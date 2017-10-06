New report suggests Qatar World Cup is “far from certain”

Could the 2022 World Cup be in jeopardy?
A new report from BBC states that Qatar’s ability to host the 2022 edition of soccer’s greatest competition is “far from certain.”
[ PREVIEW: USMNT faces must-win against Panama in WCQ ]
The BBC received a study from management consultants Cornerstone Global, which casted serious doubts in regards to the stability of Qatar’s political and diplomatic climate in the Middle East.
The project is set to cost upwards of $200 million, which is reportedly referred to as a “high-risk project” by Cornerstone in the document.
The document continues: “tournament insiders and regional experts have both stated to us that it is far from certain Doha will actually host the tournament”.
Qatar managed to beat out the United States, South Korea, Japan and Australia for the opportunity to host the 2022 World Cup, despite various reports of corruption by the Gulf nation.
The tournament is scheduled for the winter due to the excessive heat that has traditionally been the norm in Qatar throughout the year.
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) Wales beat Georgia 1-0 away without injured star Gareth Bale on Friday to keep alive its chances of qualifying automatically for next year’s World Cup in Russia.
Tom Lawrence scored the winning goal for the 2016 European Championship semifinalists in the 49th minute, when he spun his marker and sent in a low shot from 20 meters that proved too powerful for the goalkeeper to keep out.
[ MORE: U-17 World Cup Day 1 roundup ]
Wales moved a point behind Serbia, which plays Austria later Friday and can guarantee first place in Group D with a win in Vienna.
Third-placed Ireland must beat Moldova at home to stay within a point of Wales, ahead of a meeting between the two Celtic rivals in Cardiff on Monday in the final round of qualifiers.
If the Serbs fail to beat Austria, they can clinch qualification with a win at home to Georgia on Monday.
Bale was missing for the Welsh at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi because of a calf muscle strain, sustained while playing for Real Madrid. He will also miss the match against Ireland.
The group winner qualifies automatically for the finals in Russia. The best eight second-place finishers from the nine groups in the European zone advance to the playoffs.
FC Dallas broke an MLS rule, one that could’ve cost it a playoff spot.
As dramatic as it sounds, the MLS guidebook says that FCD should’ve forfeited the point garnered in a draw vs. Orlando City after using an improper player.
[ MORE: 2022 Qatar World Cup uncertain? ]
Michael Barrios was removed from the Starting XI after the lineup was submitted to officials, which does not allow him to sub into the match according to league rules. The idea would be that a team could gain a tactical advantage by flipping the script. Fair play.
Barrios entered for the final six minutes of last week’s scoreless draw with Orlando, but MLS has decided not to award a forfeit because Dallas’ error was complicated by the referee crew allowing Barrios to sit on the bench as a substitute.
A stripped point would’ve dropped Dallas, a preseason favorite, two points behind Houston and a point behind Real Salt Lake and San Jose in the race for the West’s final playoff spot.
And two points more for Orlando would boost it ahead of Montreal, Philadelphia, and New England, being just a pair of points behind New York Red Bulls for the East’s final playoff spot.
Instead, MLS will fine Dallas $75,000 in General Allocation Money and $25,000 cash for its mistake.
Here’s FourFourTwo’s Paul Tenorio, the man who’s been all over this story, with the explanation.
An exciting first day at the U-17 World Cup saw lots of good play, including the United States, who comfortably handled tournament hosts India.
Meanwhile, fellow Group A side Ghana picked up a win as well to give the Black Stars three points.
In Group B, Paraguay has taken early command of the group thanks to a second-half penalty kick which gave the South American side a win over Mali.
Here’s a look at the action from around the opening day at the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.
Group A
Colombia 0-1 Ghana
Sadiq Ibrahim gave the young Black Stars the lead on 39 minutes, but it was certainly a back-and-forth match in the opener. Each goalkeeper was tested on several occasions, with both sides making three saves in the match.
India 0-3 USMNT U-17s — (Match report)
Josh Sargent has been highly-billed amongst Americans, and he delivered on Friday. The soon-to-be Werder Bremen attacker gave the U.S. the lead on half an hour when he was brought down inside the penalty area and subsequently finished his spot-kick. John Hackworth’s side dominated the game’s chances, limiting the hosts to just one shot on target through the first half. Chris Durkin and Andrew Carleton also got in on the scoring for the U.S., giving the Baby Yanks a massive lift to start the tournament.
Group B
New Zealand 1-1 Turkey
Max Mata had himself an up-and-down day for the All Whites, but his second-half goal will be his side’s primary care as New Zealand managed a draw against Turkey. The Turks went ahead when Ahmed Kutucu headed home a corner kick in the 18th minute, however, Mata leveled the match 13 minutes into the second stanza. The Onehunga Sports midfielder picked up a second yellow card in stoppage time, though, leaving New Zealand with 10 men to finish the match.
Paraguay 3-2 Mali
It was back and forth for much of the first half, but a penalty kick after halftime helped give Paraguay all three points in their opening match. Alan Rodriguez capitalized from the penalty spot in the 55th minute to break the 2-2 deadlock and gave La Albirroja the lead for good.
Everything went according to plan on Friday for John Hackworth and his U.S. Under-17 Men’s National team, and now the Americans sit in a strong position heading into their next two group-stage matches.
The U.S. U-17s picked up a 1-0 opening day victory over host nation India, giving the Baby Yanks a place at the top of Group A for the time being.
[ MORE: Three MLS matches to take place this weekend ]
Josh Sargent — who recently committed to play for Werder Bremen starting in 2018 — gave the U.S. its opener in the 30th minute after the dangerous attacker was brought down inside the penalty area just moments sooner.
The hosts mounted some pressure towards the end of the opening stanza through Aniket Jadhav, but both of his chances in the final minutes of the first half fell short.
Second-half finishes from Chris Durkin and Andrew Carleton sealed the game for the Americans, who currently sit atop Group A on three points and +3 goal differential.
Next up for the U.S. will be Ghana on October 9 before closing out group play three days later against Colombia.