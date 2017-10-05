More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Associated Press

UEFA wrap: Germany, England qualify for the World Cup

By Kyle BonnOct 5, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT
Northern Ireland 1-3 Germany

Not that it was ever in doubt, but Germany will officially have the opportunity to defend its crown as they qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland.

Sebastian Rudy scored an absolute howitzer from extremely far out just two minutes into the game, and that set the tone as the Germans controlled 74% of the possession to ease their way through. Sandro Wagner struck in the 21st minute and young Josh Kimmich finished things off for the Germans with four minutes left in regulation, while Northern Ireland grabbed a consolation in stoppage time through Charlton striker Josh Magennis.

Germany tops Group C by eight points with still one match remaining, while Northern Ireland has secured the second spot, leaving them likely to make the playoff round on 13 points.

England 1-0 Slovakia

Harry Kane continued his blistering form, smashing England into the 2017 World Cup with one swift boot four minutes into stoppage time to give his country a thrilling 1-0 victory at home. Kyle Walker stole the ball with the visitors switched off as time ran down, and he crossed to his Spurs teammate Kane who beat Meha Mevlja in the box to poke home.

The home side was poor at times, holding 67% possession but only putting five shots on target of their 17 attempts on net.

The result leaves England six points clear at the top of Group F with one match remaining, locking them into the top spot. Scotland, Slovakia, and Slovenia will now all duke it out for a second place finish.

Scotland 1-0 Slovakia

Scotland picked up an absolutely massive goal as they chase a playoff spot. Derby County striker Chris Martin, a second-half substitute, forced a Martin Skrtel own-goal in the 89th minute, giving Scotland all three points and putting them in pole position for the 2nd spot in Group F.

Slovakia had been playing a man down since the 23rd minute when Robert Mak was sent off for a second yellow, correctly booked for a pathetic dive in the box under no contact. Still, the hosts were unable to grab control of the match, finishing with just 50% of the possession despite the long man advantage. Eventually, the ball came down the right flank and great work by Leigh Griffiths to keep play alive despite going to ground allowed Ikechi Anya to cross the ball for Martin on the doorstep, and his pressure saw the ball cut off the sliding Skrtel into the back of the net.

The win puts Scotland into 2nd place in Group F, two points above their opponents Slovakia and three above Slovenia with one match to go. They face Slovenia in the final round and do not have a goal differential advantage, so only a win would ensure them a spot in the playoff round.

Armenia 1-6 Poland

(Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo via AP)

Poland moved onto the doorstep of automatic qualification as they pummeled Armenia 6-1. Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick and got help from Jakub Blaszczykowski, Kamil Glick, and Rafal Wolski to pile it on. The win puts Poland three points ahead of Denmark with one to play, although the teams are even on goal differential, so there could be some final day drama should Poland suffer an unlikely slip against Montenegro.

Montenegro 0-1 Denmark

Denmark kept pace with Poland at the top of Group E, leaving them three points back of the top spot heading in to the final day. It wasn’t as comfortable as it could have been, but an early Christian Eriksen (who else?) goal in the 16th minute saw them through. It was a superb goal, if not glittery, as Eriksen was under pressure from three defenders but surprised goalkeeper Danijel Petkovíc with the shot as it slid by for the lead and eventual winner.

While they’re three back of the automatic qualifying spot, Denmark will also be looking over its shoulder, as Montenegro sits three back of them and two back in goal differential, and playing for their World Cup lives in the final game.

Azerbaijan 1-2 Czech Republic

San Marino 0-8 Norway

Romania 3-1 Kazakhstan

Malta 1-1 Lithuania

Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay to make 2030 World Cup bid

AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano
Associated PressOct 5, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay say they will make a joint bid to host soccer’s centenary World Cup in 2030.

The presidents of the three South American countries made the announcement Wednesday at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires. Bidding is not due to open for at least another four years, but the nations are already expected to face stiff competition.

European soccer federations will be eligible to bid, while China is also expected to express interest in hosting the tournament.

Uruguay staged the first World Cup in 1930.

A three-way bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico is favored to host the 2026 World Cup.

Van Persie could return to Feyenoord soon

Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2017, 1:31 PM EDT
Robin Van Persie could be returning home sooner than expected.

The current Fenerbahce attacker is out-of-favor in Turkey, where he’s played just four times and not once since August.

Van Persie, 34, has 40 goals in 91 matches since arriving from Manchester United, but is looking at a return to Feyenoord. That move could come in free agency, rather than at the end of the season, as Fener wants to free up money to sign another player.

Turkish news-site Aksam reports that the 34-year-old “already has an agreement” with the Dutch outfit, and that Fenerbahce are prepared to “leave him out of the squad” if no deal can be reached.

RVP has not played for Feyenoord since 2004, when he left for Arsenal. How much of a factor can be in the Eredivisie? Feyenoord is second in the Dutch table right now, and has been battered in UEFA Champions League losses to Manchester City and Napoli.

Report: Man City, Man Utd monitoring NYCFC’s Jack Harrison

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT
Should Jack Harrison further impress scouts in his home nation during this week’s EURO U-21 action, the New York City FC man will have less of a choice in his destination than you may think.

Harrison, the 20-year-old ex-Wake Forest star and former Manchester United Academy product, could even be asked to train with Man City in the near future in order for Pep Guardiola to get a closer look.

Harrison has 10 goals and three assists for NYC this season.

The report touts Aaron Mooy‘s move from Melbourne City to Man City as a similar vein, and “a source” told The Sun — so take it for what it’s worth — the following:

“City will have first dibs on Harrison at New York if he continues his rapid progress. It’s sure to rub United up the wrong way after what happened to him as a kid. He’s having a great time over in the US. City are hearing positive things from the execs in New York and that Harrison is an exciting late bloomer.”

We’re curious as to what formal dibs Man City could have on the MLS star, and how playing for a City affiliate of sorts may have changed Harrison’s youth allegiance.

Bayern offers managerial stint to old friend Heynckes

Photo by Mathis Wienand/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT
Bayern Munich is hoping for help from an old friend to stabilize its hopes of a 27th German championship. (again)

The five-time reigning champions recently parted ways with Carlo Ancelotti, giving Willy Sagnol the keys on an interim basis.

Sky Sports reports that Jupp Heynckes says he’s been offered the job for the remainder of the season.

“It’s not clear yet or signed,” he told German site RPonline, “I have to analyse the whole thing first. Four and a half years have passed since I left Bavaria, and football has changed.”

The 72-year-old has led the club on three occasions, in stints ranging from 35 days to four-plus seasons. Heynckes possesses a Champions League title and three Bundesliga crowns with Bayern, and also won the 1997-98 UCL with Real Madrid.

Should he accept the gig, Heynckes will become the first manager to manage Bayern on four separate occasions.