More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying preview: Last call for Russia

By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT
2 Comments

A World Cup without Lionel Messi is a very real possibility, but Argentina is not the lone big name in danger of missing out on Russia.

Tuesday brings the final five matches of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, and only Brazil and — to a lesser extent — Uruguay can feel confident about their places in this summer’s big dance.

[ MORE: USMNT scenarios for final day of WCQ ]

The penultimate match day saw Argentina draw at home to Peru amongst a number of interesting score lines.

Table heading into Matchday 18
Brazil (qualified) — 38 pts, +27 GD, 38 goals
Uruguay (clinched at least 5th) — 28, +10, 28 goals
Chile — 26, +2, 26 goals
Colombia — 26, +2, 20 goals
Peru — 25, +1, 26 goals
Argentina — 25, +1, 16 goals
Paraguay — 24, -5, 19 goals
Ecuador (eliminated) — 20, -1, 25 goals
Bolivia (eliminated) — 14, -20, 14 goals
Venezuela (eliminated) — 9,-17, 18 goals

Matchday 18
Brazil vs. Chile
Ecuador vs. Argentina
Paraguay vs. Venezuela
Peru vs. Colombia
Uruguay vs. Bolivia

The one to circle is Peru vs. Colombia, the only match where both sides are alive on the Road to Russia.

Chile’s trip to Brazil is troubling because even the hosts’ B Team is powerful and no player will risk not impressing with a place in Russia on the line.

Argentina’s visit to Ecuador could be what’s best for Messi and Co., as La Tricolor may still be reeling from elimination on Matchday 17.

Paraguay is home to Venezuela and Uruguay to Bolivia, with both feeling confident about their chances.

The predictions

Chile cannot get past Brazil, but earns a good-looking point

Messi drives Argentina over the line with a win at Ecuador.

Paraguay edges Venezuela

Peru and Colombia split the spoils in Lima.

Uruguay handles Bolivia.

World Cup berths for Uruguay, Argentina, and Colombia. Paraguay finishes fifth an earns a playoff date with New Zealand. Peru and Chile are left out of the 2018 World Cup.

Atlanta United draws crowds, signs Bocanegra to 4-year deal

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil
Associated PressOct 9, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta United has signed technical director Carlos Bocanegra to a four-year contract extension through 2022 and added the title of vice president.

Bocanegra was rewarded Monday for building a high-scoring roster that already qualified for the playoffs in United’s debut season. The team will set a Major League Soccer season attendance record, averaging more than 46,000.

[ MORE: Inter, Arsenal after Atlanta’s Almiron ]

Atlanta is the first expansion team to qualify for the playoffs since 2009 and only the second since 1998.

A longtime member of the U.S. national team, Bocanegra retired as a player in 2014. He was hired by United the following year and assembled a roster that includes Josef Martinez, Miguel Almiron and Tito Villalba, who have combined to score 40 goals – more than four MLS teams.

How will Bruce Arena line up the USMNT vs. T&T?

Photo by Ashley Allen / Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here we go.

Or, given the hilarious and scary state of partially underwater Ato Boldon Stadium ahead of Tuesday’s massive World Cup qualifier between the USMNT and Trinidad and Tobago, perhaps we need to use the Heath Ledger as Joker voice.

And. Here. We. Go.

[ MORE: U.S. stays perfect at U-17 World Cup ]

The United States men’s national team can feel pretty good about its chances to advance to the 2018 World Cup after thumping Panama 4-0 on Friday, but now turn to a probably soggy pitch surrounded by a track possible moat to clinch.

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

We’ve gone over the scenarios to clinch a spot, but a win is the most straight-forward way and T&T is the bottom team in the Hex. Even given the USMNT’s penchant for playing down to competition on the road, life feels sunny for the Yanks (or at least much sunnier than Friday at about 6:29 p.m. ET).

