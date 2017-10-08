More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo credit: U.S. Soccer / @ussoccer

Finally fit, Yedlin fills USMNT’s longtime void at right back

By Andy EdwardsOct 8, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT
The right-back position has proven a crippling quandary for the U.S. national team ever since Steve Cherundolo’s international retirement in 2012. (Left back was — and remains — an issue long before then, but that’s a different story for a different day.)

[ MORE: 3rd? 4th? 5th? USMNT scenarios on the final day of WCQ ]

So many were asked to fill the career-long Hannover star’s boots — Eric Lichaj, Michael Orozco, Geoff Cameron, Brad Evans, Fabian Johnson, Timothy Chandler and most recently Graham Zusi each played the position in significant stretches over the last five years — only to come up woefully short of Cherundolo’s lofty standard. The 2014 World Cup provided a perfect jumping-off point for the most promising prospect of the post-‘Dolo era: DeAndre Yedlin.

“Especially being so young and not really expecting to go [in 2014], it was a crazy feeling,” Yedlin said this week. “I can’t obviously thank Jurgen enough for putting his trust in me and bringing me into that, and that’s really what jump-started my career.”

[ MORE: Player ratings from USA 4-0 Panama; Three things we learned ]

Like those who came before him, even the dream of Yedlin becoming the instant answer fizzled out for a period before landing at Newcastle United last summer, at the age of 23, where he’d reclaim his form and fitness in the Championship. Following his failed move to Tottenham Hotspur the winter after Brazil, Yedlin spent most of the next two seasons unavailable due to injuries more often than not.

“I’ve had to grow up pretty quick, but I’m glad that I chose to make this step to kind of move away from what I’m comfortable from.”

[ MORE: Pulisic, Altidore feel "all the emotions" as WC dreams rescued ]

Now 24, and having been fit for much of the last 15 months, Yedlin is an integral piece of the Magpies’ puzzle, and returned to the USMNT in its most desperate time of need: needing wins in each of their final two 2018 World Cup qualifiers to assure their place at next summer’s tournament in Russia.

Friday night in Orlando, Fla., Yedlin reassumed the starting spot from Zusi and flourished, helping the Yanks to a vitally important 4-0 victory over Panama. He alone stood out as the star performer along a sometimes-shaky four-man backline, flashing the recovery speed and open-field marauding that earned him a move to the Premier League at the age of 21. According to Yedlin, much of what he brings to the team is an energy level that’s unmatched and confounds his teammates.

“Everybody tells me they don’t know how I have so much energy, and I think people feed off that, which is great.”

More importantly, playing under Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has matured the mental side of Yedlin’s game immeasurably. His ability to recover serious real estate in the blink of an eye remains, but Friday’s performance was largely born out of a newfound ability to read the game around him.

“It’s a very physical league. It’s a league that if you lose focus for even a little bit of time, they can punish you,” Yedlin said. “Working with Rafa has taken my game to another level.”

That tactical growth, so perfectly exemplified by noticeable restraint and an understanding of when he can and can’t take risks, are precisely the signs that have USMNT fans counting on Yedlin to come better than good on his second trip to a World Cup.

NC Courage advance to NWSL final, will face Portland

Photo credit: @TheNCCourage
Associated PressOct 8, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT
CARY, N.C. (AP) Denise O’Sullivan scored in the 90th minute to send the North Carolina Courage to the National Women’s Soccer League championship with a 1-0 semifinal victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday.

The Courage will face the Portland Thorns next Saturday in Orlando, Florida. The Thorns beat the Orlando Pride 4-1 on Saturday.

The Courage won the league’s Supporters’ Shield for the best regular season record at 16-7-1. The team was previously the Western New York Flash. The franchise won last season’s NWSL championship before being sold and moving to North Carolina in the offseason.

The Thorns (14-5-5) finished second in the 10-team league. Last season, Portland went 12-3-5 and finished with the league’s best record but fell 4-3 in the semifinals to the Flash.

