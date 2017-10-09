First half of Ballon d’Or shortlist revealed

France Football has released the first 15 names on its shortlist for the 2017 Ballon D’Or.
The next five names will be released at 11:50 a.m. ET, then five more at 1:35 p.m. before a final batch at 2:15 p.m.
The list so far includes five Premier League players, one each from Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool:
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
David De Gea (Manchester United)
Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
Edin Dzeko (Roma)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
Marcelo (Real Madrid)
Dries Mertens (Napoli)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)
Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
That leaves scant few spots left, considering the seemingly mandatory inclusions of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann, and Paul Pogba.
Should we guess the other 11, top of mind? Gerard Pique, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe, Gianluigi Buffon, Manuel Neuer, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Gareth Bale, Hugo Lloris, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pierre-Emerich Aubameyang.