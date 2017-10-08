U-17 World Cup Roundup: England, France run riot

Two Western European nations asserted their dominance on the world soccer scene Sunday morning.
France and England combined to score 11 goals as France routed New Caledonia and England took care of Chile in the early-morning action.
England’s Jaden Sancho, formerly of Manchester City before moving to Borussia Dortmund this summer, scored twice and assisted on the opener, while Amine Gouri scored a brace for Les Bleus.
[ LIVE: Stream every Premier League game ]
Here’s a look at how the day’s matches went in Groups E and F:
Group E
France 7-1 New Caledonia
Two own goals and six first half goals gave France a runaway win against New Caledonia. Gouri, Claudio Gomes, Maxence Caqueret and Wilson Isidor scored for Les Blues, but the silver lining was the first goal at a World Cup at any level for New Caledonia, when Sidri Wadenges finished a free kick inside the six-yard box.
Group F
England 4-0 Chile
It was all England from the start.
Callum Hudson-Odoi put the Three Lions on top in the fifth minute and England controlled the match from there. Sancho, who assisted on the first, then scored two more goals for England, one on a rebound and another on a nice finish slotting home into the far corner.
Angel Gomes put the finishing touches on the match with a brilliant curling free kick. To make matters worse, moments before the free kick, Chile goalkeeper Julio Borquez was sent off for the denial of a goal-scoring opportunity just outside the box. With Chile out of subs, star attacking midfielder Branco Provost took the goalkeeper jersey and gloves and went between the pipes.