AP Photo/John Raoux

USMNT 4-0 Panama: Thrash Unreal

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2017, 9:44 PM EDT
  • Altidore scores two
  • U.S. leads 3-0 at half
  • Pulisic goal, assist
  • U.S. moves third
  • Heads to T&T for Tues. finale

Christian Pulisic and Jozy Altidore spearheaded the United States men’s national team to an emphatic 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Panama at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Friday.

Altidore scored twice, Pulisic had a goal and an assist, and Bobby Wood also scored in the win.

3 things | Player ratings

The win moves the U.S. to the precipice of qualifying for Russia. A win at Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday will clinch it, and a draw could do the trick depending on the Honduras-Costa Rica result on Saturday (The match was postponed due to weather).

Pulisic scores | Feeds Jozy for 2-0

Christian Pulisic, to no one’s surprise, supplied the first true threat with a dynamic dribble and pass to set up Jozy Altidore for a shot blocked inside the 18.

Bobby Wood was the next to tempt an opener, firing just wide from a Jozy Altidore pass.

Panama, however, engineered a big scare when Blas Perez worked Omar Gonzalez before ripping a shot wide.

Fortunately, that’s when Pulisic settled the nerves with an eighth minute goal, dancing onto a Altidore pass and playing Jaime Penedo like a fiddle before sliding a goal home from an acute angle. Wood started the play, and it was 1-0.

U-17 World Cup Day 1 roundup

Pulisic then earned a corner. Anibal Godoy bloodied Matt Besler with an elbow before the attempt. When it was served, Altidore hit a shot off the outside of the goal.

Then, Altidore and 2-0. It came, no surprise, off the boot of a Pulisic cross from the left. It was a sensational pass that swept around the backs and onto Altidore’s back post boot.

Paul Arriola cued Bobby Wood up for a long run on goal that was ended when Penedo stopped the Hamburg man’s shot.

Matt Besler was caught twice in a five-minute span, the second requiring an two handed save from Tim Howard.

Altidore should’ve made it 3-0 on the business end of a well-worked rush, but had his head down and didn’t see Penedo racing out to thwart his shot.

Wood then won — and aided — a penalty when fouled by Armando Cooper. In this giant spot, Altidore had the audacity to chip a panenka past a flying Penedo.

Panama’s second half philosophy was to batter Pulisic, and a distracted U.S. allowed some more chances to Los Canaleros. That includes Tim Howard’s stooping to collect a Roman Torres shot.

Pulisic left the match, healthy, for Dax McCarty, giving the youngster relief and the veteran his first appearance in a World Cup qualifier.

Arriola then threatened Penedo with a low shot in the 59th minute. Then Panama allowed Wood to dance through its defense and rip a shot that sailed wide in the 62nd minute.

Wood made it 4-0 in the 63rd minute, turning a quick pass from Arriola and clinically finishing past Penedo.

Penedo stopped Arriola after a delightful pass from McCarty — and a fortuitous trip from a Panama center back.

WATCH: El Tri honors quake first responders in moving ceremony

Photo by Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT
While the United States sweats the details of their potential berth in Russia, Mexico’s had theirs sewn up for some time.

USMNT-PANAMA: Match recap | Player ratings | 3 things

The tension for El Tri has come off the pitch, where a 20-second, 7.1 earthquake shook Central Mexico in mid-September.

The team, often the focal point for the country’s passion, did it proud again on Friday, celebrating first responders with a prematch ceremony before a World Cup qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago.

The fans and players, led by intrepid captain Andres Guardado, stood in unison for the national anthem with fists raised in solidarity.

It was quite moving. See below:

Player ratings: Pulisic, Altidore star as USMNT routs Panama

AP Photo/John Raoux
By Andy EdwardsOct 6, 2017, 9:43 PM EDT
Almost as badly as they needed a result and the accompanying three points, the U.S. national team needed to put forth a performance that once again inspired confidence — not only for USMNT fans, but for themselves as well.

Simply put, Bruce Arena’s bunch responded in a manner that left absolutely nothing to chance. Christian Pulisic and Jozy Altidore will (rightly) garner all the headlines, but they were far from the only standouts on Friday night…

RECAP: USMNT routs Panama to boost World Cup dreams in a big way

GK — Tim Howard: 6 — Asked to make only two saves on the night, but he did so with relative (to the 2014 game against Belgium, at least), and staked his claim to the no. 1 shirt after being selected ahead of Brad Guzan once again. It might just be a godsend the Colorado Rapids won’t sniff the MLS playoffs this year, as he’ll be 39 before next summer’s tournament kicks off.

