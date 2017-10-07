More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter/@bemesporte

Former Brazilian women’s team players protesting federation

Associated PressOct 7, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT
A group of former Brazilian women’s national team players have signed an open letter criticizing their federation following the dismissal of coach Emily Lima.

The group includes Formiga, who currently plays professionally for Paris Saint-Germain in France but retired from the national team last year after a record-breaking career that included every Olympic women’s tournament.

“We, the players, have invested years of our own lives and all of our energy to build this team and this sport to its strength today,” Friday’s letter said. “Yet we, and almost all other Brazilian women, are excluded from the leadership and decision-making for our own team and our own sport.”

Lima, the first woman ever to coach Brazil’s national team, was fired late last month after less than a year on the job. The team went 7-5-1 during her short tenure.

Following her dismissal, several veteran players, including Cristiane and Fran, stepped down from the team. They were among those who signed the open letter, along with Formiga.

“Over many years we have lived and watched in despair as Brazil’s women were neglected by CBF (the Brazilian soccer confederation). The events of the last week – where players’ voices were ignored, and some are now retiring in protest – is the result of a long history of lockout,” it read. “While some validly choose to remain inside the team and seek change from within, the fact that players have to make such a choice raises bigger issues. It has made us determined to speak out and demand change.”

The players called on CBF to include women in leadership and decision-making positions, and to help provide a path for players to pursue coaching jobs.

Cristiane spread the letter to social media with the hashtag (hash)hearhervoice.

“Today I’m posting a very important document, which I’ve signed together with many legends of the Brazil team. Please join many other former national team players from around the world by supporting & sharing our request for gender equality in Brazil football,” she said on Instagram.

The CBF did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Oswaldo Alvarez, known as Vadao, was hired to replace Lima. Vadao was the coach of the team before Lima replaced him, but he was dismissed after the Brazilians failed to reach the podium at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Marta, perhaps the best known current Brazilian player, said a week ago that she did not plan to step down.

“I will not stop playing for Brazil. Whenever they want me I will be willing to go,” the 31-year-old five-time FIFA World Player of the Year said about a week ago. “I am very sad, these athletes still have a lot to give. I hope the girls take it back so we can fight like we did all our lives, asking for improvements, pay rises and whatever is needed.”

Marta plays professionally in the United State for the Orlando Pride, which is set to play Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League semifinals against the Portland Thorns.

Iwobi fires Nigeria to Africa’s first 2018 World Cup berth

Photo credit: @FIFAWorldCup
Associated PressOct 7, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT
Nigeria is the first team from Africa to qualify for the World Cup, doing it with a game to spare after beating Zambia 1-0 at home on Saturday.

The victory, clinched by Arsenal forward (and substitute) Alex Iwobi‘s goal with 17 minutes to go, ensured Nigeria will win Group B and qualify for its fifth World Cup out of the last six.

Only the five group winners qualify from Africa.

Tunisia could become the second team through later on Saturday, and Egypt can seal its place on Sunday.

The remaining two groups will go down to the wire, and the last games next month, in a tight qualifying race on the continent.

A look at Christian Pulisic’s best USMNT plays, goals to date

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 7, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT
Is there any question that Christian Pulisic is the most valuable asset on the U.S. Men’s National Team at this point?

That’s a crazy sentiment to think about considering the fact that Pulisic — a 19-year-old — has only made 19 international appearances for the USMNT. However, it seems as though every time the Wonder Boy steps on the field he does something amazing.

After his one goal and one assist performance on Friday night for the U.S., which gave the Yanks a more comfortable standing in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, Pulisic now has eight goals since making his senior-team debut in 2016.

His performance last night prompted PST to take a look at five of Pulisic’s best moments so far in his young USMNT career.

USA vs. Panama

It was only fitting that Pulisic scored the opening goal on Friday in a must-win match against Panama, but it was the way the Borussia Dortmund attacker did so that garnered so much attention.

