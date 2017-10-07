A look at Christian Pulisic’s best USMNT plays, goals to date

Is there any question that Christian Pulisic is the most valuable asset on the U.S. Men’s National Team at this point?

That’s a crazy sentiment to think about considering the fact that Pulisic — a 19-year-old — has only made 19 international appearances for the USMNT. However, it seems as though every time the Wonder Boy steps on the field he does something amazing.

After his one goal and one assist performance on Friday night for the U.S., which gave the Yanks a more comfortable standing in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, Pulisic now has eight goals since making his senior-team debut in 2016.

His performance last night prompted PST to take a look at five of Pulisic’s best moments so far in his young USMNT career.

USA vs. Panama

It was only fitting that Pulisic scored the opening goal on Friday in a must-win match against Panama, but it was the way the Borussia Dortmund attacker did so that garnered so much attention.

Watch below as Pulisic beautifully controls a pass slightly behind him from Jozy Altidore by taking his touch into space, before calmly dribbling past the Panama keeper.

USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago

It’s runs like these that make Pulisic such a complete player. As soon as DeAndre Yedlin passes the ball into Altidore, you can see Pulisic darting down the right to receive the through ball.

From there, Pulisic looks so collected and blasts it home for the 2-0 lead.

USA vs. Honduras

The Americans may have already been leading 3-0 heading into the second stanza, but Pulisic doesn’t waste any time in adding a fourth for the USMNT back in March.

USA vs. Honduras

It certainly wasn’t Pulisic’s cleanest move forward, but he still does everything right in this sequence. His original dribble outside the box finds the feet of Altidore. He continues his run to receive it back from the Toronto FC striker. And finally, his cross into Sebastian Lletget is pinpoint. Perfection.

USA vs. Honduras

Okay, we get it. Honduras isn’t the most formidable opponent, especially when the U.S. is playing at home.

However, this game proved how vital Pulisic can be for years to come not just as a goalscorer, but as a facilitator in the attack as well.