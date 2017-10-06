WONDERBOY: Pulisic puts USMNT up on Panama after 8′

If any questions remained regarding to whom the current iteration of the U.S. national team belongs, may they now rest eternally, for this is Christian Pulisic’s USMNT.
Friday night, in Orlando, with the U.S.’s 2018 World Cup dreams hanging in the balance, it’s the 19-year-old Hershey, Penn., native who began most brightly from the opening whistle, and eventually put the fourth-place Yanks 1-0 up on third-place Panama after just eight minutes. (He followed that with an assist to Jozy Altidore for the USMNT’s second goal — WATCH HERE)
Tim Howard booted the ball long, Bobby Wood flicked it on with his head, Altidore applied the feathery touch to Borussia Dortmund’s rising superstar (even if slightly behind him, which was no problem for Pulisic), and off he went. Jaime Penedo was quick off his line, but Pulisic’s feet were quicker as he rounder Panama’s no. 1 and slotted home from a tight angle.
Bruce Arena couldn’t have dreamt a better start to Friday night’s must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier against Panama.
Not long before halftime, Altidore scored from the penalty spot to make it 3-0. Bobby Wood won the spot kick when he was dragged down inside the box in the 42nd minute. Altidore, with the Panenka, capped a rousing first-half performance in serious style.
If the United States is to seize control of its World Cup destiny, it’ll do so without by starting without two of its best European-based players.
Fabian Johnson of Borussia Monchengladbach wasn’t called up for this international break’s massive World Cup qualifiers, and Geoff Cameron of Stoke City is being kept on the bench Friday versus Panama.
Bobby Wood and Jozy Altidore start in attack, with Paul Arriola, Christian Pulisic, Darlington Nagbe, and Michael Bradley in the midfield.
Jorge Villafana and DeAndre Yedlin are at full back, with Omar Gonzalez joining Matt Besler in the middle of the defense. Tim Howard is in goal.
Kickoff is at 7:35 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
