A look at Christian Pulisic’s best USMNT plays, goals to date

By Matt ReedOct 7, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT
Is there any question that Christian Pulisic is the most valuable asset on the U.S. Men’s National Team at this point?

That’s a crazy sentiment to think about considering the fact that Pulisic — a 19-year-old — has only made 19 international appearances for the USMNT. However, it seems as though every time the Wonder Boy steps on the field he does something amazing.

After his one goal and one assist performance on Friday night for the U.S., which gave the Yanks a more comfortable standing in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, Pulisic now has eight goals since making his senior-team debut in 2016.

His performance last night prompted PST to take a look at five of Pulisic’s best moments so far in his young USMNT career.

USA vs. Panama

It was only fitting that Pulisic scored the opening goal on Friday in a must-win match against Panama, but it was the way the Borussia Dortmund attacker did so that garnered so much attention.

Watch below as Pulisic beautifully controls a pass slightly behind him from Jozy Altidore by taking his touch into space, before calmly dribbling past the Panama keeper.

USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago

It’s runs like these that make Pulisic such a complete player. As soon as DeAndre Yedlin passes the ball into Altidore, you can see Pulisic darting down the right to receive the through ball.

From there, Pulisic looks so collected and blasts it home for the 2-0 lead.

USA vs. Honduras

The Americans may have already been leading 3-0 heading into the second stanza, but Pulisic doesn’t waste any time in adding a fourth for the USMNT back in March.

USA vs. Honduras

It certainly wasn’t Pulisic’s cleanest move forward, but he still does everything right in this sequence. His original dribble outside the box finds the feet of Altidore. He continues his run to receive it back from the Toronto FC striker. And finally, his cross into Sebastian Lletget is pinpoint. Perfection.

USA vs. Honduras

Okay, we get it. Honduras isn’t the most formidable opponent, especially when the U.S. is playing at home.

However, this game proved how vital Pulisic can be for years to come not just as a goalscorer, but as a facilitator in the attack as well.

U-17 World Cup roundup: Brazil tops Spain, Germany nets late winner

By Matt ReedOct 7, 2017, 12:26 PM EDT
The goals were coming in hot on Day 2 at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, and there was plenty of drama to go along with it.

Here’s a look at how the day’s matches went in Groups C and D.

Group C

Germany 2-1 Costa Rica

Noah Awuku played hero for the Germans on Saturday with this winner (below) in the 89th minute against Los Ticos. The European giants had gone ahead inside the opening half hour of the match through Jann-Fiete Arp, but Costa Rica responded with an equalizer to make it 1-1 in the 64th minute.

Iran 3-1 Guinea

A pair of second-half finishes and a red card from Guinea’s Mohamed Camara helped Iran pull away in this clash. Allahyar Sayyad gave the Iranians the lead just prior to the hour mark with a stunning blast from the edge of the penalty area (below), before Mohammad Sharifi’s penalty kick 11 minutes later sealed the deal for the AFC nation. Guinea managed to pull back a goal late through Fandje Toure in the 91st minute, which came a minute after Iran found its third of the day.

Group D

Brazil 2-1 Spain

It was a dream start for the Spanish (or a disaster if you’re Brazil), but Lincoln and Paulinho (nope, not that one) rescued the young Brazilian side late in the first half. Paulinho’s finish in first-half stoppage time (below) proved to be the winner, after being played through on a fantastic through ball from Marcos Antonio.

North Korea 0-1 Niger

For a game that only saw one goal, it was a pretty entertaining fixture from an action standpoint. The two sides combined for 36 shots, but it was just one from Salim Abdourahmane that found the back of the net and gave Niger its first win in the competition. It was a bad mistake defensively by Cha Kwang that allowed Habibou Sofiane to gather the ball, before finding Abdourahmane inside the penalty area.

Norway breaks barriers as federation agrees to equal pay for women

By Matt ReedOct 7, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT
For decades, female athletes have battled the plight of not obtaining equal pay in soccer, but that is about to change in one country.

Norway’s men’s national team — currently ranked 73rd in FIFA’s world rankings — has agreed to take pay cut so that the nation’s women’s team will receive equal pay from the Norwegian soccer federation starting in 2018.

“The ladies are as important as us,” said Norway midfielder Stefan Johansen. “It is a deal where we have taken part of our cut and given it to the women’s side.”

While the current deal between the Norwegian federation and both the men’s and women’s national teams were fairly similar in structure and pay, the women were in fact being paid less than the men despite being ranked 14th in FIFA’s women’s rankings.

Historically, the women’s national team has gained significantly better results than the men, reaching the Round of 16 or better in six of their seven World Cup appearances. That includes winning the 1995 edition of the tournament — which was held in Sweden.

In March 2016, the U.S. Women’s National Team accused U.S. Soccer of wage discrimination and filed a lawsuit against the federation that is still pending a court’s decision.

FIFA considering fewer, but longer international breaks

By Matt ReedOct 7, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
Managers across the world have long complained about international breaks altering their club’s run of form, but FIFA could be making a change in the future.

The world soccer governing body is discussing possibly moving away from four international breaks throughout the year, and instead simply lengthening the time off from club soccer.

As it stands, there are four fixed international breaks throughout the soccer calendar year, typically scheduled in September, October, November and March.

The schedule for international fixtures is set until 2024 right now, so changes would have to be agreed upon by several parties, including domestic clubs, in order to alter the existing fixture list.

Which nations can qualify for the World Cup on Saturday?

By Matt ReedOct 7, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT
Spain became the 11th team (10th to qualify) on Friday to reach the 2018 World Cup, so which teams can potentially follow La Furia Roja to Russia on Saturday?

With the field of 32 nations still mostly left empty to this point, several nations have the opportunity to book their place in next year’s competition today.

PST takes a look around Saturday’s World Cup qualifying actions and goes through the scenarios as to which teams can reach Russia on the day.

UEFA

Group A has featured a back-and-forth battle between France and Sweden, but Les Bleus can finally clinch a place out of European qualification on Saturday with a win and a Sweden loss.

Switzerland and Portugal have had a similar race towards the World Cup, but it’s the Swiss that have a chance to book their place today with a win and any result other than a Portuguese win. If Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. do manage a victory then it will set up a massive final-day clash against the Swiss.

Belgium has already qualified out of Group H, but the race for the playoffs is on for Bosnia and Herzegovina and Greece. One point separates the two sides, but the former can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Greek defeat against Cyprus.

CONCACAF

Costa Rica-Honduras is the only match on the docket Saturday around North/Central American qualifying, but Los Ticos can become the second team from the region to join Mexico in Russia with a win or draw.

The match was originally scheduled for Friday night, but Tropical Storm Nate delayed the fixture.

CAF

With all five groups in action on Saturday in Africa, there is everything to play for since no team has earned their spot in Russia just yet. Although that can very easily change today.

In Group A, Tunisia can move into the field of 32 next summer with a win and a Congo draw or loss.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria remain unbeaten through four rounds of play, and a victory over second-place Zambia would be enough to move beyond Group B and to Russia.