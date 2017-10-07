More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo

UEFA WCQ: France, Portugal one win away; Netherlands all but eliminated

By Andy EdwardsOct 7, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT
A roundup of Saturday’s penultimate matchday of 2018 World Cup qualifying action from all around Europe…

Bulgaria 0-1 France

With one game left to play, France remain one point clear of Sweden in Group A following a nervy 1-0 victory away to Bularia on Saturday. Blaise Matuidi scored the game’s only goal, in the 3rd minute, as Didier Deschamps’ side clinched a top-two finish in the group, guaranteeing at minimum a place in the qualification playoffs.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was subbed off with an apparent hamstring injury in the 34th minute.

A victory over Belarus on Tuesday would see France qualify straight through to next summer’s tournament in Russia. Should Les Bleus slip up, Sweden, who boast a massively superior goal differential (+19 to +11) would need a superior result against the Netherlands to overtake them.

Belarus 1-3 Netherlands

Despite their own victory over Belarus, the combination of Sweden’s 8-0 victory over Luxembourg and France’s victory over Bulgaria, means the Dutch have been all but officially eliminated from contention to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Needing to overturn to make up three points and 12 goals in the goal-differential column in their finale against Sweden, the Oranje will miss a second straight major international tournament (EURO 2016).

The Netherlands finished as runners-up at the 2010 World Cup and third-place finishers in 2014.

Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-4 Belgium

Belgium clinched their place in Russia during the last international break, turning the rest of their Group H schedule into a chance to finely tune themselves and perhaps spoil the dreams of others. Saturday’s seven-goal thriller against Bosnia went a long way toward doing just that, as the home side’s defeat left the door wide for Greece to leapfrog their way into second place by two points. Unfortunately for the Bosnians, that’s exactly what happened after Greece won away to Cyprus, 2-1.

Jan Vertonghen marked his record-tying 96th cap with a goal in the 68th minute. While it looked set to be the game-winning goal, the Red Devils conceded an equalizer eight minutes from full-time, necessitating an 84th-minute winner from Yannick Carrasco to go nine points clear atop the group.

Thomas Meunier fired the visitors ahead in the 4th minute, only to be pegged back by Philadelphia Union midfielder Haris Medunjanin right on the half-hour mark. Nine minutes later, Edin Visca made it 2-1 to the hosts. That lead would remain intact until the 59th minute, when Michy Batshuayi equalized and set up the frantic final 30 minutes.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini picked up an injury, believed to be knee ligament damage, in the 29th minute. Initial reports have speculated he could be out for a number of weeks.

Andorra 0-2 Portugal

Portugal took care of business away to Andorra, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 79th international goal and the game-winner in the 63rd minute, but the reigning European champions remain second in Group B, three points back of Switzerland, though they possess an insurmountable goal-differential advantage (+26 to +18). As fate would have it, the second-place side hosts the leaders on Tuesday, needing three points to qualify automatically.

Andre Silva completed the scoring four minutes from full-time.

Switzerland 5-2 Hungary

Steven Zuber scored twice in Switzerland’s 5-2 rout of Hungary, to go with individual tallies from Granit Xhaka, Fabian Frei and Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Elsewhere in UEFA WCQ

Group A

Sweden 8-0 Luxembourg

Group B

Faroe Islands 0-0 Latvia

Group H

Gibraltar 0-6 Estonia
Cyprus 1-2 Greece

LIVE: Costa Rica host Honduras, with major implications for USMNT

Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 7, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT
When Costa Rica plays host to Honduras on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, Watch live on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo), the U.S. national team will be watching intently as they look to Los Ticos for a massive assist in their own bid to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

As things currently stand, three points separate the USMNT from Costa Rica (ahead of them) and Honduras (behind them). Having already qualified for next summer’s tournament in Russia, Costa Rica have only a superior regional ranking for which to still play.

Honduras, on the other hand, would leapfrog Panama for fourth place in the Hexagonal with a win (while remaining behind the Yanks on goal differential), setting themselves up for a final-day, home clash with already-qualified Mexico on Tuesday.

Iwobi fires Nigeria to Africa's first 2018 World Cup berth

Photo credit: @FIFAWorldCup
Associated PressOct 7, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT
Nigeria is the first team from Africa to qualify for the World Cup, doing it with a game to spare after beating Zambia 1-0 at home on Saturday.

The victory, clinched by Arsenal forward (and substitute) Alex Iwobi‘s goal with 17 minutes to go, ensured Nigeria will win Group B and qualify for its fifth World Cup out of the last six.

