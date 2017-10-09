More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Orlando City coach Kreis hits out at MLS

By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT
Jason Kreis is not a fan of Major League Soccer’s decision to only fine FC Dallas, and not declare their scoreless draw with Orlando City SC a forfeit.

During Kreis’ media availability on Monday, the Orlando City boss lashed out at the league, saying its decision to just fine FC Dallas $100,000 in allocation money was “embarrassing.” MLS fined FC Dallas $75,000 in General Allocation Money and $25,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.

The controversy surrounds FC Dallas’ decision to move Michael Barrios out of its starting lineup and bring in Tesho Akindele after the lineups had been announced. Barrios, who arguably should have been ineligible because he had been “subbed out”, then substituted in for Maxi Urruti in the 84th minute.

MLS does not have rules on its books for starting lineups and potential violations.

“FIFA delegates management of roster rules and sanctions for violations to the respective leagues throughout the world,” read the last sentence of MLS’ press release on the FC Dallas fine. “There is no international rule for changes to a match day roster.”

In the past, situations such as this in FIFA competitions would have likely resulted in a forfeit for the team playing the ineligible player. But MLS decided to blame it on referee error for allowing it not change the final outcome.

By keeping the result as it is, Orlando City was mathematically eliminated from MLS playoff contention while FC Dallas remained one point ahead of Real Salt Lake and the San Jose Earthquakes, who both have 42 points and sit outside the playoff places. FC Dallas currently occupies the sixth and final playoff spot with 43 points.

Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke also said “this was a clear-cut violation” and expressed his shock that it wasn’t forfeited.

Behind the Scenes: USA vs. Panama

By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT
Ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a fly on the wall in the U.S. Men’s National Team locker room? Well wonder know more.

Courtesy of U.S. Soccer, watch a cool behind the scenes look at the USMNT’s 4-0 win over Panama last Friday in Orlando.

The win means the U.S. need just a draw to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Report: England to play 3-man backline at World Cup

By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT
England National Team fans better get used to seeing their team use a three-man backline because it’s here to stay.

That’s according to a report from the Telegraph, which states that Southgate will use a three-man defense as part of his preferred formation for November’s friendly matches against Brazil and Germany as a way to build the team’s identity ahead of next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

“We have to focus on a system and really try to hone it, work on it, improve it, that might mean we might have to leave some good players out. But we have to start to make those decisions over the next couple of camps,” Southgate said after England’s 1-0 win over Lithuania.

In the past, England has been criticized for not having an identity, for playing a bland style of soccer with the hopes of individual moments of brilliance taking them forward. While some may criticize the use of a three-man backline, it does allow England to release wingbacks Danny Rose and Kyle Walker farther up the field, as well as give John Stones more cover at centerback.

“For me, in terms of the way we’d want to play from the back, I think it (a three-man defense) is a better option,” Southgate said. “At the moment we turn the ball over too much and when we do we split into two centre-backs wide open, we are still open (against Lithuania) with three. So we will benefit if we don’t keep turning the ball over.”

The decision is a change, or evolution, from the 4-2-3-1 formation used by Southgate through most of the qualifying campaign, but with a changed formation, it could lead to some attackers not getting a chance to start, whether it’s Marcus Rashford or Jamie Vardy.

According to the report, Southgate’s preferred attackers behind Harry Kane include Dele Alli and when fit, Adam Lallana, to play in a similar way to Tottenham, with Lallana playing in Christian Eriksen‘s role.

Video: Watch Iceland players, fans celebrate World Cup qualification

By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 6:19 PM EDT
The Iceland dream continues.

16 months after making the Euro 2016 quarterfinals, Iceland made history Monday with its first World Cup qualification, becoming the smallest nation in history to qualify. The country, with a population of around 330,000, won its group over the likes of Croatia, Ukraine and Turkey. The population is comparable to that of Corpus Christi, Texas and Santa Ana, California.

When the final whistle blew, it sparked celebrations amongst the players, coaches and fans, before the fans and players conducted the now-famous viking clap in celebration.

Watch below as Iceland celebrates its World Cup qualification.

UEFA Wrap: Rep. of Ireland beat Wales; Iceland qualifies for World Cup

By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
Call it luck of the Irish, or call it whatever you want.

The dream is still alive for the Republic of Ireland National Team.

The Boys in Green secured a place in the UEFA World Cup qualification playoff round with a 1-0 win on the road over Wales in Cardiff. James McClean‘s second-half strike inside the box was enough to keep Ireland alive while ending the campaign for Wales, which finished in third place.

It may not have affected the outcome, but Wales were without Gareth Bale due to a left calf injury. Following McClean’s goal in the 57th minute, Wales pressed and pressed, peppering the Ireland backline with chips and crosses into the box. But Ireland captain David Meyler led his side to keep a clean sheet as Ireland hung on to win.

Here’s a look at some other UEFA World Cup qualifying action.

