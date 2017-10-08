Video: Costa Rica players, fans go bonkers after they book place for 2018 World Cup

Costa Rica has made three of the last four World Cups, but the soccer-crazy Ticos and their fans are not taking that for granted.
La Sele booked its place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia in dramatic fashion, as Vancouver Whitecaps defender Kendall Waston powered a header home deep into second half stoppage time to earn a 1-1 draw at home with Honduras and clinch a spot at the World Cup.
The goal sent everyone in the stadium and around the tiny nation of around 4.9 million people (around the population of South Carolina) into hysterics. Waston ripped off his jersey and swung it in the air while he and the team slid into the corner. Ticos coach Oscar Ramirez ran around the touchline, looking for fellow coaches to hug and celebrate with.
The Ticos fans, overjoyed at returning to the World Cup, made a cacophony of noise as they jumped and celebrated as one. The goal was so momentous, a local Costa Rican broadcaster repeatedly shouted “World Cup” in Spanish.
Here’s how the momentous goal sounded in Costa Rica:
Angel Gomes put the cherry on top for England’s Under-17 Men’s National Team in its FIFA U-17 World Cup opener.
The Manchester United product curled home a beautiful free kick in the 81st minute to put the finishing touches on England U-17s 4-0 rout over ten-man Chile. Gomes’ effort encapsulated the day for England, which were dominant from the start.
Borussia Dortmund summer signing Jaden Sancho scored twice and added an assist after Callum Hudson-Odoi scored the opening goal in the fifth minute.
Here’s a look at the free kick:
Ronaldinho plays soccer exhibition with Chechnya leader
Kadyrov himself took to the field and scored for his team, which was largely made up of Russian ex-pros with a smattering of government officials.
The Chechen leader is fond of sports, particularly soccer and martial arts, and has often brought foreign sports stars and other celebrities to Chechnya as a sign of prestige for the formerly war-torn region.
International rights groups have accused Ramzan Kadyrov’s feared security forces of extrajudicial killings, abductions, torture and other human rights abuses.
Report: Andrea Pirlo to retire at end of the season
According to a report from Italian sports publication Gazzetta Dello Sport, New York City FC midfielder Andrea Pirlo will retire at the end of the current season, with his contract expiring in December.
In an interview with Gazzetta, Pirlo lamented that he has no more cartilage in one of his knees and even had Juventus’ doctor look at it during his former club’s tour of the U.S., to no avail. Injuries have kept Pirlo off the field for much of the season, relegating him to a bench role.
“You just realize that the time has come,” Pirlo reportedly said. “Every day you have physical problems, you can not train as you would because you always have some stuff (wrong). At my age, that’s enough. It’s not that you can go on forever to 50. I’ll do something else.”
NYCFC made a big splash in July 2015 when they signed the legendary Italian midfielder from Juventus on a free transfer, but while the 36-year-old has had some brilliant moments in MLS, he also was part of some NYCFC lowlights, especially on the defensive end.
That being said, he currently has one goal and 18 assists in his MLS career through 60 games, with 58 starts.
When asked about what he’d like to do in the future, Pirlo deflected a suggestion that he could become an assistant coach for Antonio Conte at Chelsea this winter, though he didn’t rule out coaching entirely.
“I do not know yet,” Pirlo said. “I’ll be back in Italy already in December. Conte’s assistant? They say things. I have ideas, but give me time to decide.
If Pirlo does enter the coaching ranks, there’s a couple of directions he could go. Former teammates Filippo “Pippo” Inzaghi coached AC Milan for a year in just his second year of coaching, and is currently at Venezia, while Alessandro Nesta has opted for a lower level, starting his managerial career coaching Miami FC in the North American Soccer League.
“There is no right or wrong way,” Pirlo said. “It depends on the opportunities that you offer. If you coach a first team right away, it’s hard to refuse. I repeat: for now I do not have that intention. After 25 years of football I will be at home with my family (two twins were born in August ). To keep fit I will play golf (handicap 10) and tennis.”
Of course, it wouldn’t be a story on American soccer without a question on bringing promotion/relegation to the American pyramid. And if he hadn’t said it already, now we know Pirlo is a fan of promotion/relegation.
“Absolutely agree,” Pirlo said. “If there was more pressure to avoid losing and falling back than to win, quality would rise. If MLS does not change the rules by liberalizing the market, there will never be a team like Real Madrid. “