Only the five group winners qualify from Africa.

Tunisia could become the second team through later on Saturday, and Egypt can seal its place on Sunday.

The remaining two groups will go down to the wire, and the last games next month, in a tight qualifying race on the continent.

Former Brazilian women's team players protesting federation

Twitter/@bemesporte
Associated PressOct 7, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT
A group of former Brazilian women’s national team players have signed an open letter criticizing their federation following the dismissal of coach Emily Lima.

The group includes Formiga, who currently plays professionally for Paris Saint-Germain in France but retired from the national team last year after a record-breaking career that included every Olympic women’s tournament.

“We, the players, have invested years of our own lives and all of our energy to build this team and this sport to its strength today,” Friday’s letter said. “Yet we, and almost all other Brazilian women, are excluded from the leadership and decision-making for our own team and our own sport.”

Lima, the first woman ever to coach Brazil’s national team, was fired late last month after less than a year on the job. The team went 7-5-1 during her short tenure.

Following her dismissal, several veteran players, including Cristiane and Fran, stepped down from the team. They were among those who signed the open letter, along with Formiga.

“Over many years we have lived and watched in despair as Brazil’s women were neglected by CBF (the Brazilian soccer confederation). The events of the last week – where players’ voices were ignored, and some are now retiring in protest – is the result of a long history of lockout,” it read. “While some validly choose to remain inside the team and seek change from within, the fact that players have to make such a choice raises bigger issues. It has made us determined to speak out and demand change.”

The players called on CBF to include women in leadership and decision-making positions, and to help provide a path for players to pursue coaching jobs.

Cristiane spread the letter to social media with the hashtag (hash)hearhervoice.

“Today I’m posting a very important document, which I’ve signed together with many legends of the Brazil team. Please join many other former national team players from around the world by supporting & sharing our request for gender equality in Brazil football,” she said on Instagram.

The CBF did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Oswaldo Alvarez, known as Vadao, was hired to replace Lima. Vadao was the coach of the team before Lima replaced him, but he was dismissed after the Brazilians failed to reach the podium at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Marta, perhaps the best known current Brazilian player, said a week ago that she did not plan to step down.

“I will not stop playing for Brazil. Whenever they want me I will be willing to go,” the 31-year-old five-time FIFA World Player of the Year said about a week ago. “I am very sad, these athletes still have a lot to give. I hope the girls take it back so we can fight like we did all our lives, asking for improvements, pay rises and whatever is needed.”

Marta plays professionally in the United State for the Orlando Pride, which is set to play Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League semifinals against the Portland Thorns.

A look at Christian Pulisic's best USMNT plays, goals to date

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 7, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT
Is there any question that Christian Pulisic is the most valuable asset on the U.S. Men’s National Team at this point?

That’s a crazy sentiment to think about considering the fact that Pulisic — a 19-year-old — has only made 19 international appearances for the USMNT. However, it seems as though every time the Wonder Boy steps on the field he does something amazing.

After his one goal and one assist performance on Friday night for the U.S., which gave the Yanks a more comfortable standing in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, Pulisic now has eight goals since making his senior-team debut in 2016.

His performance last night prompted PST to take a look at five of Pulisic’s best moments so far in his young USMNT career.

USA vs. Panama

It was only fitting that Pulisic scored the opening goal on Friday in a must-win match against Panama, but it was the way the Borussia Dortmund attacker did so that garnered so much attention.

Watch below as Pulisic beautifully controls a pass slightly behind him from Jozy Altidore by taking his touch into space, before calmly dribbling past the Panama keeper.

USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago

It’s runs like these that make Pulisic such a complete player. As soon as DeAndre Yedlin passes the ball into Altidore, you can see Pulisic darting down the right to receive the through ball.

From there, Pulisic looks so collected and blasts it home for the 2-0 lead.

USA vs. Honduras

The Americans may have already been leading 3-0 heading into the second stanza, but Pulisic doesn’t waste any time in adding a fourth for the USMNT back in March.

USA vs. Honduras

It certainly wasn’t Pulisic’s cleanest move forward, but he still does everything right in this sequence. His original dribble outside the box finds the feet of Altidore. He continues his run to receive it back from the Toronto FC striker. And finally, his cross into Sebastian Lletget is pinpoint. Perfection.

USA vs. Honduras

Okay, we get it. Honduras isn’t the most formidable opponent, especially when the U.S. is playing at home.

However, this game proved how vital Pulisic can be for years to come not just as a goalscorer, but as a facilitator in the attack as well.