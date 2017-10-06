More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Three things from the USMNT’s blowout of Panama

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2017, 9:39 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team now stands a result away from Russia, as Bruce Arena’s men responded with an emphatic beatdown of Panama in Orlando.

Jozy Altidore scored twice, Christian Pulisic had a goal and an assist, and Bobby Wood also scored in the win.

Here are three matters of import from Friday’s blowout, with a trip to Trinidad and Tobago on the docket for a Tuesday match.

Pulisic

We don’t need more than one word, but will provide several more on the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund man.

Christian Pulisic has been a regular in our “3 Things” posts following Hex matches, but there’s little debating the topic now: He’s the best player on the USMNT, and not far from being the best player in CONCACAF.

The teenager has revolutionized this team and almost single-handedly saved its World Cup hopes, by extension salvaging the eight-cycle progress of the USMNT. (Of course this assumes the Yanks get the appropriate result in T&T).

The 8th minute finish was all you need to see from Pulisic, who had the calm to carry around Jaime Penedo and then slot home from a difficult and acute angle.

He’s here. And he’ll have to fall off precipitously to not become the best player in American history (Sorry, Clint).

By the way, he’s not hurt, as he told Julie Stewart-Binks on television after the match:

“I just got kicked in the calf there at the end, but I’ll be alright.”

CONCACAF killers get rest

The beauty of the Yanks’ waxing Panama is that both Pulisic and Jozy Altidore were able to leave the matches without putting in a full 90 (or even 65).

Altidore is a handful for any team in this confederation to deal with, and we’ve covered Pulisic in depth above.

The possibility of starting a similar lineup on Tuesday, with perhaps Clint Dempsey in for Bobby Wood, should go a long way toward assuring a fresh and ready road win and qualification for Russia.

Again, that’s assuming no significant let down in mentality, no “job’s done” from the gents. Right now, in the afterglow of Friday’s light show, that seems downright impossible.

It’s not over (and it wasn’t perfect)

The score line masked a fairly sloppy defensive first half. The pairing of Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler was a choice for familiarity over prowess, with Arena not starting ready and willing Geoff Cameron.

The bad news? A better finishing team punishes at least two of the errors from Gonzalez and Besler in the first half of what could’ve been 4-2 at the break.

Besler was a warrior, and be better if paired with Geoff Cameron on Tuesday (AP Photo/John Raoux).

Gonzalez was megged by 900-year-old Blas Perez, and Besler’s twin mistakes weren’t as glaring but weren’t welcome. Granted an elbow made sure both his eyes were bandaged, but this side needs to schedule November friendlies against decent attacks to see if Matt Miazga and some of its other center back options are legit for the roster in Russia.

The chances were wide open in the first half, and it’ll be harder if those chances are handed to Kevin Molino and Joevin Jones.

The good news is that Cameron and Tim Ream are both available for Tuesday in Trinidad and Tobago, should that be Arena’s plan (he’s liked his rotation).

The better news is the desperation and energy on display from not just Pulisic and Altidore, but Paul Arriola and DeAndre Yedlin. If Michael Bradley is the cylinder in the engine of the U.S. midfield and Pulisic is the motor, then Arriola was a firing piston.

Even experienced old hats like Tim Howard were fired up for this one, and will be sure to have the men ready on Tuesday.

U-17 World Cup roundup: Brazil tops Spain, Germany nets late winner

By Matt ReedOct 7, 2017, 12:26 PM EDT
The goals were coming in hot on Day 2 at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, and there was plenty of drama to go along with it.

Here’s a look at how the day’s matches went in Groups C and D.

Group C

Germany 2-1 Costa Rica

Noah Awuku played hero for the Germans on Saturday with this winner (below) in the 89th minute against Los Ticos. The European giants had gone ahead inside the opening half hour of the match through Jann-Fiete Arp, but Costa Rica responded with an equalizer to make it 1-1 in the 64th minute.

Iran 3-1 Guinea

A pair of second-half finishes and a red card from Guinea’s Mohamed Camara helped Iran pull away in this clash. Allahyar Sayyad gave the Iranians the lead just prior to the hour mark with a stunning blast from the edge of the penalty area (below), before Mohammad Sharifi’s penalty kick 11 minutes later sealed the deal for the AFC nation. Guinea managed to pull back a goal late through Fandje Toure in the 91st minute, which came a minute after Iran found its third of the day.

