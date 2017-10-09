Report: Arsenal, Inter Milan after Atlanta United playmaker

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Atlanta United’s remarkable first season under Tata Martino is attracting attention to its most prized players, from Josef Martinez to Hector Villalba, Yamil Asad to Miguel Almiron.

Calcio Mercato says Inter Milan is keeping a close eye on Almiron, and that Arsenal also want to lure the Paraguayan playmaker to the Emirates Stadium.

The Daily Mail put a nearly $24 million price tag on Almiron, three times what Atlanta paid to get him from Argentine club Lanus.

The 23-year-old has nine goals and eight assists in 29 MLS matches this season, and is currently out of the lineup with injury.

Can Almiron make the leap to the Premier League or Serie A? Certainly, and it may be hard for both MLS and Atlanta to pass up a 300 percent profit.

