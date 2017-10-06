New report suggests Qatar World Cup is “far from certain”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Could the 2022 World Cup be in jeopardy?

A new report from BBC states that Qatar’s ability to host the 2022 edition of soccer’s greatest competition is “far from certain.”

The BBC received a study from management consultants Cornerstone Global, which casted serious doubts in regards to the stability of Qatar’s political and diplomatic climate in the Middle East.

The project is set to cost upwards of $200 million, which is reportedly referred to as a “high-risk project” by Cornerstone in the document.

The document continues: “tournament insiders and regional experts have both stated to us that it is far from certain Doha will actually host the tournament”.

Qatar managed to beat out the United States, South Korea, Japan and Australia for the opportunity to host the 2022 World Cup, despite various reports of corruption by the Gulf nation.

The tournament is scheduled for the winter due to the excessive heat that has traditionally been the norm in Qatar throughout the year.