that the 34-year-old “already has an agreement” with the Dutch outfit, and that Fenerbahce are prepared to “leave him out of the squad” if no deal can be reached.
RVP has not played for Feyenoord since 2004, when he left for Arsenal. How much of a factor can be in the Eredivisie? Feyenoord is second in the Dutch table right now, and has been battered in UEFA Champions League losses to Manchester City and Napoli.
Bayern Munich is hoping for help from an old friend to stabilize its hopes of a 27th German championship. (again)
The five-time reigning champions recently parted ways with Carlo Ancelotti, giving Willy Sagnol the keys on an interim basis.
Sky Sports reports that Jupp Heynckes says he’s been offered the job for the remainder of the season.
“It’s not clear yet or signed,” he told German site RPonline, “I have to analyse the whole thing first. Four and a half years have passed since I left Bavaria, and football has changed.”
The 72-year-old has led the club on three occasions, in stints ranging from 35 days to four-plus seasons. Heynckes possesses a Champions League title and three Bundesliga crowns with Bayern, and also won the 1997-98 UCL with Real Madrid.
Should he accept the gig, Heynckes will become the first manager to manage Bayern on four separate occasions.
LONDON (AP) The chief executive of the English Football Association says there is “brittleness” in the team when it travels overseas for games.
Martin Glenn spoke to sports industry executives at the Leaders conference in London on Thursday, hours before England hoped to qualify for the World Cup by beating Slovenia.
Glenn is already concerned about how the team gains the “physiological edge” missing so often in England teams. Since winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil, England has only won six knockout games at major tournaments. England was eliminated from the 2016 European Championship in the last 16 by Iceland.
Glenn says “England players do not travel well … we know there is a brittleness in unfamiliar circumstances that we have to deal with.”
A potentially crucial away goal from Robbie Kruse has the Socceroos of Australia 90 minutes away from an interconfederation playoff date with CONCACAF in World Cup qualifying following a 1-1 draw with Syria in Malaysia.
Kruse (VfL Bochum) redirected a ball from Hertha Berlin’s Mathew Leckie in the first half of Thursday’s AFC qualifying playoff against Syria in Malaysia.
But a controversial penalty awarded to and scored by Omar Al Soma following a 50-50 challenge won by Mathew Leckie allowed Syria a point.
It wasn’t a clear-cut penalty, but the late drama was fitting of Syria’s qualifying run.
Al Soma nearly supplied a late equalizer, but the ball turned off goalkeeper Mathew Ryan (Brighton and Hove Albion) and hit the post before returning to the backstop.
Syria goalkeeper Ibrahim Alma made several big saves, including a stop on Trent Sainsbury near the final whistle.
Australia finished third in AFC’s Group B, while Syria was third in Group A.
The second leg kicks off at 5 a.m. ET Tuesday in Australia.