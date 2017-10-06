Report: No forfeit, MLS fines FC Dallas for player error

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

FC Dallas broke an MLS rule, one that could’ve cost it a playoff spot.

As dramatic as it sounds, the MLS guidebook says that FCD should’ve forfeited the point garnered in a draw vs. Orlando City after using an improper player.

[ MORE: 2022 Qatar World Cup uncertain? ]

Michael Barrios was removed from the Starting XI after the lineup was submitted to officials, which does not allow him to sub into the match according to league rules. The idea would be that a team could gain a tactical advantage by flipping the script. Fair play.

Barrios entered for the final six minutes of last week’s scoreless draw with Orlando, but MLS has decided not to award a forfeit because Dallas’ error was complicated by the referee crew allowing Barrios to sit on the bench as a substitute.

A stripped point would’ve dropped Dallas, a preseason favorite, two points behind Houston and a point behind Real Salt Lake and San Jose in the race for the West’s final playoff spot.

And two points more for Orlando would boost it ahead of Montreal, Philadelphia, and New England, being just a pair of points behind New York Red Bulls for the East’s final playoff spot.

Instead, MLS will fine Dallas $75,000 in General Allocation Money and $25,000 cash for its mistake.

Here’s FourFourTwo’s Paul Tenorio, the man who’s been all over this story, with the explanation.

Join me in discussions the sanctions handed down by MLS against FC Dallas. https://t.co/lXX2aQFISG — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) October 6, 2017

Follow @NicholasMendola