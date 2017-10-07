Which nations can qualify for the World Cup on Saturday?

Spain became the 11th team (10th to qualify) on Friday to reach the 2018 World Cup, so which teams can potentially follow La Furia Roja to Russia on Saturday?

With the field of 32 nations still mostly left empty to this point, several nations have the opportunity to book their place in next year’s competition today.

PST takes a look around Saturday’s World Cup qualifying actions and goes through the scenarios as to which teams can reach Russia on the day.

UEFA

Group A has featured a back-and-forth battle between France and Sweden, but Les Bleus can finally clinch a place out of European qualification on Saturday with a win and a Sweden loss.

Switzerland and Portugal have had a similar race towards the World Cup, but it’s the Swiss that have a chance to book their place today with a win and any result other than a Portuguese win. If Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. do manage a victory then it will set up a massive final-day clash against the Swiss.

Belgium has already qualified out of Group H, but the race for the playoffs is on for Bosnia and Herzegovina and Greece. One point separates the two sides, but the former can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Greek defeat against Cyprus.

CONCACAF

Costa Rica-Honduras is the only match on the docket Saturday around North/Central American qualifying, but Los Ticos can become the second team from the region to join Mexico in Russia with a win or draw.

The match was originally scheduled for Friday night, but Tropical Storm Nate delayed the fixture.

CAF

With all five groups in action on Saturday in Africa, there is everything to play for since no team has earned their spot in Russia just yet. Although that can very easily change today.

In Group A, Tunisia can move into the field of 32 next summer with a win and a Congo draw or loss.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria remain unbeaten through four rounds of play, and a victory over second-place Zambia would be enough to move beyond Group B and to Russia.