Group D

Brazil 2-1 Spain

It was a dream start for the Spanish (or a disaster if you’re Brazil), but Lincoln and Paulinho (nope, not that one) rescued the young Brazilian side late in the first half. Paulinho’s finish in first-half stoppage time (below) proved to be the winner, after being played through on a fantastic through ball from Marcos Antonio.

North Korea 0-1 Niger

For a game that only saw one goal, it was a pretty entertaining fixture from an action standpoint. The two sides combined for 36 shots, but it was just one from Salim Abdourahmane that found the back of the net and gave Niger its first win in the competition. It was a bad mistake defensively by Cha Kwang that allowed Habibou Sofiane to gather the ball, before finding Abdourahmane inside the penalty area.

Norway breaks barriers as federation agrees to equal pay for women

By Matt ReedOct 7, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT
For decades, female athletes have battled the plight of not obtaining equal pay in soccer, but that is about to change in one country.

[ MORE: FIFA considering fewer, but longer international breaks ]

Norway’s men’s national team — currently ranked 73rd in FIFA’s world rankings — has agreed to take pay cut so that the nation’s women’s team will receive equal pay from the Norwegian soccer federation starting in 2018.

“The ladies are as important as us,” said Norway midfielder Stefan Johansen. “It is a deal where we have taken part of our cut and given it to the women’s side.”

While the current deal between the Norwegian federation and both the men’s and women’s national teams were fairly similar in structure and pay, the women were in fact being paid less than the men despite being ranked 14th in FIFA’s women’s rankings.

Historically, the women’s national team has gained significantly better results than the men, reaching the Round of 16 or better in six of their seven World Cup appearances. That includes winning the 1995 edition of the tournament — which was held in Sweden.

In March 2016, the U.S. Women’s National Team accused U.S. Soccer of wage discrimination and filed a lawsuit against the federation that is still pending a court’s decision.

FIFA considering fewer, but longer international breaks

By Matt ReedOct 7, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
Managers across the world have long complained about international breaks altering their club’s run of form, but FIFA could be making a change in the future.

The world soccer governing body is discussing possibly moving away from four international breaks throughout the year, and instead simply lengthening the time off from club soccer.

As it stands, there are four fixed international breaks throughout the soccer calendar year, typically scheduled in September, October, November and March.

The schedule for international fixtures is set until 2024 right now, so changes would have to be agreed upon by several parties, including domestic clubs, in order to alter the existing fixture list.

Which nations can qualify for the World Cup on Saturday?

By Matt ReedOct 7, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT
Spain became the 11th team (10th to qualify) on Friday to reach the 2018 World Cup, so which teams can potentially follow La Furia Roja to Russia on Saturday?

With the field of 32 nations still mostly left empty to this point, several nations have the opportunity to book their place in next year’s competition today.

PST takes a look around Saturday’s World Cup qualifying actions and goes through the scenarios as to which teams can reach Russia on the day.

UEFA

Group A has featured a back-and-forth battle between France and Sweden, but Les Bleus can finally clinch a place out of European qualification on Saturday with a win and a Sweden loss.

Switzerland and Portugal have had a similar race towards the World Cup, but it’s the Swiss that have a chance to book their place today with a win and any result other than a Portuguese win. If Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. do manage a victory then it will set up a massive final-day clash against the Swiss.

Belgium has already qualified out of Group H, but the race for the playoffs is on for Bosnia and Herzegovina and Greece. One point separates the two sides, but the former can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Greek defeat against Cyprus.

CONCACAF

Costa Rica-Honduras is the only match on the docket Saturday around North/Central American qualifying, but Los Ticos can become the second team from the region to join Mexico in Russia with a win or draw.

The match was originally scheduled for Friday night, but Tropical Storm Nate delayed the fixture.

CAF

With all five groups in action on Saturday in Africa, there is everything to play for since no team has earned their spot in Russia just yet. Although that can very easily change today.

In Group A, Tunisia can move into the field of 32 next summer with a win and a Congo draw or loss.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria remain unbeaten through four rounds of play, and a victory over second-place Zambia would be enough to move beyond Group B and to Russia.