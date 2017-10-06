Closed-door match cost Barcelona nearly $4 million

Barcelona has openly supported the decision by citizens of the area to vote in favor of secession, but the club did lose a bit of money by playing its match behind closed doors.
The Blaugrana reportedly lost around $4 million from a combined absence in ticket sales and other game-day revenue figures.
Hundreds of civilians were injured during protests on Sunday prior to the match and throughout the day as the country’s uncertain political climate carries on.
“We tried to suspend the game all day long but it wasn’t possible,” Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu said. ‘We could lose points if we didn’t play, so we decided to play behind closed doors as a way to show the entire world that we were not pleased with what happened (in Catalonia).’
Here’s a look at this weekend’s MLS fixtures and what kind of impact they have on this season’s MLS Cup playoffs.
New York Red Bulls vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — 5 p.m. ET
The New York Red Bulls have a game in hand over the four Eastern Conference teams chasing down the sixth seed, and a victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps would ensure Jesse Marsch and Co. are going back to the postseason.
The Whitecaps — on the other hand — have already booked their place in the MLS Cup playoffs, but can move a step closer to locking down the top seed out West with a win at Red Bull Arena.
Minnesota United vs. Sporting KC — 8 p.m. ET
The Loons haven’t been eliminated from postseason contention yet, and coming off of the team’s massive road win against Atlanta on Tuesday night Adrian Heath’s men should be hungry for another big performance.
For Sporting KC, they have the most games left of any team in MLS over these final few weeks (4), which means that Peter Vermes’ group can either really help or hurt themselves heading into the postseason. That stretch of matches includes three road trips if you’re counting Saturday’s visit to Minneapolis.
Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas — 9 p.m. ET
FC Dallas has reportedly dodged a huge bullet by not being docked points by MLS for fielding an ineligible player, and a win on Saturday could lift the Texas side from eighth to fifth.
The Rapids are simply looking to play spoiler at this point after a poor effort throughout the regular season, and while a loss for Dallas wouldn’t bury them in the playoff race, it would certainly apply more pressure than the club has felt in some time.
New York City is fast-paced. It’s one of the social and financial capitals not just in the United States, but also on a global scale. For that reason, the congestion associated with the Big Apple has made it difficult for soccer players — both young and old — to find a place to play on a regular basis.
Hopefully that will change in the near future though, with the help of Socceroof — a startup company co-founded by Jean-David Tartour and Jerome Meary, as well as general manager Jonathan Lupinelli that aims to bring a wide-ranging group of soccer fanatics the ability to find soccer solace in the “Concrete Jungle.”
The company is financially-backed by several of soccer’s most-recognizable figures, including Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, Gerard Houllier (global football figure in charge of Red Bull’s teams throughout the world) and former Paris Saint-Germain owner Patrick Sayer.
“Socceroof is more than a facility, it’s a community that brings soccer enthusiasts and players together both online and offline. Socceroof will change the way you think, play and experience soccer,” reads the mission statement on the company’s website.
Socceroof’s unique blueprint features a number of small-sided soccer fields located on building rooftops, with the first project set to launch in Brooklyn in November or December of this year.
Pro Soccer Talk had the opportunity to meet up with several of Socceroof’s founders and visit the company’s first site — which provides an exquisite view of New York City’s skyline.
“Our idea is to provide a high-caliber environment for players from across the city,” Meary told PST. “There simply aren’t a lot of places to go in New York where players can find top venues to play soccer, especially during the winter months. With this project, we hope to provide assistance to those people while also offering a fun environment for adults that could tap into the city’s existing nightlife.
“We want to give easy access for everyone in the area. And we believe we can do that. It’s the first really big facility in New York.”
Socceroof is following in the footsteps of a similar project currently thriving in Europe, France in particular, previously created by Tartour. The company, LE FIVE, features 22 venues throughout Europe that have focused on providing players of all ages with world-class facilities to participate in small-sided matches while also giving adults the ability to socialize and relax in a mature setting.
In addition to the 10 fields throughout the Brooklyn site, the company’s first venue will also feature an indoor and outdoor bar area to go along with two decks that overlook Manhattan.
“We have seen the success of the project in Europe and realize that it’s time to help grow the game further here in the U.S., where there is so much potential for soccer’s already-growing culture,” Meary stated.
While the group’s primary focus is aimed towards helping develop the city’s youth players, Socceroof also plans to tap into other areas as well, including corporate get-togethers and adult leagues.
The company also believes that its backing from Major League Soccer will help further its partnerships will local youth clubs and potentially with the two local professional teams as well, in New York City and the New York Red Bulls.
Both Meary and Lupinelli have experience working with the U.S.’ first-division league and hope that their resources will help with the growth of their new venture.
For Lupinelli, he also feels that Socceroof has the opportunity to build something unique when it comes to the company’s community outreach.
