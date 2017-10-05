More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

USMNT-Panama preview: Leaping the Canaleros

By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2017, 10:02 AM EDT
Got nerves?

The United States men’s national team hasn’t had a lot to fear from home matches against Panama, but few if any have held the import of Friday’s visit from Los Canaleros.

A loss assures the United States’ only path to Russia goes through an intercontinental playoff against Australia or Syria, and that’s if the Yanks outdo Honduras’ results over the next week.

A draw means the Yanks will need a win in Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday and a Panama loss or draw versus visiting Costa Rica.

A win, well, a win would be great.

Three points boosts the Yanks ahead of Panama and into an automatic qualifying place (assuming Honduras doesn’t erase eight goals of differential on Friday in Costa Rica which, no, will not happen).

We’ve covered the mental angle here, as the U.S. will have to play in-form in consecutive matches for the first time in a while, simultaneously dealing with the pressure of knowing it could become the first generation of Americans to miss a World Cup in 32 years.

The Americans will not have John Brooks to pair with Geoff Cameron in the heart of the defense, leaving coach Bruce Arena to decide his center back duo between Cameron, Matt Besler, Omar Gonzalez, and Tim Ream.

They also won’t have Jordan Morris, meaning the strike corps dips even more after Jozy Altidore, Bobby Wood, and Clint Dempsey (the latter of which could be saved as more of an attacking midfield threat). Juan Agudelo and Chris Wondolowski complete the forward group. Agudelo has never played in a World Cup qualifier, while Wondolowski has yet to face T&T in his career.

Panama has allowed just five goals through eight Hex matches, and drew the Yanks 1-1 in Panama. The two sides met in the Gold Cup, another 1-1 draw, with much different sides.

It’s no surprise that Christian Pulisic, Bobby Wood, and Jozy Altidore are the keys to this one. With all respect to the the problems at the back, an American attack overpowering Panama is the best way to three points.

This is a veteran Canaleros side which won’t be intimidated by their task and will know a win cements its legacy as the first Panamanian team to qualify for a World Cup. Game on.

FA chief executive says England team doesn’t travel well

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 5, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) The chief executive of the English Football Association says there is “brittleness” in the team when it travels overseas for games.

Martin Glenn spoke to sports industry executives at the Leaders conference in London on Thursday, hours before England hoped to qualify for the World Cup by beating Slovenia.

Glenn is already concerned about how the team gains the “physiological edge” missing so often in England teams. Since winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil, England has only won six knockout games at major tournaments. England was eliminated from the 2016 European Championship in the last 16 by Iceland.

Glenn says “England players do not travel well … we know there is a brittleness in unfamiliar circumstances that we have to deal with.”

Late penalty controversy levels Syria, Australia after one leg (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT
A potentially crucial away goal from Robbie Kruse has the Socceroos of Australia 90 minutes away from an interconfederation playoff date with CONCACAF in World Cup qualifying following a 1-1 draw with Syria in Malaysia.

Kruse (VfL Bochum) redirected a ball from Hertha Berlin’s Mathew Leckie in the first half of Thursday’s AFC qualifying playoff against Syria in Malaysia.

But a controversial penalty awarded to and scored by Omar Al Soma following a 50-50 challenge won by Mathew Leckie allowed Syria a point.

It wasn’t a clear-cut penalty, but the late drama was fitting of Syria’s qualifying run.

Al Soma nearly supplied a late equalizer, but the ball turned off goalkeeper Mathew Ryan (Brighton and Hove Albion) and hit the post before returning to the backstop.

Syria goalkeeper Ibrahim Alma made several big saves, including a stop on Trent Sainsbury near the final whistle.

Australia finished third in AFC’s Group B, while Syria was third in Group A.

The second leg kicks off at 5 a.m. ET Tuesday in Australia.

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying preview: Scenarios, scenarios

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2017, 9:10 AM EDT
You know, there are four other countries hoping to find a way to Russia through CONCACAF.

We’ve covered the United States men’s national team at length, and will continue to do so. Mexico is already in, having handled their slate of matches along with the Gold Cup and the Confederations Cup.

But what about the rest?

Costa Rica: A point does it. Whether Los Ticos get it at home Friday against Costa Rica or in Panama on Tuesday, it’s mathematically improbable that Oscar Garcia’s men don’t wind up in Russia.

Panama: A one-point lead on the United States for third place could tempt Los Canaleros into playing for a draw on Friday, but that would be foolhardy considering it finishes the Hex with a visit from Costa Rica — who may have already qualified — while the USMNT heads to last-place T&T, who will likely be eliminated at the close of business on Friday.

Panama clinches a place in Russia with a win over the United States on Friday. A draw means it simply needs to match the Americans’ result on Tuesday to guarantee at-worst fourth place regardless of what Honduras does in its matches.

USMNT: Covered here, but a win over Panama would help ease concerns about Tuesday in T&T. A draw would mean the U.S. needs a win over T&T, a Panama draw or loss at home vs. Costa Rica, and Honduras failing to gain as many points as the U.S. and making up an almost absurd goal differential on the U.S. But never say never.

Honduras: Perhaps the biggest comfort American fans should feel about their chances to at least make a playoff versus Asia has to do with Los Catrachos’ schedule. Honduras has to get a result in Costa Rica against a side which can qualify for Russia with a point or more in front of its home crowd, then hold off Mexico at San Pedro Sula.

Trinidad and Tobago: Yes, even last place T&T can use wins and math to climb into a playoff date with either Australia or Syria. How unlikely is it? Very. T&T will need to win in Mexico on Friday before beating the desperate USMNT on Tuesday. Oh, and they’ll need Honduras to lose in Costa Rica and home to Mexico, while seeing the Americans lose at home to Panama.

Can, Goretzka linked to new Champions League homes

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 5, 2017, 8:21 AM EDT
Two players out-of-contract this summer have their futures very much in focus early in this UEFA Champions League season.

Liverpool’s Emre Can and Schalke’s Leon Goretzka are no strangers to the transfer rumor mill, and both players can sign pre-contracts with new homes in January.

The BBC, citing Tuttosport, says Manchester United has joined the pursuit of Goretzka, a race reportedly being contested by Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Juventus.

The 6-foot-2 midfielder, 22, has an Olympic silver medal to go with a Confederations Cup and 10 caps.

If Goretzka finds his way to Juventus, the Schalke man could meet a new teammate in fellow German midfielder Can.

The 23-year-old is yet to sign a new deal at Anfield, and Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta wants him in Turin. Marotta does not expect Liverpool to allow a sale in January, but hopes to sign him to a pre-contract around that time.