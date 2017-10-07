More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP

MLS Snapshot: SKC wasteful in front of goal, draw MNUFC

By Andy EdwardsOct 7, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The game in 100 words (or less): Saturday signaled little more than a series of missed chances for the Western Conference’s top teams, as Sporting Kansas City followed up the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 3-0 hammering at the hands of the New York Red Bulls with a disappointing road result of their own: a 1-1 draw with 10-man Minnesota United, a game which the visitors were far and away the better side over the first 60 minutes, and comfortable equals over the following 25 minutes, before creating a flurry of clear-cut chances over the final 10 minutes. Diego Rubio scored his sixth goal of the season to put Sporting KC ahead just before halftime, only to see Brent Kallman equalize six minutes from the end. A late red card resulted in chance after chance after chance for Sporting, all of which went oh so close to snatching three points and moving them to within a single point of Vancouver with a game in hand. Alas, they’ll chase a win in Houston on Wednesday in an attempt to pull even atop the West.

[ MORE: USMNT routs Panama to boost WC dreams in a big way ]

Three Four moments that mattered

45+2′ — Rubio finishes a ball from Blessing or 1-0 — The deft touch from Latif Blessing sets up Rubio, who endured a torrid night last Saturday. Nothing restarts the memory like scoring a goal.

59′ — Melia leaves the game with an injury — There’s no two ways about it: Tim Melia has been the best goalkeeper in MLS this season. No one else is worthy of consideration for such a title. If he’s to miss more than a week or two with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, that’s bad for Sporting.

84′ — Kallman heads home a late equalizer — Abu Danladi floated the ball over every blue shirt but one, Ike Opara, who was expected to mark three Loons on the play. He’s good, but that’s a big ask when the service is this good.

93′ — Shuttleworth denies Espinoza from point-blank range — Now with a man advantage, the final eight minutes of this game were nothing but chance after chance for Sporting. This was the pick of the litter, a header from three yards out that Bobby Shuttleworth somehow managed to save.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Bobby Shuttleworth

Goalscorers: Rubio (45+2′), Kallman (84′)

Protect Pulisic, please! Yanks bemoan fouls, lack of cards

Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 7, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) After watching Christian Pulisic repeatedly get hacked down and then removed early for his safety during the United States’ crucial 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Panama, American former goalkeeper Kasey Keller predicted top European clubs may refuse to release players to national teams unless referees in CONCACAF better protect stars.

[ MORE: USMNT routs Panama to boost WC dreams in a big way ]

“We’re not going to let you play in these kind of games with referees and federations that are going to let you get hit like this, because we’re not going to put that investment in a player that then we’re going to lose for stretches,” the ESPN analyst envisioned them saying. “It would be a huge loss, not only for the U.S., but for everybody.”

Pulisic, the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder from Hershey, Pennsylvania, has emerged as the top American player. He helped the U.S. move into position to qualify for its eighth straight World Cup on Tuesday at Trinidad and Tobago. Pulisic made his national team debut in March 2016 and already has eight goals in 19 international appearances, including six in World Cup qualifying.

He scored the go-ahead goal in the eighth minute on Friday, then crossed to Jozy Altidore for the goal that doubled the lead in the 19th. Pulisic was kicked in the back of the left calf by Michael Murillo in the 48th minute, earning the defender a yellow card. Down for a minute and needing treatment from head athletic trainer Jim Hashimoto, Pulisic limped when he re-entered the match after a 2-plus-minute absence.

Pulisic was upended by Anibal Godoy’s slide tackle from behind into his right leg in the 51st. Ahead by three goals, U.S. coach Bruce Arena replaced Pulisic with Dax McCarty in the 57th.

“He’s been getting beat up in these games in CONCACAF, and that’s the way it is. It doesn’t look like anything is going to change,” Arena said. “He took a few shots and we thought it was smart to get him off the field.”

