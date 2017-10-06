Twitter reacts to amazing Pulisic start: “Marry me,” “Pulisic For President”

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The United States men’s national team has come flying out of the gates, largely on the legs of its prince.

[ WATCH: Pulisic scores | Feeds Jozy for 2-0 ]

That’s Prince Pulisic, and he’s playing like a king.

The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund man rounded Jaime Penedo to make it 1-0 in the eighth minute, then sent a delightful ball to Jozy Altidore to have 2-0 before the 25 minute mark.

The match is far from over, but the American soccer world sure is loving their new talisman.

60 Minutes? The kid only needed eight. — Andrew Das (@AndrewDasNYT) October 6, 2017

I don't think it would be unreasonable to give Pulisic three assists on that goal. — Michael Davies (@embassydavies) October 6, 2017

Pulisic, Marry me. — Stuart Holden (@stuholden) October 6, 2017

live look at christian pulisic pic.twitter.com/8L9ObKhV3l — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) October 6, 2017

AIM died so Pulisic could live https://t.co/9YhMQvFfyT — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) October 6, 2017

Pulisic is the truth & Jozy came to play… 🔥🔥🔥 — Eriq Zavaleta (@_AIR_RIQ_) October 6, 2017

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS A GIFT FROM THE HEAVENS — Stars and Stripes FC (@StarsStripesFC) October 6, 2017

This isn't even a #hottake anymore, but it's increasingly clear Christian Pulisic at this moment is the best player in #USMNT history. — Thomas Floyd (@thomasfloyd10) October 6, 2017

My favorite people on earth: 1. My dog

2. Christian Pulisic

3. idk idc — Ryan Rosenblatt (@RyanRosenblatt) October 6, 2017

me, an hour ago: i'm worried the USMNT might not qualify for the World Cup

me, now: how can I bet on America winning the next 3 World Cups — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) October 6, 2017

Christian Pulisic is putting on a clinic on ESPN2. Goal and this lace to lace dime to Altidore. 2-0 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xkYwIGu5H1 — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) October 6, 2017

Pulisic's the first young American soccer player I've seen that seems to have the skill and flair of those kids always coming out of England — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) October 6, 2017

I don't care what any of you say, I think Pulisic is good. — Andrew Das (@AndrewDasNYT) October 7, 2017

I can’t believe we have to wait 16 years before we can vote for Christian Pulisic for President. — bliss_street (@bliss_street) October 7, 2017

PSG going to spend $800 Million to buy that Pulisic-Wood-Jozy Triad. Massive, Instant Upgrade — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) October 7, 2017

