AP Photo/Alberto Saiz

Pique booed relentlessly by Spanish fans in win

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT
Spare a thought for Gerard Pique.

Barcelona’s outspoken center back has spoken up for Catalan independence in Spain, and backed Catalonia after police confronted hopeful voters this weekend.

That led to his offering to withdraw from Spanish national team duty, and his being booed by fans at a training session.

That continued Friday, when Pique should’ve been enjoying Spain clinching a World Cup berth with a controlling 3-0 win over visiting and desperate Albania.

Pique was booed or whistled nearly every time he touched the ball.

To add insult, there were myriad reports Friday that Pique and longtime partner Shakira were splitting up (though these stories are not unusual and have been refuted).

No Cameron in Starting XI for USMNT vs. Panama

Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT
If the United States is to seize control of its World Cup destiny, it’ll do so without by starting without two of its best European-based players.

Fabian Johnson of Borussia Monchengladbach wasn’t called up for this international break’s massive World Cup qualifiers, and Geoff Cameron of Stoke City is being kept on the bench Friday versus Panama.

Bobby Wood and Jozy Altidore start in attack, with Paul Arriola, Christian Pulisic, Darlington Nagbe, and Michael Bradley in the midfield.

Jorge Villafana and DeAndre Yedlin are at full back, with Omar Gonzalez joining Matt Besler in the middle of the defense. Tim Howard is in goal.

Kickoff is at 7:35 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

UEFA wrap: Spain clinches, Iceland grabs control

AP Photo
By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT
There were certainly surprises in UEFA on Friday.

Serbia opened the door to Group D’s automatic spot, while Spain clinched the 11th berth in Russia thanks to another big win and a shocking draw between Italy and Macedonia.

Wales and the Republic of Ireland found new leases on automatic qualifying life, while Group I remains quite murky.

GROUP D

Georgia 0-1 WalesRECAP

Tom Lawrence of Derby County stepped up with a goal in the absence of Gareth Bale, as Wales made sure to put pressure on Serbia with the first result of the day.

Austria 3-2 Serbia

Crystal Palace man Luka Milivojevic scored in the 11th minute to put Serbia on the precipice of Russia, but Guido Burgstaller knotted it up 14 minutes later.

It stayed 1-1 until Stoke City’s Marko Arnautovic scored only to find an answer for Serbia in the form of Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic.

Yet Louis Schaub scored just before stoppage time to provide an intriguing final day to qualifying.

Republic of Ireland 2-0 Moldova

Daryl Murphy scored twice in the first 19 minutes to set up a massive final match at Wales on Monday

Matches and scenarios:

Monday
Wales vs. Ireland
Serbia vs. Georgia
Moldova vs. Austria

The read: Serbia can still advance automatically by holding serve against Georgia, but a draw would open the door to Wales or Ireland and Georgia proved no pushover for Wales on Friday. The Welsh can ensure no worse than second at home by beating Ireland, while either winner would pass a losing Serbia.

GROUP G

Italy 1-1 Macedonia

Giorgio Chiellini darted into the heart of the six to pass home a goal which sealed Italy’s place in the playoffs, though it was Aleksandar Trajkovski’s 78th minute goal which assured the Italians would not catch Spain.

Spain 3-0 Albania

Rodrigo, Isco, and Thiago Alcantara all scored before the match was a half-hour old to stylishly insure a spot in Russia.

Liechtenstein 0-1 Israel

Eitan Tibi’s 21st minute goal was the lone marker.

Scenarios: Spain wins group. Italy will head to the playoffs. Imagine, as it stands, the possibility of Italy vs. Portugal over two legs for a World Cup berth.

GROUP I

Turkey 0-3 Iceland

Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley), Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa), and Kari Arnarson (Aberdeen) scored to banish Turkey from qualification and put Iceland in the driver’s seat for a trip to Russia.

Kosovo 0-2 Ukraine

It was a second half own goal that kept Ukraine’s World Cup hopes alive, and set up a critical final day between Ukraine and Croatia in Kiev.

Croatia 1-1 Finland

Mario Mandzukic broke through in the 57th minute, but Pyry Soiri scored in stoppage time to score a fine result for Croatia and put Iceland in the Group I driver’s seat.

Matches and scenarios:

Monday
Ukraine vs. Croatia
Iceland vs. Kosovo
Finland vs. Turkey

The read: Iceland is through to Russia with a win. There are other scenarios to send Iceland through, including with a loss (That would require a Ukraine-Croatia draw).

Croatia can advance to Russia with a win and an Iceland draw or loss, and would currently finish second if it draws Ukraine.

Ukraine can finish first if it beats Croatia and Iceland loses to Kosovo, or if Iceland draws and Ukraine beats Croatia by more than a goal. Other scenarios exist, but are more complicated.

Turkey is now out.

Wales beats Georgia 1-0 in World Cup qualifying

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 6, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT
TBILISI, Georgia (AP) Wales beat Georgia 1-0 away without injured star Gareth Bale on Friday to keep alive its chances of qualifying automatically for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Tom Lawrence scored the winning goal for the 2016 European Championship semifinalists in the 49th minute, when he spun his marker and sent in a low shot from 20 meters that proved too powerful for the goalkeeper to keep out.

Wales moved a point behind Serbia, which plays Austria later Friday and can guarantee first place in Group D with a win in Vienna.

Third-placed Ireland must beat Moldova at home to stay within a point of Wales, ahead of a meeting between the two Celtic rivals in Cardiff on Monday in the final round of qualifiers.

If the Serbs fail to beat Austria, they can clinch qualification with a win at home to Georgia on Monday.

Bale was missing for the Welsh at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi because of a calf muscle strain, sustained while playing for Real Madrid. He will also miss the match against Ireland.

The group winner qualifies automatically for the finals in Russia. The best eight second-place finishers from the nine groups in the European zone advance to the playoffs.

Report: No forfeit, MLS fines FC Dallas for player error

Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT
FC Dallas broke an MLS rule, one that could’ve cost it a playoff spot.

As dramatic as it sounds, the MLS guidebook says that FCD could’ve forfeited the point garnered in a draw vs. Orlando City after using an improper player.

Michael Barrios was removed from the Starting XI after the lineup was submitted to officials, which does not allow him to sub into the match according to league rules. The idea would be that a team could gain a tactical advantage by flipping the script. Fair play.

Barrios entered for the final six minutes of last week’s scoreless draw with Orlando, but MLS has decided not to award a forfeit because Dallas’ error was complicated by the referee crew allowing Barrios to sit on the bench as a substitute.

A stripped point would’ve dropped Dallas, a preseason favorite, two points behind Houston and a point behind Real Salt Lake and San Jose in the race for the West’s final playoff spot.

And two points more for Orlando would boost it ahead of Montreal, Philadelphia, and New England, being just a pair of points behind New York Red Bulls for the East’s final playoff spot.

Instead, MLS will fine Dallas $75,000 in General Allocation Money and $25,000 cash for its mistake.

Here’s FourFourTwo’s Paul Tenorio, the man who’s been all over this story, with the explanation.