[ MORE: Player ratingsThree things we learned ]

Former U.S. defender Alexi Lalas, now a Fox commentator, said violent play in qualifiers would dwindle if video assistant referees were used. Some leagues have adopted the technology this year.

“If that had happened in an MLS game or I guess now in a Bundesliga game or a Serie A game, there would be guys who would have been gone earlier,” Lalas said. “If he’s not to a certain extent protected, as all players should be, then it’s just a matter of time before somebody gets him when he’s not prepared or not looking.”

Pulisic was given a standing ovation by the crowd as he walked off and greeted by Arena with a handshake and an endearing arm around the shoulder. He doesn’t face those type of tackles with that frequency in Germany. He was fouled repeatedly during the March qualifier in Panama City.

“Panama is a physical team, so it’s always tough playing against them,” Pulisic said. “Yeah, got kicked a few times tonight, but I’ll be fine. I’ll be fine.”

Pulisic has been dubbed “Wonder Boy” by Lalas and current American goalkeeper Tim Howard. Opposing defenses in qualifiers this year have focused on disrupting him.

“He knows it’s coming,” right back DeAndre Yedlin said. “Teams are going to target him, and he’s experienced enough to know that he needs to protect himself, and what sort of tackles to go into and what not. And as you can see, it didn’t faze him. He had a goal and an assist and was a great player for our team.”

Arena faults FIFA’s regulations in which a player earns a one-game suspension for two yellow cards at any point in qualifying, which stretches 16 games over nearly two years for teams in the final round in the North and Central American and Caribbean region.

“It’s the stupidest. I don’t understand it. I’m just happy I haven’t been around this stuff for a lot of years. I’d lose my mind,” said Arena, who returned as U.S. coach in November after a decade at the club level. “The referees aren’t giving out yellow cards, too, because they realize that players will be suspended the next game, so we never know what kind of mentality the referee is going to be.”

3rd? 4th? 5th? USMNT’s scenarios for final day of WCQ

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 7, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT
1 Comment

Now that Costa Rica and Honduras (1-1 draw after a 94th-minute Ticos equalizer) have completed matchday no. 9 of CONCACAF’s Hexagonal round of 2018 World Cup qualifying, you’re probably wondering, “So, what does the U.S. national team have to do in its final game to qualify automatically? How do we end up in the playoff versus Syria or Australia?”

[ MORE: Player ratings from USA 4-0 PanamaThree things we learned ]

With Mexico and Costa Rica locked into first and second places, respectively, here’s a look at the current Hex standings, followed by every possible scenario (tiebreakers listed in order, from left to right)…

Team Pts GD GF
Mexico 21 +10 14
Costa Rica 16 +7 13
USA 12 +5 16
Panama 10 -2 7
Honduras 10 -7 10
T&T 3 -13 5

[ MORE: Pulisic, Altidore feel “all the emotions” as WC dreams rescued ]

USMNT WILL FINISH THIRD IF…

  • 1) USA beats T&T
  • 1) USA draws T&T; 2) Panama fails to beat Costa Rica AND recover a 7-goal goal-differential disadvantage; OR 2) Honduras fails to beat Mexico AND recover 12-goal goal-differential disadvantage
  • 1) USA loses vs. T&T; 2) Panama draws or loses vs. Costa Rica; 3) Honduras draws or loses vs. Mexico

[ RECAP: USMNT routs Panama to boost World Cup dreams in a big way ]

USMNT WILL FINISH FOURTH IF…

  • 1) USA draws T&T; 2) Panama beats Costa Rica AND recovers a 7-goal goal-differential disadvantage; OR 2) Honduras beats Mexico AND recovers 12-goal goal-differential disadvantage
  • 1) USA loses vs. T&T; 2) Panama beat Costa Rica; 3) Honduras draw or lose vs. Mexico; OR 2) Honduras beat Mexico; 2) Panama draws or loses vs. Costa Rica

[ VIDEOS: Pulisic makes it 1-0 after 8′Pulisic to Altidore for no. 2 ]

USMNT WILL FINISH FIFTH IF…

  • 1) USA draws vs. T&T; 2) Panama beats Costa Rica AND recovers 7-goal goal-differential disadvantage; AND 3) Honduras beats Mexico AND recovers 12-goal goal-differential disadvantage
  • 1) USA loses vs. T&T; 2) Panama beats Costa Rica; 3) Honduras beats Mexico

There you have it, so which of the above is it going to be on Tuesday? Will the Yanks finish third, fourth or fourth?

