3rd? 4th? 5th? USMNT’s scenarios for final day of WCQ

By Andy EdwardsOct 7, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT
Now that Costa Rica and Honduras (1-1 draw after a 94th-minute Ticos equalizer) have completed matchday no. 9 of CONCACAF’s Hexagonal round of 2018 World Cup qualifying, you’re probably wondering, “So, what does the U.S. national team have to do in its final game to qualify automatically? How do we end up in the playoff versus Syria or Australia?”

With Mexico and Costa Rica locked into first and second places, respectively, here’s a look at the current Hex standings, followed by every possible scenario (tiebreakers listed in order, from left to right)…

Team Pts GD GF
Mexico 21 +10 14
Costa Rica 16 +7 13
USA 12 +5 16
Panama 10 -2 7
Honduras 10 -7 10
T&T 3 -13 5

USMNT WILL FINISH THIRD IF…

  • 1) USA beats T&T
  • 1) USA draws T&T; 2) Panama fails to beat Costa Rica AND recover a 7-goal goal-differential disadvantage; OR 2) Honduras fails to beat Mexico AND recover 12-goal goal-differential disadvantage
  • 1) USA loses vs. T&T; 2) Panama draws or loses vs. Costa Rica; 3) Honduras draws or loses vs. Mexico

USMNT WILL FINISH FOURTH IF…

  • 1) USA draws T&T; 2) Panama beats Costa Rica AND recovers a 7-goal goal-differential disadvantage; OR 2) Honduras beats Mexico AND recovers 12-goal goal-differential disadvantage
  • 1) USA loses vs. T&T; 2) Panama beat Costa Rica; 3) Honduras draw or lose vs. Mexico; OR 2) Honduras beat Mexico; 2) Panama draws or loses vs. Costa Rica

USMNT WILL FINISH FIFTH IF…

  • 1) USA draws vs. T&T; 2) Panama beats Costa Rica AND recovers 7-goal goal-differential disadvantage; AND 3) Honduras beats Mexico AND recovers 12-goal goal-differential disadvantage
  • 1) USA loses vs. T&T; 2) Panama beats Costa Rica; 3) Honduras beats Mexico

There you have it, so which of the above is it going to be on Tuesday? Will the Yanks finish third, fourth or fourth?

MLS Snapshot: RBNY trounce VAN, clinch East’s final playoff spot

By Andy EdwardsOct 7, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT
The game in 100 words (or less): Just when we were oh so sure the Vancouver Whitecaps had solidified themselves as the cream of the Western Conference crop, Carl Robinson’s side lands flat on its collective face in suffering a 3-0 defeat away to the New York Red Bulls a week later. A win would have put Vancouver seven points clear (for the time being) of everyone in the West. Instead, Sporting Kansas City feature in one of two games in hand later on Saturday with a chance to close the gap to one. New York, meanwhile, needed just three more points to clinch the sixth and final playoff place in the Eastern Conference, which they did thanks to another standout, two-assist performance by Sacha Kljestan. The 32-year-old set up goals scored by Daniel Royer and Felipe to take his average to 17 assists per season for the last three years. Bradley Wright-Phillips bagged the other goal (assisted by 18-year-old stud Tyler Adams).

Three moments that mattered

33′ — Kljestan feeds Royer to make it 1-0 — Kljestan tallied his 50th assist in just under three seasons since returning to MLS, which positions him among pristine company. Royer still has plenty of work to do after getting on the end of Kljestan’s ball.

58′ — BWP dinks it past Ousted for 2-0 Wright-Phillips should be lauded for the cheeky finish after carrying the ball 40 yards, but the real story here is the ball from Adams. Watch it and feel safe in knowing he’s ready for the call, USMNT fans.

72′ — Felipe hits a laser for 3-0 — Make that 51 assists for Kljestan, who still had lots of work to do once inside the penalty area. The ball back for Felipe looks simple enough after all he did to keep it in bounds and create a bit of separation for himself.

Man of the match: Sacha Kljestan

Goalscorers: Royer (33′), Wright-Phillips (58′), Felipe (72′)

Ghana protests to FIFA over missed calls in decisive WCQ

Associated PressOct 7, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT
ACCRA, Ghana (AP) The Ghana Football Association has protested to FIFA over the performance of referee Daniel Bennett in a World Cup qualifier against Uganda, saying he denied the Ghanaians a legitimate late goal and also a penalty.

The GFA says it wants the game to be re-played.

Ghana and Uganda drew 0-0 in Uganda on Saturday, hurting Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup next year in Russia. Egypt could take the qualifying spot from Group E if it beats Republic of Congo on Sunday.

Ghana was emboldened by FIFA’s unprecedented decision last month to order a South Africa-Senegal qualifier from 2016 to be replayed because of match-fixing by the referee. The Ghana federation says it wants FIFA to “examine” the performances of Bennett and his assistant referees in its match.

