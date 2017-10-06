More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Costa Rica-Honduras to be played Saturday due to tropical storm

By Matt ReedOct 6, 2017, 6:30 AM EDT
Costa Rica will have to wait an extra day to attempt to earn its place in next summer’s World Cup.

Tropical storm Nate has caused Friday’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifier between Los Ticos and Honduras to be moved back to Saturday as the dangerous weather passes through Central America.

Costa Rica soccer federation chief Rodolfo Villalobos announced the decision to alter the match’s timing on Thursday night as a precautionary measure.

The qualifying fixture will take place at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.

Los Ticos need just one point out of their final two WCQ matches to join Mexico in Russia next summer as representatives from CONCACAF. Costa Rica currently sits second on points in the qualifying process, while Honduras is in fifth place.

Thorns seek redemption after last year’s early exit

Twitter/@ThornsFC
Associated PressOct 6, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT
When the season started, Portland Thorns captain Christine Sinclair said anything less than a championship would be a disappointment.

That’s because last season’s exit in the National Women’s Soccer League semifinals – at home – was a regret that needled the Thorns over the winter and into this season.

“Losing in the semifinals here was disappointing,” Sinclair said. “But it’s things like that that motivate you.”

Last season, Portland went 12-3-5 and finished with the league’s best record but fell 4-3 in the semifinals to the Western New York Flash. The Flash went on to win the NWSL championship before moving to North Carolina as the Courage in the offseason.

This year the Courage won the Supporters’ Shield after finishing the regular season atop the standings at 16-7-1. The Thorns (14-5-5) finished second in the 10-team league.

The Thorns will host the third-place Orlando Pride (11-6-7) on Saturday in the first playoff semifinal, while the Courage host the Chicago Red Stars (11-7-6) on Sunday in Cary. The winners will go on to meet on Oct. 14 at Orlando City Stadium for the final.

“We’re not letting what happened last year happen again,” said Portland’s Tobin Heath, who recently returned from injury to a loaded lineup that includes fellow U.S. national team regulars Allie Long, Meghan Klingenberg and Lindsey Horan.

The Thorns also opened the season against the Pride, with Sinclair scoring in a 2-0 victory. It was the first of a league record 10 wins at home for Portland.

But the Pride would go on to get a boost from the return of Alex Morgan, who started the season playing in France, and the chemistry she developed with Brazilian star Marta, a five-time FIFA World Player of the Year.

There was a bit of trash talking this week between Thorns coach Mark Parsons and Pride coach Tom Sermanni in advance of the semifinal.

Sermanni fired first, saying he thought referees were intimidated by the big crowds at Portland’s Providence Park and favored the Thorns. Parsons texted him back with a magnifying glass emoji and the words “I see you Tommy Boy.”

Portland, which won the inaugural league championship in 2013, has never lost to Orlando, going 3-0-1.

The Pride was hurt when it was revealed this week that Brazilian midfielder Camila is out with an ACL tear in her right knee.

The Courage won its first four games and stayed atop the table for almost the rest of the way, led by Lynn Williams – last season’s league MVP – with nine goals and five assists.

“No one has ever won the NWSL Shield and won the championship in the same season,” North Carolina coach Paul Riley said. “We’re 0-3 against Chicago, so we’re the underdog, which is great. I don’t mind the underdog tag.”

Chicago, paced by forward Christen Press with 11 goals, stumbled in August with three losses at home but went undefeated for its final four games. U.S. teammate Julie Ertz had four goals and three assists playing a defensive midfield position.

The NWSL is wrapping up its historic fifth season. No other professional women’s soccer league in the United States has lasted as long.

Sky Blue’s Sam Kerr, also a standout on the Australian national team, won the Golden Boot award with an NWSL-record 17 goals this season, including two hat tricks. Marta had 13 goals and six assists for the Pride.

This season was the first that the league has had a national broadcast deal. The Lifetime channel featured an NWSL game each Saturday as part of a deal struck with A+E Networks, which bought a stake in league and became a sponsor.

Lifetime will televise both semifinals.

Ten teams confirmed for World Cup; more to come Friday?

Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 6, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
CONMEBOL qualifying stole the headlines on Thursday evening, particularly Argentina (wide eyes emoji), but the Road to Russia continues on Friday around global qualification.

In the United States, the primary focus is that the U.S. Men’s National Team pulls out a victory when they play host to Panama, but a win for the Stars and Stripes won’t be enough for Bruce Arena and Co. to clinch a place in next summer’s World Cup just yet.

However, a win by Panama and a Honduras loss to Costa Rica would ensure a place for Los Canaleros in Russia.

In Europe, three teams have already ensured their place in the competition through qualifying, which excludes hosts Russia being the fourth nation.

Serbia and Spain can each top their respective groups if results go in each team’s favor, while Croatia and Iceland would set up an intriguing final matchday in Group I if both teams win on Friday.

One match in Africa will take place on Friday, as the Ivory Coast meets Mali. However, a win for Les Elephants won’t book their place in Russia until the result of Group C’s other match between Morocco and Gabon happens on Saturday.

Here’s a list of the teams that have already qualified for next summer’s tournament.

Russia (Hosts)
Brazil — CONMEBOL
Iran — AFC
Japan — AFC
Mexico — CONCACAF
Belgium — UEFA
South Korea — AFC
Saudi Arabia — AFC
Germany — UEFA
England — UEFA

Watch Live — U-17 World Cup kicks off, U.S. in action vs. hosts India

RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 6, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT
There’s been plenty of buzz surrounding the USMNT U-17 heading into this month’s World Cup in India, and now it’s time for John Hackworth’s side to back up the talk.

Star attacker Josh Sargent will lead the U.S. on Friday as the Baby Yanks take on the tournament hosts in Group A play, and the 17-year-old will look to play a big role for his country ahead of his much-anticipated move to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in January.

Meanwhile, Hackworth has plenty of other options throughout his talented squad, including a trio of Atlanta United academy players. That includes Andrew Carleton, the speedy winger that has already represented the U.S. at the U-15, U-17 and U-18 levels over the last two years.

In Group A, the U.S. will be joined by African power Ghana and Colombia, while Group B features New Zealand, Turkey, Paraguay and Mali.

All of the day’s matches and the entire competition can be streamed through Telemundo Deportes.

[ WATCH: Every match from the U-17 World Cup in India

Here’s the full schedule on Matchday 1 as Groups A and B begin play.

Group A

Colombia vs. Ghana — 7:30 a.m. ET
India vs. USMNT U-17s — 10:30 a.m. ET

Group B

New Zealand vs. Turkey — 7:30 a.m. ET
Paraguay vs. Mali — 10:30 a.m. ET

FA chief executive says England team doesn’t travel well

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 5, 2017, 10:41 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of the English Football Association says there is “brittleness” in the team when it travels overseas for games.

Martin Glenn spoke to sports industry executives at the Leaders conference in London on Thursday, hours before England hoped to qualify for the World Cup by beating Slovenia.

Glenn is already concerned about how the team gains the “physiological edge” missing so often in England teams. Since winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil, England has only won six knockout games at major tournaments. England was eliminated from the 2016 European Championship in the last 16 by Iceland.

Glenn says “England players do not travel well … we know there is a brittleness in unfamiliar circumstances that we have to deal with.”