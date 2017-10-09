More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud a Puskas award finalist

By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT
Olivier Giroud‘s incredible scorpion kick from 10 months ago could earn him a FIFA award.

The Arsenal forward is a finalist for the annual FIFA Puskas award, honoring the year’s best goal. Joining Giroud is Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke and Deyna Castellanos from the Venezuelan National Team.

Giroud’s strike is memorable for a number of reasons. First, his nifty back-heel deep in his own half to Granit Xhaka opened up the opportunity. Then Giroud took off on a full sprint down the field to give Alexis Sanchez an option in the middle.

Of course, Sanchez’s cross was a bit behind the run of Giroud, but he left his left foot in the air just enough to redirect the ball off his heel into the top corner, finishing a brilliant sequence with an even more impressive finish.

Giroud has some company though. Castellanos, moments after Venezuela was scored upon, lazered a shot in from inside the center circle, a blast the goalkeeper couldn’t keep out. And Masuluke, a goalkeeper himself, scored on a stoppage time bicycle kick to save a draw in South African league action. Masuluke wasn’t just happy with the goal though. Like his field player teammates, he had to drop a dance move to the delight of the crowd and his team.

Watch the Puskas award videos below and let us know what’s your pick for Goal of the Year. The award will be announced on October 23.

Olivier Giroud

Deyna Castellanos

Oscarine Masuluke

UAE official says Qatar giving up World Cup may end ‘crisis’

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 9, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) A top Emirati security official has said the only way for “Qatar’s crisis” to end is if Doha gave up hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, his comments coming amid the ongoing diplomatic dispute between the energy-rich nation and four Arab countries.

Dubai security Lt. Gen. Dhahi Khalfan, known for being outspoken on Twitter, later wrote Monday his “personal analysis” of what he described as the financial pressure Doha faces in hosting the games had been misunderstood.

But his remarks came as lobbying firms backed by the four nations opposing Qatar in the diplomatic dispute increasingly target the upcoming soccer competition in their criticism.

The tournament has not come up in the demands previously made by the boycotting countries, though losing the World Cup would represent a bitter defeat for the tiny peninsular nation that’s pushed itself onto the world stage with its bid and its Al-Jazeera satellite news network.

Qatari officials did not respond to requests for comment on Monday. However, the 2022 tournament’s head in Qatar told The Associated Press on Friday the boycott poses “no risk” to the competition being held.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all cut diplomatic ties and began a boycott of Qatar on June 5 , in part over allegations that Doha supports extremists and has overly warm ties to Iran.

Qatar has long denied funding extremists and restored full diplomatic ties to Iran amid the dispute. Doha shares a massive offshore natural gas field with Iran that makes its citizens incredibly wealthy.

On Sunday night, Khalfan targeted the FIFA tournament in his tweets.

“If the World Cup leaves Qatar, Qatar’s crisis will be over … because the crisis is created to get away from it,” he wrote.

He added: “The cost is bigger than what the Hamadein have planned,” likely referring to Qatar’s former ruling emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and former Foreign Minister Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani. Some believe both still wield influence within Qatar’s current government now ruled by the former emir’s son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Khalfan, who previously has written controversy-catching tweets about Israel and U.S. President Donald Trump, also wrote that Qatar “is no longer our concern,” suggesting media in the boycotting countries dial back their coverage of the dispute.

By Monday night, Khalfan returned to Twitter to write that his tweets were his “personal analysis.”

“I said Qatar is faking a crisis and claims it’s besieged so it could get away from the burdens of building expensive sports facilities for the World Cup,” he tweeted.

“That’s why Qatar isn’t ready and can’t host the next World Cup,” he added.

As the crisis has dragged on despite mediation by Kuwait, the United States and European nations, Qatar’s opponents have begun targeting its hosting of the FIFA cup. They’ve pointed to allegations of corruption surrounding Qatar’s winning bid, as well as the conditions that laborers working in Qatar face in building infrastructure for the games.

While FIFA ethics investigators found that the Qataris used a full range of lavishly funded state and sports agencies to win the 2010 vote to host the tournament, authorities concluded there was no “evidence of any improper activity by the bid team.”

When Qatar’s sole land border with Saudi Arabia was closed and sea traffic cut off by the boycott, World Cup organizers were forced to instigate a “Plan B,” including bringing in supplies from Turkey.