MLS Snapshot: RBNY trounce VAN, clinch East’s final playoff spot

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 7, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The game in 100 words (or less): Just when we were oh so sure the Vancouver Whitecaps had solidified themselves as the cream of the Western Conference crop, Carl Robinson’s side lands flat on its collective face in suffering a 3-0 defeat away to the New York Red Bulls a week later. A win would have put Vancouver seven points clear (for the time being) of everyone in the West. Instead, Sporting Kansas City feature in one of two games in hand later on Saturday with a chance to close the gap to one. New York, meanwhile, needed just three more points to clinch the sixth and final playoff place in the Eastern Conference, which they did thanks to another standout, two-assist performance by Sacha Kljestan. The 32-year-old set up goals scored by Daniel Royer and Felipe to take his average to 17 assists per season for the last three years. Bradley Wright-Phillips bagged the other goal (assisted by 18-year-old stud Tyler Adams).

[ MORE: USMNT routs Panama to boost WC dreams in a big way ]

Three moments that mattered

33′ — Kljestan feeds Royer to make it 1-0 — Kljestan tallied his 50th assist in just under three seasons since returning to MLS, which positions him among pristine company. Royer still has plenty of work to do after getting on the end of Kljestan’s ball.

58′ — BWP dinks it past Ousted for 2-0 Wright-Phillips should be lauded for the cheeky finish after carrying the ball 40 yards, but the real story here is the ball from Adams. Watch it and feel safe in knowing he’s ready for the call, USMNT fans.

72′ — Felipe hits a laser for 3-0 — Make that 51 assists for Kljestan, who still had lots of work to do once inside the penalty area. The ball back for Felipe looks simple enough after all he did to keep it in bounds and create a bit of separation for himself.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Sacha Kljestan

Goalscorers: Royer (33′), Wright-Phillips (58′), Felipe (72′)

Ghana protests to FIFA over missed calls in decisive WCQ

CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 7, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) The Ghana Football Association has protested to FIFA over the performance of referee Daniel Bennett in a World Cup qualifier against Uganda, saying he denied the Ghanaians a legitimate late goal and also a penalty.

The GFA says it wants the game to be re-played.

Ghana and Uganda drew 0-0 in Uganda on Saturday, hurting Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup next year in Russia. Egypt could take the qualifying spot from Group E if it beats Republic of Congo on Sunday.

Ghana was emboldened by FIFA’s unprecedented decision last month to order a South Africa-Senegal qualifier from 2016 to be replayed because of match-fixing by the referee. The Ghana federation says it wants FIFA to “examine” the performances of Bennett and his assistant referees in its match.

The GFA says it is questioning the disallowed 93rd-minute goal and penalty, as well as other decisions by the officials.

Ghana had two goals disallowed for offside by Bennett of South Africa and assistant referees Eldrick Adelaide and Steve Marie, both of Seychelles. Frank Acheampong’s appeal for a second-half penalty was also turned down.

The GFA says it filed the protest with FIFA immediately after the 0-0 draw in Kampala.

FIFA ordered South Africa’s 2-1 win over Senegal last November to be scratched out and the game replayed after Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey was found guilty of fixing for giving South Africa a penalty for a non-existent handball.

Lamptey was banned for life, and the replay could help Senegal qualify for the World Cup.

Burkina Faso, which could be denied a place in Russia because of the South Africa-Senegal replay, has appealed FIFA’s decision, arguing that ordering a replay is unfair on the other teams in the group.