Watch below as Pulisic beautifully controls a pass slightly behind him from Jozy Altidore by taking his touch into space, before calmly dribbling past the Panama keeper.

USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago

It’s runs like these that make Pulisic such a complete player. As soon as DeAndre Yedlin passes the ball into Altidore, you can see Pulisic darting down the right to receive the through ball.

From there, Pulisic looks so collected and blasts it home for the 2-0 lead.

USA vs. Honduras

The Americans may have already been leading 3-0 heading into the second stanza, but Pulisic doesn’t waste any time in adding a fourth for the USMNT back in March.

USA vs. Honduras

It certainly wasn’t Pulisic’s cleanest move forward, but he still does everything right in this sequence. His original dribble outside the box finds the feet of Altidore. He continues his run to receive it back from the Toronto FC striker. And finally, his cross into Sebastian Lletget is pinpoint. Perfection.

USA vs. Honduras

Okay, we get it. Honduras isn’t the most formidable opponent, especially when the U.S. is playing at home.

However, this game proved how vital Pulisic can be for years to come not just as a goalscorer, but as a facilitator in the attack as well.

U-17 World Cup roundup: Brazil tops Spain, Germany nets late winner

Twitter/@TelemundoSports
By Matt ReedOct 7, 2017, 12:26 PM EDT
The goals were coming in hot on Day 2 at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, and there was plenty of drama to go along with it.

Here’s a look at how the day’s matches went in Groups C and D.

Group C

Germany 2-1 Costa Rica

Noah Awuku played hero for the Germans on Saturday with this winner (below) in the 89th minute against Los Ticos. The European giants had gone ahead inside the opening half hour of the match through Jann-Fiete Arp, but Costa Rica responded with an equalizer to make it 1-1 in the 64th minute.

Iran 3-1 Guinea

A pair of second-half finishes and a red card from Guinea’s Mohamed Camara helped Iran pull away in this clash. Allahyar Sayyad gave the Iranians the lead just prior to the hour mark with a stunning blast from the edge of the penalty area (below), before Mohammad Sharifi’s penalty kick 11 minutes later sealed the deal for the AFC nation. Guinea managed to pull back a goal late through Fandje Toure in the 91st minute, which came a minute after Iran found its third of the day.

Group D

Brazil 2-1 Spain

It was a dream start for the Spanish (or a disaster if you’re Brazil), but Lincoln and Paulinho (nope, not that one) rescued the young Brazilian side late in the first half. Paulinho’s finish in first-half stoppage time (below) proved to be the winner, after being played through on a fantastic through ball from Marcos Antonio.

North Korea 0-1 Niger

For a game that only saw one goal, it was a pretty entertaining fixture from an action standpoint. The two sides combined for 36 shots, but it was just one from Salim Abdourahmane that found the back of the net and gave Niger its first win in the competition. It was a bad mistake defensively by Cha Kwang that allowed Habibou Sofiane to gather the ball, before finding Abdourahmane inside the penalty area.

Norway breaks barriers as federation agrees to equal pay for women

Trond Tandberg/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 7, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT
For decades, female athletes have battled the plight of not obtaining equal pay in soccer, but that is about to change in one country.

Norway’s men’s national team — currently ranked 73rd in FIFA’s world rankings — has agreed to take pay cut so that the nation’s women’s team will receive equal pay from the Norwegian soccer federation starting in 2018.

“The ladies are as important as us,” said Norway midfielder Stefan Johansen. “It is a deal where we have taken part of our cut and given it to the women’s side.”

While the current deal between the Norwegian federation and both the men’s and women’s national teams were fairly similar in structure and pay, the women were in fact being paid less than the men despite being ranked 14th in FIFA’s women’s rankings.

Historically, the women’s national team has gained significantly better results than the men, reaching the Round of 16 or better in six of their seven World Cup appearances. That includes winning the 1995 edition of the tournament — which was held in Sweden.

In March 2016, the U.S. Women’s National Team accused U.S. Soccer of wage discrimination and filed a lawsuit against the federation that is still pending a court’s decision.