The GFA says it is questioning the disallowed 93rd-minute goal and penalty, as well as other decisions by the officials.

Ghana had two goals disallowed for offside by Bennett of South Africa and assistant referees Eldrick Adelaide and Steve Marie, both of Seychelles. Frank Acheampong’s appeal for a second-half penalty was also turned down.

The GFA says it filed the protest with FIFA immediately after the 0-0 draw in Kampala.

FIFA ordered South Africa’s 2-1 win over Senegal last November to be scratched out and the game replayed after Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey was found guilty of fixing for giving South Africa a penalty for a non-existent handball.

Lamptey was banned for life, and the replay could help Senegal qualify for the World Cup.

Burkina Faso, which could be denied a place in Russia because of the South Africa-Senegal replay, has appealed FIFA’s decision, arguing that ordering a replay is unfair on the other teams in the group.

LIVE: Costa Rica host Honduras, with major implications for USMNT

By Andy EdwardsOct 7, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT
When Costa Rica plays host to Honduras on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, Watch live on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo), the U.S. national team will be watching intently as they look to Los Ticos for a massive assist in their own bid to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

As things currently stand, three points separate the USMNT from Costa Rica (ahead of them) and Honduras (behind them). Having already qualified for next summer’s tournament in Russia, Costa Rica have only a superior regional ranking for which to still play.

Honduras, on the other hand, would leapfrog Panama for fourth place in the Hexagonal with a win (while remaining behind the Yanks on goal differential), setting themselves up for a final-day, home clash with already-qualified Mexico on Tuesday.

Hit the link above to stream the game live.

UEFA WCQ: France, Portugal one win away; Netherlands all but eliminated

By Andy EdwardsOct 7, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT
A roundup of Saturday’s penultimate matchday of 2018 World Cup qualifying action from all around Europe…

Bulgaria 0-1 France

With one game left to play, France remain one point clear of Sweden in Group A following a nervy 1-0 victory away to Bularia on Saturday. Blaise Matuidi scored the game’s only goal, in the 3rd minute, as Didier Deschamps’ side clinched a top-two finish in the group, guaranteeing at minimum a place in the qualification playoffs.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was subbed off with an apparent hamstring injury in the 34th minute.

A victory over Belarus on Tuesday would see France qualify straight through to next summer’s tournament in Russia. Should Les Bleus slip up, Sweden, who boast a massively superior goal differential (+19 to +11) would need a superior result against the Netherlands to overtake them.

Belarus 1-3 Netherlands

Despite their own victory over Belarus, the combination of Sweden’s 8-0 victory over Luxembourg and France’s victory over Bulgaria, means the Dutch have been all but officially eliminated from contention to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Needing to overturn to make up three points and 12 goals in the goal-differential column in their finale against Sweden, the Oranje will miss a second straight major international tournament (EURO 2016).

The Netherlands finished as runners-up at the 2010 World Cup and third-place finishers in 2014.

Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-4 Belgium

Belgium clinched their place in Russia during the last international break, turning the rest of their Group H schedule into a chance to finely tune themselves and perhaps spoil the dreams of others. Saturday’s seven-goal thriller against Bosnia went a long way toward doing just that, as the home side’s defeat left the door wide for Greece to leapfrog their way into second place by two points. Unfortunately for the Bosnians, that’s exactly what happened after Greece won away to Cyprus, 2-1.

Jan Vertonghen marked his record-tying 96th cap with a goal in the 68th minute. While it looked set to be the game-winning goal, the Red Devils conceded an equalizer eight minutes from full-time, necessitating an 84th-minute winner from Yannick Carrasco to go nine points clear atop the group.

Thomas Meunier fired the visitors ahead in the 4th minute, only to be pegged back by Philadelphia Union midfielder Haris Medunjanin right on the half-hour mark. Nine minutes later, Edin Visca made it 2-1 to the hosts. That lead would remain intact until the 59th minute, when Michy Batshuayi equalized and set up the frantic final 30 minutes.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini picked up an injury, believed to be knee ligament damage, in the 29th minute. Initial reports have speculated he could be out for a number of weeks.

Andorra 0-2 Portugal

Portugal took care of business away to Andorra, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 79th international goal and the game-winner in the 63rd minute, but the reigning European champions remain second in Group B, three points back of Switzerland, though they possess an insurmountable goal-differential advantage (+26 to +18). As fate would have it, the second-place side hosts the leaders on Tuesday, needing three points to qualify automatically.

Andre Silva completed the scoring four minutes from full-time.

Switzerland 5-2 Hungary

Steven Zuber scored twice in Switzerland’s 5-2 rout of Hungary, to go with individual tallies from Granit Xhaka, Fabian Frei and Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Elsewhere in UEFA WCQ

Group A

Sweden 8-0 Luxembourg

Group B

Faroe Islands 0-0 Latvia

Group H

Gibraltar 0-6 Estonia
Cyprus 1-2 Greece