First half of Ballon d’Or shortlist revealed

SAO PAULO (AP) Brazil appears set on at least two changes in its starting lineup for the South American qualifying clash that could keep Chile out of the World Cup in Russia next year. Coach Tite used goalkeeper Ederson and defender Marquinhos in his main team during Brazil’s practice in Sao Paulo on Sunday.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will replace Alisson, and Marquinhos comes in for injured Thiago Silva.

Tite also hinted he will give another chance to left-back Alex Sandro since Marcelo is injured as well.

Leader Brazil qualified for the World Cup as early as March this year. Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Paraguay still depend on results on Tuesday.

The top four teams qualify for Russia with the fifth-place team facing New Zealand in a playoff.

Brazil tops the table with 38 points and Chile is third with 26, two points ahead of seventh-place Paraguay.

Chile’s main doubt for the decisive clash at Allianz Parque is midfielder Charles Aranguiz. As his teammates trained on Sunday in Sao Paulo – just a few meters away from the Brazilians – Aranguiz ran on the sidelines.

Coach Juan Antonio Pizzi will already be missing midfielder Arturo Vidal, who is suspended. Pizzi called up Esteban Pavez, who plays for Brazil’s Atletico Paranaense and arrived in Sao Paulo on Saturday.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus said his team won’t go easy on the Chileans.

“We played three World Cup qualifiers since we secured our spot and the behavior of the team is the same,” Jesus said after the training session. “We will play to win.”

Defender Miranda agreed.

“If Chile is in this position, it is not our fault, it is theirs,” Miranda said. “When we were in a bad moment no one gave us anything. We earned everything we have and they will have to earn it to clinch the spot.”