The Courage won its first four games this season and stayed atop the table for almost the rest of the way, led by Lynn Williams – last season’s league MVP – with nine goals and five assists.

No team has ever won the Supporters’ Shield and the championship in the same season.

Chicago, paced by forward Christen Press with 11 goals, stumbled in August with three losses at home but went undefeated for its final four games. Teammate Julie Ertz had four goals and three assists playing a defensive midfield position.

The Red Stars had won all three regular-season meetings with the Courage.

The NWSL is wrapping up its historic fifth season. No other professional women’s soccer league in the United States has lasted as long.

Loew: Arsenal’s Mustafi may be out “for a long time”

AP Photo/Michael Probst
Associated PressOct 8, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT
KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany (AP) Germany coach Joachim Loew says Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi could face a lengthy spell out of the game after sustaining a thigh injury in his team’s 5-1 World Cup qualifier win over Azerbaijan on Sunday.

[ MORE: Salah’s late winner ends Egypt’s 27-year World Cup drought ]

Mustafi pulled up suddenly as he attempted to follow Ramil Sheydaev, who went on to score Azerbaijan’s goal, and he was unable to continue. He had to be helped off the field.

[ UEFA: Lewandowski leads Poland to WC; England finish with another win ]

While Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele went off earlier as a precaution, Loew says, “I think Mustafi has a muscle tear. It looks a bit more serious. A hamstring injury to a muscle tear, we have to wait for the exact diagnosis, but he’ll probably be out for a long time.”

UEFA: Germany’s B-team completes 10-for-10 WCQ campaign

AP Photo/Michael Probst
By Andy EdwardsOct 8, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT
Germany thrashed Azerbaijan, 5-1, on Sunday to become the first (of two possible) side to finish with a perfect 10-for-10 record during UEFA’s 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

[ MORE: Salah’s late winner ends Egypt’s 27-year World Cup drought ]

Switzerland, the only other side to win its first nine games, are away to Portugal on Tuesday. England, who won eight and drew two (26 points), were the next closest. Poland went 8W-1D-1L (25 points) in their 10 games.

[ UEFA: Lewandowski leads Poland to WC; England finish with another win ]

Leon Goretzka put the defending world champions ahead after nine minutes, courtesy of a clever backheel into the upper-90, only for Joachim Loew’s side to be yanked back to level terms in the 34th minute. Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi suffered what appeared to be a thigh injury in the lead-up to the visitor’s equalizer. After the game, Loew revealed that Mustafi likely suffered a muscle tear, which will keep him out “for a long time.”

[ MORE: France, Portugal one win away from qualifying; Netherlands out ]

Sandro Wagner, Antonio Rudiger and Goretzka — all of whom played major minutes during this international break due to entrenched first-teamers being left out after having clinched their place at next summer’s tournament last window — each scored during a 12-minute stretch (54th to 66th) that blew the game wide open. Liverpool’s Emre Can provided the exclamation point with fewer than 10 minutes remaining, in the form of a seeing-eye rocket from 30 yards out.

Northern Ireland finished as runners-up in Group C and will make their way into the qualification playoffs scheduled for the final international window of the calendar year, next month.

Based on the upcoming edition of FIFA rankings, Germany will be seeded as a Pot 1 team for the World Cup draw on Dec. 1.

Salah’s late PK sends Egypt to World Cup, joyous celebrations

Photo credit: @FIFAWorldCup
By Andy EdwardsOct 8, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT
For the first time since 1990, the Egyptians are headed to the World Cup.

[ UEFA: Lewandowski leads Poland to WC; England finish with another win ]

Courtesy of a Mohamed Salah brace, including the Liverpool winger’s 94th-minute game-winning penalty kick to secure victory over Congo on Sunday, Egypt’s World Cup drought ends after 27 long years and six straight tournaments missed.

[ MORE: France, Portugal one win away from qualifying; Netherlands out ]

The second Salah’s spot kick hit the back of the net, the crowd of 30,000 filling a military stadium in Alexandria, as well as one very emotional fan, celebrated in disbelief and gave thanks where necessary.