Asked about Khalfan’s comments, FIFA said Monday: “We do not comment on speculation.”

Hassan al-Thawadi, Qatar World Cup supreme committee secretary-general, told the AP on Friday that the project remained on time despite that.

“We are aiming to make sure that this World Cup leaves a legacy for the people of the Middle East (and) is an opportunity to transform our region towards a sustainable and stable future,” he said.

Atlanta United draws crowds, signs Bocanegra to 4-year deal

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil
Associated PressOct 9, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta United has signed technical director Carlos Bocanegra to a four-year contract extension through 2022 and added the title of vice president.

Bocanegra was rewarded Monday for building a high-scoring roster that already qualified for the playoffs in United’s debut season. The team will set a Major League Soccer season attendance record, averaging more than 46,000.

Atlanta is the first expansion team to qualify for the playoffs since 2009 and only the second since 1998.

A longtime member of the U.S. national team, Bocanegra retired as a player in 2014. He was hired by United the following year and assembled a roster that includes Josef Martinez, Miguel Almiron and Tito Villalba, who have combined to score 40 goals – more than four MLS teams.

How will Bruce Arena line up the USMNT vs. T&T?

Photo by Ashley Allen / Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT
Here we go.

Or, given the hilarious and scary state of partially underwater Ato Boldon Stadium ahead of Tuesday’s massive World Cup qualifier between the USMNT and Trinidad and Tobago, perhaps we need to use the Heath Ledger as Joker voice.

And. Here. We. Go.

The United States men’s national team can feel pretty good about its chances to advance to the 2018 World Cup after thumping Panama 4-0 on Friday, but now turn to a probably soggy pitch surrounded by a track possible moat to clinch.

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

We’ve gone over the scenarios to clinch a spot, but a win is the most straight-forward way and T&T is the bottom team in the Hex. Even given the USMNT’s penchant for playing down to competition on the road, life feels sunny for the Yanks (or at least much sunnier than Friday at about 6:29 p.m. ET).

There are questions for the U.S., including how Christian Pulisic’s bruised calf has healed and whether Bruce Arena will rotate any of his full backs after three of the four had interesting at best matches against Panama (DeAndre Yedlin was quite good).

Arena was able to remove Pulisic and Jozy Altidore early thanks to the Americans’ strong start, and both will start should the phenom’s leg live in good standing (and running).

It feels likely Arena will turn to the same crew again, however. If he was willing to omit Geoff Cameron from the Panama visit, then he’s likely more confident in Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler than the Stoke City mainstay (I don’t get it, either, but I’m editorializing).

So, we predict, it’s going to look exactly the same should Pulisic come through unscathed.

Howard

Yedlin — Gonzalez — Besler — Villafana

Bradley

Arriola — Pulisic — Nagbe

Altidore — Wood

Now should Arena change anything, it seems like we’d see Cameron next to Gonzalez as he doubles down with size in the middle. Perhaps Alejandro Bedoya enters for Nagbe, and if it could be a rare start for Clint Dempsey.

Ballon d’Or shortlisters revealed: Alexis, Pogba, Bale left off

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

France Football has released the names on its 30-man shortlist for the 2017 Ballon D’Or.

The list includes seven Premier League players, one each from Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool.

Before we get to who is on the list, how about who isn’t? Gareth Bale of Real Madrid and Wales is absent, as is Bayern Munich backstop Manuel Neuer and Premier League stars Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba, and Hugo Lloris.

Remember: the list takes into account play with both club and country.

Here’s the entire list. Who is the most notable omission?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund/Gabon)
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/France)
Leonardo Bonucci (AC Milan/Italy)
Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus/Italy)
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain/Uruguay)
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool/Brazil)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium)
David De Gea (Manchester United/Spain)
Paulo Dybala (Juventus/Argentina)
Edin Dzeko (Roma/Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Radamel Falcao (Monaco/Colombia)
Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/France)
Eden Hazard (Chelsea/Belgium)
Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich/Germany)
Isco (Real Madrid/Spain)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur/England)
N'Golo Kante (Chelsea/France)
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/Germany)
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Poland)
Sadio Mane (Liverpool/Senegal)
Marcelo (Real Madrid/Brazil)
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain/France)
Dries Mertens (Napoli/Belgium)
Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid/Croatia)
Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain/Brazil)
Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid/Slovenia)
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid/Spain)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Portugal)
Luis Suarez (Barcelona/Uruguay)