RB — DeAndre Yedlin: 7 — So that’s what it’s like to have a right back who’s meant to be playing right back. I’ve defended Graham Zusi, Right Back, on a number of occasions (and I’ll continue to do so), but there’s no two ways about it: Yedlin, at age 24, is the right back of the present and the future. In a game that got a little too stretched for most Americans’ liking, his recovery speed snuffed out would-be chances before they could be taken on a number of occasions.

CB — Omar Gonzalez: 5 — I think Gonzalez could be good — I really do — in the right system which features a midfield that sits deep and clogs the space in front of him and beside him. Unfortunately for Omar, a midfield diamond where only one of the four actually plays centrally isn’t that. As an opposing attacker, face him up one-on-one, and enjoy.

CB — Matt Besler: 6 — Didn’t struggle as badly as Gonzalez, mostly because he’s more accustomed to playing in open space, but playing alongside Gonzalez really highlights his most problematic deficiency: a minor lack of pace and athleticism. A healthy Geoff Cameron should complement Besler very well, should the two partner one another between Tuesday and next summer.

LB — Jorge Villafaña: 5.5 — What’s to say about the left back position right now? Villafaña will continue to play there because no better option exists. If the midfield can remain solid in possession as they were in this one, limiting the direct counters thrown at him, he can pretty regularly avoid being a net-negative.

WONDERBOY: Pulisic puts USMNT 1-0 up after 8′

CM — Michael Bradley: 6 — He was asked to do a lot in this one — run the entire middle third of the field as the only truly central midfielder — which he struggled to juggle at times in the first half, but that’s an impossible ask. He doesn’t need to be a 9/10 performer every night for the USMNT succeed. In fact, they need him to play a smaller part more frequently, and allow every one else to carry their own weight. He can still be Superman when it’s asked of him, but it’s not necessary all the time.

CM — Paul Arriola: 7 — Every team needs a Paul Arriola. The defensive cover he provided down the right side allowed Yedlin ample freedom to venture forward and stretch the field. His relentless pressing and winning of 50-50 balls makes for an uneasy evening for any opposition midfielder, and most importantly, takes that responsibility off Bradley’s plate, allowing him to sit deeper, read the game and dictate tempo.

CM — Darlington Nagbe: 6.5 — *checks boxscore* *checks boxscore again* Yup, Nagbe did indeed play on Friday. Nominally deployed as a shuttler in a diamond(-ish) midfield, it’s not the worst thing in the world to go unnoticed. He remains tidy with his passing and forever an outlet when Bradley is harried. You can make the case he’s “too talented” for such a role, but at this point in time, this is his role and he’s done it masterfully.

CM — Christian Pulisic: 9 — 10/10 ratings are reserved for hat tricks (or three goals and assists combined, at the very least), so the wonderboy checks in with a 9/10 for the parts he played in the first (scoring) and second (assisting) goals, plus the attention (and fouls) he now commands are truly game-changing for everyone else in the attacking third.

MORE: Pulisic to Altidore for USMNT's second goal (video)

FW — Bobby Wood: 7 — Wood’s partnership with Altidore has required some kinks be worked out over the course of the last year, but Friday’s game showed what so many thought possible for the duo: Altidore drops into midfield to 1) pulling center backs out of shape; 2) be the playmaker that he is, and Wood capitalizes on that space by running the channels until his lungs explode. Every goal that Wood scores is oh so deserved.

FW — Jozy Altidore: 9 — Also, no 10/10 when one of the three is a penalty. So sorry, Sir Josmer. I’m not really sure what more needs to be said. When healthy, and in the form of his life as he is right now, Altidore is an impossible nightmare.

SUB — Dax McCarty: 6.5 — Arena brought him on just before the hour mark to 1) save Pulisic’s life; 2) plant someone alongside Bradley at the base of midfield. McCarty accomplished a ton in his 33 minutes on the field, winning the ball back eight times, connecting just about every one of his passes, and threading an inch-perfect through ball to Arriola late in the game.