There are questions for the U.S., including how Christian Pulisic’s bruised calf has healed and whether Bruce Arena will rotate any of his full backs after three of the four had interesting at best matches against Panama (DeAndre Yedlin was quite good).

Arena was able to remove Pulisic and Jozy Altidore early thanks to the Americans’ strong start, and both will start should the phenom’s leg live in good standing (and running).

[ MORE: Player ratings from win vs. Panama | Three things learned ]

It feels likely Arena will turn to the same crew again, however. If he was willing to omit Geoff Cameron from the Panama visit, then he’s likely more confident in Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler than the Stoke City mainstay (I don’t get it, either, but I’m editorializing).

So, we predict, it’s going to look exactly the same should Pulisic come through unscathed.

Howard

Yedlin — Gonzalez — Besler — Villafana

Bradley

Arriola — Pulisic — Nagbe

Altidore — Wood

Now should Arena change anything, it seems like we’d see Cameron next to Gonzalez as he doubles down with size in the middle. Perhaps Alejandro Bedoya enters for Nagbe, and if it could be a rare start for Clint Dempsey.

Ballon d’Or shortlisters revealed: Alexis, Pogba, Bale left off

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

France Football has released the names on its 30-man shortlist for the 2017 Ballon D’Or.

[ MORE: Yedlin fills USMNT void ]

The list includes seven Premier League players, one each from Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool.

Before we get to who is on the list, how about who isn’t? Gareth Bale of Real Madrid and Wales is absent, as is Bayern Munich backstop Manuel Neuer and Premier League stars Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba, and Hugo Lloris.

Remember: the list takes into account play with both club and country.

Here’s the entire list. Who is the most notable omission?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund/Gabon)
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/France)
Leonardo Bonucci (AC Milan/Italy)
Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus/Italy)
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain/Uruguay)
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool/Brazil)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium)
David De Gea (Manchester United/Spain)
Paulo Dybala (Juventus/Argentina)
Edin Dzeko (Roma/Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Radamel Falcao (Monaco/Colombia)
Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/France)
Eden Hazard (Chelsea/Belgium)
Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich/Germany)
Isco (Real Madrid/Spain)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur/England)
N'Golo Kante (Chelsea/France)
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/Germany)
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Poland)
Sadio Mane (Liverpool/Senegal)
Marcelo (Real Madrid/Brazil)
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain/France)
Dries Mertens (Napoli/Belgium)
Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid/Croatia)
Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain/Brazil)
Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid/Slovenia)
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid/Spain)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Portugal)
Luis Suarez (Barcelona/Uruguay)

U-17 World Cup wrap: United States, Paraguay shine (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States and Paraguay clinched knockout round places by moving to 2-0, while hosts India temporarily lifted their crowd with an 82nd minute equalizer before losing its second match of the competition.

[ MORE: USMNT scenarios for final day of WCQ ]

All that and more in the wrap.

Group A

Ghana 0-1 United StatesRECAP

The U.S. is on the fast track to win Group A after weathering an early second half storm from the young Black Stars. Toronto FC prospect Ayo Akinola scored the winner after great work from Man of the Match midfielder (center back here) Chris Durkin of DC United.

India 1-2 Colombia

Estudiantil’s Juan Peñaloza ensured that the U.S. will be playing for Group A when the group stage comes to a close on Thursday. Peñaloza gave Colombia a lead and then answered Jeakson’s 82nd minute goal one minute later to restore the advantage.

Group B

Turkey 0-3 Mali

Rebounding form a thriller of an opening day loss to Paraguay, with goals from Djemoussa Traore, Fode Konate, and Lassana Ndiaye leading the way. Turkey falls to 0-1-1.

Paraguay 4-2 New Zealand

Someone buy Paraguay captain Alexis Duarte his dinner and keep him upright, or perhaps Duarte should turn to Anibal Vega. Not one but two own goals from the Cerro Porteno defender dropped Paraguay’s into a 2-1 hole, but Vega scored twice in four second half minutes to keep the South American side atop the group.