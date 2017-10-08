More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Michael Probst

Loew: Arsenal’s Mustafi may be out “for a long time”

Associated PressOct 8, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany (AP) Germany coach Joachim Loew says Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi could face a lengthy spell out of the game after sustaining a thigh injury in his team’s 5-1 World Cup qualifier win over Azerbaijan on Sunday.

[ MORE: Salah’s late winner ends Egypt’s 27-year World Cup drought ]

Mustafi pulled up suddenly as he attempted to follow Ramil Sheydaev, who went on to score Azerbaijan’s goal, and he was unable to continue. He had to be helped off the field.

[ UEFA: Lewandowski leads Poland to WC; England finish with another win ]

While Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele went off earlier as a precaution, Loew says, “I think Mustafi has a muscle tear. It looks a bit more serious. A hamstring injury to a muscle tear, we have to wait for the exact diagnosis, but he’ll probably be out for a long time.”

UEFA: Germany’s B-team completes 10-for-10 WCQ campaign

AP Photo/Michael Probst
By Andy EdwardsOct 8, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Germany thrashed Azerbaijan, 5-1, on Sunday to become the first (of two possible) side to finish with a perfect 10-for-10 record during UEFA’s 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

[ MORE: Salah’s late winner ends Egypt’s 27-year World Cup drought ]

Switzerland, the only other side to win its first nine games, are away to Portugal on Tuesday. England, who won eight and drew two (26 points), were the next closest. Poland went 8W-1D-1L (25 points) in their 10 games.

[ UEFA: Lewandowski leads Poland to WC; England finish with another win ]

Leon Goretzka put the defending world champions ahead after nine minutes, courtesy of a clever backheel into the upper-90, only for Joachim Loew’s side to be yanked back to level terms in the 34th minute. Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi suffered what appeared to be a thigh injury in the lead-up to the visitor’s equalizer. After the game, Loew revealed that Mustafi likely suffered a muscle tear, which will keep him out “for a long time.”

[ MORE: France, Portugal one win away from qualifying; Netherlands out ]

Sandro Wagner, Antonio Rudiger and Goretzka — all of whom played major minutes during this international break due to entrenched first-teamers being left out after having clinched their place at next summer’s tournament last window — each scored during a 12-minute stretch (54th to 66th) that blew the game wide open. Liverpool’s Emre Can provided the exclamation point with fewer than 10 minutes remaining, in the form of a seeing-eye rocket from 30 yards out.

Northern Ireland finished as runners-up in Group C and will make their way into the qualification playoffs scheduled for the final international window of the calendar year, next month.

Based on the upcoming edition of FIFA rankings, Germany will be seeded as a Pot 1 team for the World Cup draw on Dec. 1.

Salah’s late PK sends Egypt to World Cup, joyous celebrations

Photo credit: @FIFAWorldCup
By Andy EdwardsOct 8, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time since 1990, the Egyptians are headed to the World Cup.

[ UEFA: Lewandowski leads Poland to WC; England finish with another win ]

Courtesy of a Mohamed Salah brace, including the Liverpool winger’s 94th-minute game-winning penalty kick to secure victory over Congo on Sunday, Egypt’s World Cup drought ends after 27 long years and six straight tournaments missed.

[ MORE: France, Portugal one win away from qualifying; Netherlands out ]

The second Salah’s spot kick hit the back of the net, the crowd of 30,000 filling a military stadium in Alexandria, as well as one very emotional fan, celebrated in disbelief and gave thanks where necessary.

UEFA wrap: England win in Lithuania, Lewandowski leads Poland to the World Cup

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 8, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It wasn’t pretty, but England got the job done.

The Three Lions picked up a 1-0 win over Lithuania in the cold, rainy evening in Vilnus, Lithuania, with Harry Kane‘s first half penalty kick serving as the difference between the two sides.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]

England controlled the match with 72 percent possession, had 10 corners and took 12 shots, but just four were on target.

With the win, England confirms their place atop Group F.

Here’s a look at some other action around UEFA World Cup qualifying:

(more…)

U-17 World Cup Roundup: England, France run riot

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 8, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two Western European nations asserted their dominance on the world soccer scene Sunday morning.

France and England combined to score 11 goals as France routed New Caledonia and England took care of Chile in the early-morning action.

England’s Jaden Sancho, formerly of Manchester City before moving to Borussia Dortmund this summer, scored twice and assisted on the opener, while Amine Gouri scored a brace for Les Bleus.

[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game ]

Here’s a look at how the day’s matches went in Groups E and F:

Group E

France 7-1 New Caledonia

Two own goals and six first half goals gave France a runaway win against New Caledonia. Gouri, Claudio Gomes, Maxence Caqueret and Wilson Isidor scored for Les Blues, but the silver lining was the first goal at a World Cup at any level for New Caledonia, when Sidri Wadenges finished a free kick inside the six-yard box.

Japan 6-1 Honduras

Japan got in on the goal-scoring action later Sunday with a 6-1 rout of Honduras. Keito Nakamura scored a first half hat-trick while Takefusa Kubo, Taisei Miyashiro and Toichi Suzuki added three more for the Samurai Blue. Los Catrachos had no answer for the constant Japanese attacks, as Nakamura and co. split open the Honduras defense at will.

Group F

England 4-0 Chile

It was all England from the start.

Callum Hudson-Odoi put the Three Lions on top in the fifth minute and England controlled the match from there. Sancho, who assisted on the first, then scored two more goals for England, one on a rebound and another on a nice finish slotting home into the far corner.

Angel Gomes put the finishing touches on the match with a brilliant curling free kick. To make matters worse, moments before the free kick, Chile goalkeeper Julio Borquez was sent off for the denial of a goal-scoring opportunity just outside the box. With Chile out of subs, star attacking midfielder Branco Provost took the goalkeeper jersey and gloves and went between the pipes.

Iraq 1-1 Mexico

Mexico’s latest generation of young guns failed to pick up all three points as Iraq, led by star striker Mohammed Dawood, held off Mexico in the late stages.

Dawood opened the scoring in the first half, putting Mexico under more pressure, but it was relieved somewhat early in the second half as Roberto de la Rosa – who earlier hit the crossbar – finished from close range after an Iraqi error in the box.