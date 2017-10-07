More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Which nations can qualify for the World Cup on Saturday?

By Matt ReedOct 7, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT
Spain became the 11th team (10th to qualify) on Friday to reach the 2018 World Cup, so which teams can potentially follow La Furia Roja to Russia on Saturday?

With the field of 32 nations still mostly left empty to this point, several nations have the opportunity to book their place in next year’s competition today.

PST takes a look around Saturday’s World Cup qualifying actions and goes through the scenarios as to which teams can reach Russia on the day.

UEFA

Group A has featured a back-and-forth battle between France and Sweden, but Les Bleus can finally clinch a place out of European qualification on Saturday with a win and a Sweden loss.

Switzerland and Portugal have had a similar race towards the World Cup, but it’s the Swiss that have a chance to book their place today with a win and any result other than a Portuguese win. If Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. do manage a victory then it will set up a massive final-day clash against the Swiss.

Belgium has already qualified out of Group H, but the race for the playoffs is on for Bosnia and Herzegovina and Greece. One point separates the two sides, but the former can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Greek defeat against Cyprus.

CONCACAF

Costa Rica-Honduras is the only match on the docket Saturday around North/Central American qualifying, but Los Ticos can become the second team from the region to join Mexico in Russia with a win or draw.

The match was originally scheduled for Friday night, but Tropical Storm Nate delayed the fixture.

CAF

With all five groups in action on Saturday in Africa, there is everything to play for since no team has earned their spot in Russia just yet. Although that can very easily change today.

In Group A, Tunisia can move into the field of 32 next summer with a win and a Congo draw or loss.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria remain unbeaten through four rounds of play, and a victory over second-place Zambia would be enough to move beyond Group B and to Russia.

FIFA considering fewer, but longer international breaks

By Matt ReedOct 7, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT
Managers across the world have long complained about international breaks altering their club’s run of form, but FIFA could be making a change in the future.

The world soccer governing body is discussing possibly moving away from four international breaks throughout the year, and instead simply lengthening the time off from club soccer.

As it stands, there are four fixed international breaks throughout the soccer calendar year, typically scheduled in September, October, November and March.

The schedule for international fixtures is set until 2024 right now, so changes would have to be agreed upon by several parties, including domestic clubs, in order to alter the existing fixture list.

O’Neill upbeat as Ireland faces Wales in World Cup qualifier

Associated PressOct 7, 2017, 8:25 AM EDT
DUBLIN (AP) Ireland manager Martin O’Neill is upbeat over his team’s chances of beating Wales in their must-win soccer World Cup qualifier in Cardiff on Monday.

“It’s there for us, let’s go for it,” O’Neill told Irish broadcaster RTE after their 2-0 win over Moldova on Friday.

Two goals from Daryl Murphy gave Ireland victory, while Tom Lawrence‘s strike was enough for Wales to win 1-0 at Georgia and keep both sides in contention to reach Russia.

Top spot in Group D and automatic World Cup qualification is still up for grabs too after leaders Serbia slipped to a 3-2 defeat against Austria. Serbia can secure a spot in Russia with a home win over Georgia on Monday.

Wales is second, a point behind Serbia, with the Irish another point further back.

The group winner qualifies automatically for the finals in Russia. The best eight second-place finishers from the nine groups in Europe advance to the playoffs.

“It’s great. We know what we have to do, we have to win a game. We have to win a game in Cardiff and the chances are there for us,” O’Neill said.

Ireland hasn’t qualified for a World Cup since 2002. Wales’ last appearance was in 1958, when it reached the quarterfinals. Chris Coleman’s Welsh team reached the semifinals at Euro 2016, inspired by Gareth Bale.

Bale missed Friday’s win over Georgia and is also out of the showdown with Ireland after he picked up a calf injury playing for Real Madrid.

There is better news for Ireland, with James McClean and Robbie Brady available after they both served one-match suspensions. Team captain Seamus Coleman and striker Jon Walters miss out due to injury.

Watch Live — Brazil, Spain headlines Day 2 at U-17 World Cup

By Matt ReedOct 7, 2017, 7:08 AM EDT
The U.S. and Paraguay were among the day’s big winners on Day 1 at the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, but which teams will shine on Saturday?

Groups C and D kick off today, and many eyes will be on Brazil vs. Spain in the latter group, which pits two of the game’s powerhouses against one another.

Meanwhile, Germany-Costa Rica should also provide intriguing storylines in the Group C opener.

Here’s the full schedule for Saturday’s action at the U-17 World Cup.

Group C

Germany vs. Costa Rica — 7:30 a.m. ET
Iran vs. Guinea — 10:30 a.m. ET

Group D

Brazil vs. Spain — 7:30 a.m. ET
North Korea vs. Niger — 10:30 a.m. ET

Altidore, Pulisic feel “all the emotions” in quieting “wolves”

By Nicholas MendolaOct 6, 2017, 10:36 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team, as much as they’d like you to believe otherwise, obviously heard and read plenty of the criticism of their past performances.

Christian Pulisic and Jozy Altidore were two heroes of Friday’s 4-0 World Cup hope-redeeming beatdown of Panama, and both admitted a readiness to loudly snap out of the funk caused by last month’s two-match, one-point mess in qualifying.

Pulisic celebrated emphatically after scoring his eighth minute opener, and said on television that it was probably all part of a release.

“With all the pressures and every thing going on, to get that early goal the emotions came out of me,” Pulisic said.

“We weren’t worried,” Altidore added. “When you lose a couple of games, the wolves come out. But everyone was confident. It’s about getting back to the basics.”

Altidore was quick to credit the team for his big night, as he scored two goals and could’ve had a couple more.

“The team was good tonight. I’m a guy (that) when everybody’s on like that, it’s easy. Christian was superb. His ability to play in between the lines can cause so much trouble.”

Both men obviously pointed to a need to get all three points from Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday and leave nothing to chance when it comes to scoreboard watching.

Pulisic left the match limping, but said he’ll be fine after being kicked in the calf as part of Panama’s plan to constantly foul the hero.