SUB — Clint Dempsey: 5.5 — The thought of Dempsey as a late-game super-sub next summer should provide all USMNT fans with a wealth of hope and excitement. Provided he remains accepting of the role, he will change one or two games in unbelievably meaningful ways.

SUB — Alejandro Bedoya: 5.5 — Only got 10 minutes, but continues to make his case as a lock-down central midfielder who offers more than most think when he surges forward.

Three things from the USMNT’s blowout of Panama

AP Photo/John Raoux
By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2017, 9:39 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team now stands a result away from Russia, as Bruce Arena’s men responded with an emphatic beatdown of Panama in Orlando.

Match recap | Player ratings

Jozy Altidore scored twice, Christian Pulisic had a goal and an assist, and Bobby Wood also scored in the win.

Here are three matters of import from Friday’s blowout, with a trip to Trinidad and Tobago on the docket for a Tuesday match.

Pulisic

We don’t need more than one word, but will provide several more on the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund man.

Christian Pulisic has been a regular in our “3 Things” posts following Hex matches, but there’s little debating the topic now: He’s the best player on the USMNT, and not far from being the best player in CONCACAF.

The teenager has revolutionized this team and almost single-handedly saved its World Cup hopes, by extension salvaging the eight-cycle progress of the USMNT. (Of course this assumes the Yanks get the appropriate result in T&T).

The 8th minute finish was all you need to see from Pulisic, who had the calm to carry around Jaime Penedo and then slot home from a difficult and acute angle.

He’s here. And he’ll have to fall off precipitously to not become the best player in American history (Sorry, Clint).

WATCH: Pulisic scores | Feeds Jozy for 2-0

By the way, he’s not hurt, as he told Julie Stewart-Binks on television after the match:

“I just got kicked in the calf there at the end, but I’ll be alright.”

CONCACAF killers get rest

The beauty of the Yanks’ waxing Panama is that both Pulisic and Jozy Altidore were able to leave the matches without putting in a full 90 (or even 65).

Altidore is a handful for any team in this confederation to deal with, and we’ve covered Pulisic in depth above.

The possibility of starting a similar lineup on Tuesday, with perhaps Clint Dempsey in for Bobby Wood, should go a long way toward assuring a fresh and ready road win and qualification for Russia.

Again, that’s assuming no significant let down in mentality, no “job’s done” from the gents. Right now, in the afterglow of Friday’s light show, that seems downright impossible.

It’s not over (and it wasn’t perfect)

The score line masked a fairly sloppy defensive first half. The pairing of Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler was a choice for familiarity over prowess, with Arena not starting ready and willing Geoff Cameron.

The bad news? A better finishing team punishes at least two of the errors from Gonzalez and Besler in the first half of what could’ve been 4-2 at the break.

U-17 World Cup Day 1 roundup

Besler was a warrior, and be better if paired with Geoff Cameron on Tuesday (AP Photo/John Raoux).

Gonzalez was megged by 900-year-old Blas Perez, and Besler’s twin mistakes weren’t as glaring but weren’t welcome. Granted an elbow made sure both his eyes were bandaged, but this side needs to schedule November friendlies against decent attacks to see if Matt Miazga and some of its other center back options are legit for the roster in Russia.

The chances were wide open in the first half, and it’ll be harder if those chances are handed to Kevin Molino and Joevin Jones.

The good news is that Cameron and Tim Ream are both available for Tuesday in Trinidad and Tobago, should that be Arena’s plan (he’s liked his rotation).

The better news is the desperation and energy on display from not just Pulisic and Altidore, but Paul Arriola and DeAndre Yedlin. If Michael Bradley is the cylinder in the engine of the U.S. midfield and Pulisic is the motor, then Arriola was a firing piston.

Even experienced old hats like Tim Howard were fired up for this one, and will be sure to have the men ready on Tuesday.

Twitter reacts to amazing Pulisic start: “Marry me,” “Pulisic For President”

AP Photo/John Raoux
By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2017, 8:18 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team has come flying out of the gates, largely on the legs of its prince.

WATCH: Pulisic scores | Feeds Jozy for 2-0

That’s Prince Pulisic, and he’s playing like a king.

The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund man rounded Jaime Penedo to make it 1-0 in the eighth minute, then sent a delightful ball to Jozy Altidore to have 2-0 before the 25 minute mark.

The match is far from over, but the American soccer world sure is loving their new talisman.