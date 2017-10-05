Van Persie could return to Feyenoord soon

Robin Van Persie could be returning home sooner than expected.

The current Fenerbahce attacker is out-of-favor in Turkey, where he’s played just four times and not once since August.

[ MORE: JPW’s 3 keys vs. Panama ]

Van Persie, 34, has 40 goals in 91 matches since arriving from Manchester United, but is looking at a return to Feyenoord. That move could come in free agency, rather than at the end of the season, as Fener wants to free up money to sign another player.

Turkish news-site Aksam reports that the 34-year-old “already has an agreement” with the Dutch outfit, and that Fenerbahce are prepared to “leave him out of the squad” if no deal can be reached.

RVP has not played for Feyenoord since 2004, when he left for Arsenal. How much of a factor can be in the Eredivisie? Feyenoord is second in the Dutch table right now, and has been battered in UEFA Champions League losses to Manchester City and Napoli.

Follow @NicholasMendola