“I’m really excited to give back in the area and help develop soccer in New York,” Lupinelli said. “There’s obviously tons of interest in soccer and we want to help players reach their full potential.”
Another way that Socceroof plans to enhance the playing experience for players is with the development of the company’s web application.
The goal of the application is to follow trends already set forth by social media tycoons like Facebook and Twitter in order to connect fellow players and also allow them to track their progress on a game-to-game basis.
“The app will allow you to track your performance, build your dream team, schedule pick-up games, join leagues and ultimately define your own soccer experience,” Lupinelli said.
“The goal for the web app is the “gamification” of soccer. Players will be able to grade each other and their stats will evolve depending on performance results. It’s a little like FIFA (the video game) in real life.”
Below is a brief video of how the first complex will be set up.
“Losing in the semifinals here was disappointing,” Sinclair said. “But it’s things like that that motivate you.”
Last season, Portland went 12-3-5 and finished with the league’s best record but fell 4-3 in the semifinals to the Western New York Flash. The Flash went on to win the NWSL championship before moving to North Carolina as the Courage in the offseason.
This year the Courage won the Supporters’ Shield after finishing the regular season atop the standings at 16-7-1. The Thorns (14-5-5) finished second in the 10-team league.
The Thorns will host the third-place Orlando Pride (11-6-7) on Saturday in the first playoff semifinal, while the Courage host the Chicago Red Stars (11-7-6) on Sunday in Cary. The winners will go on to meet on Oct. 14 at Orlando City Stadium for the final.
“We’re not letting what happened last year happen again,” said Portland’s Tobin Heath, who recently returned from injury to a loaded lineup that includes fellow U.S. national team regulars Allie Long, Meghan Klingenberg and Lindsey Horan.
The Thorns also opened the season against the Pride, with Sinclair scoring in a 2-0 victory. It was the first of a league record 10 wins at home for Portland.
But the Pride would go on to get a boost from the return of Alex Morgan, who started the season playing in France, and the chemistry she developed with Brazilian star Marta, a five-time FIFA World Player of the Year.
There was a bit of trash talking this week between Thorns coach Mark Parsons and Pride coach Tom Sermanni in advance of the semifinal.
Sermanni fired first, saying he thought referees were intimidated by the big crowds at Portland’s Providence Park and favored the Thorns. Parsons texted him back with a magnifying glass emoji and the words “I see you Tommy Boy.”
Portland, which won the inaugural league championship in 2013, has never lost to Orlando, going 3-0-1.
The Pride was hurt when it was revealed this week that Brazilian midfielder Camila is out with an ACL tear in her right knee.
The Courage won its first four games and stayed atop the table for almost the rest of the way, led by Lynn Williams – last season’s league MVP – with nine goals and five assists.
“No one has ever won the NWSL Shield and won the championship in the same season,” North Carolina coach Paul Riley said. “We’re 0-3 against Chicago, so we’re the underdog, which is great. I don’t mind the underdog tag.”
Chicago, paced by forward Christen Press with 11 goals, stumbled in August with three losses at home but went undefeated for its final four games. U.S. teammate Julie Ertz had four goals and three assists playing a defensive midfield position.
The NWSL is wrapping up its historic fifth season. No other professional women’s soccer league in the United States has lasted as long.
Sky Blue’s Sam Kerr, also a standout on the Australian national team, won the Golden Boot award with an NWSL-record 17 goals this season, including two hat tricks. Marta had 13 goals and six assists for the Pride.
This season was the first that the league has had a national broadcast deal. The Lifetime channel featured an NWSL game each Saturday as part of a deal struck with A+E Networks, which bought a stake in league and became a sponsor.
Lifetime will televise both semifinals.
Ten teams confirmed for World Cup; more to come Friday?
In the United States, the primary focus is that the U.S. Men’s National Team pulls out a victory when they play host to Panama, but a win for the Stars and Stripes won’t be enough for Bruce Arena and Co. to clinch a place in next summer’s World Cup just yet.
However, a win by Panama and a Honduras loss to Costa Rica would ensure a place for Los Canaleros in Russia.
In Europe, three teams have already ensured their place in the competition through qualifying, which excludes hosts Russia being the fourth nation.
Serbia and Spain can each top their respective groups if results go in each team’s favor, while Croatia and Iceland would set up an intriguing final matchday in Group I if both teams win on Friday.
One match in Africa will take place on Friday, as the Ivory Coast meets Mali. However, a win for Les Elephants won’t book their place in Russia until the result of Group C’s other match between Morocco and Gabon happens on Saturday.
Here’s a list of the teams that have already qualified for next summer’s tournament.
Russia (Hosts)
Brazil — CONMEBOL
Iran — AFC
Japan — AFC
Mexico — CONCACAF
Belgium — UEFA
South Korea — AFC
Saudi Arabia — AFC
Germany — UEFA
England — UEFA