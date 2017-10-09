More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Report: Big decision coming for Kaka

By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT
One of Major League Soccer’s highest-profile Designated Players could be leaving the league this winter.

In an interview with Brazilian publication Globo Esporte, Orlando City SC star Kaka revealed he’s considering three options this winter: Extend his stay in Orlando, move to Sao Paulo FC, or retire.

“(When I) finish a game you feel a lot of pain, the body begins to feel, so it’s not so much more pleasure,” Kaka said. “A kid plays today and tomorrow again. I’m 35, it takes longer to recover, it’s another rhythm. You feel the time is coming.”

Kaka has previously said that he would be open to signing a new contract with his current $6.6 million per year deal ending this December. He’s currently one of the highest paid players in MLS. Kaka’s scored six goals and added 4 assists in 22 games, but he’s missed time due to injury and Orlando City has already been eliminated from playoff contention for the third-straight season.

If he does retire, Kaka said he’d like to follow Zinedine Zidane’s example. Take a year off and then get into coaching.

“He paused, took a break, saw even if it was really what he loved, studied, took a course, started on the basis of category,” Kaka said. “I’m more on that side as well. Now, some people think you’re ready.”

Kaka’s signing marked another major notch on MLS’ belt in terms of bringing high-profile stars to the league, but he hasn’t been able to have the impact many in Orlando had hoped for. He’s accumulated 25 goals and 19 assists in 76 games in all competitions, but missing the playoffs three-straight years has been tough for fans to swallow, especially with the first-year success of Atlanta United this year as well as Seattle’s second-half turnaround to the title last year.

It would be fitting for Kaka to finish his career in Sao Paulo, where it all started. But it’s likely that if Kaka becomes a coach, we could see him again in the U.S. earning his way up as Patrick Vieira is doing now.

UEFA Wrap: Rep. of Ireland beat Wales; Iceland qualifies for World Cup

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
Call it luck of the Irish, or call it whatever you want.

The dream is still alive for the Republic of Ireland National Team.

The Boys in Green secured a place in the UEFA World Cup qualification playoff round with a 1-0 win on the road over Wales in Cardiff. James McClean‘s second-half strike inside the box was enough to keep Ireland alive while ending the campaign for Wales, which finished in third place.

It may not have affected the outcome, but Wales were without Gareth Bale due to a left calf injury. Following McClean’s goal in the 57th minute, Wales pressed and pressed, peppering the Ireland backline with chips and crosses into the box. But Ireland captain David Meyler led his side to keep a clean sheet as Ireland hung on to win.

Here’s a look at some other UEFA World Cup qualifying action.

Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud a Puskas award finalist

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT
Olivier Giroud‘s incredible scorpion kick from 10 months ago could earn him a FIFA award.

The Arsenal forward is a finalist for the annual FIFA Puskas award, honoring the year’s best goal. Joining Giroud is Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke and Deyna Castellanos from the Venezuelan National Team.

Giroud’s strike is memorable for a number of reasons. First, his nifty back-heel deep in his own half to Granit Xhaka opened up the opportunity. Then Giroud took off on a full sprint down the field to give Alexis Sanchez an option in the middle.

Of course, Sanchez’s cross was a bit behind the run of Giroud, but he left his left foot in the air just enough to redirect the ball off his heel into the top corner, finishing a brilliant sequence with an even more impressive finish.

Giroud has some company though. Castellanos, moments after Venezuela was scored upon, lazered a shot in from inside the center circle, a blast the goalkeeper couldn’t keep out. And Masuluke, a goalkeeper himself, scored on a stoppage time bicycle kick to save a draw in South African league action. Masuluke wasn’t just happy with the goal though. Like his field player teammates, he had to drop a dance move to the delight of the crowd and his team.

Watch the Puskas award videos below and let us know what’s your pick for Goal of the Year. The award will be announced on October 23.

UAE official says Qatar giving up World Cup may end ‘crisis’

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 9, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) A top Emirati security official has said the only way for “Qatar’s crisis” to end is if Doha gave up hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, his comments coming amid the ongoing diplomatic dispute between the energy-rich nation and four Arab countries.

Dubai security Lt. Gen. Dhahi Khalfan, known for being outspoken on Twitter, later wrote Monday his “personal analysis” of what he described as the financial pressure Doha faces in hosting the games had been misunderstood.

But his remarks came as lobbying firms backed by the four nations opposing Qatar in the diplomatic dispute increasingly target the upcoming soccer competition in their criticism.

The tournament has not come up in the demands previously made by the boycotting countries, though losing the World Cup would represent a bitter defeat for the tiny peninsular nation that’s pushed itself onto the world stage with its bid and its Al-Jazeera satellite news network.

Qatari officials did not respond to requests for comment on Monday. However, the 2022 tournament’s head in Qatar told The Associated Press on Friday the boycott poses “no risk” to the competition being held.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all cut diplomatic ties and began a boycott of Qatar on June 5 , in part over allegations that Doha supports extremists and has overly warm ties to Iran.

Qatar has long denied funding extremists and restored full diplomatic ties to Iran amid the dispute. Doha shares a massive offshore natural gas field with Iran that makes its citizens incredibly wealthy.

On Sunday night, Khalfan targeted the FIFA tournament in his tweets.

“If the World Cup leaves Qatar, Qatar’s crisis will be over … because the crisis is created to get away from it,” he wrote.

He added: “The cost is bigger than what the Hamadein have planned,” likely referring to Qatar’s former ruling emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and former Foreign Minister Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani. Some believe both still wield influence within Qatar’s current government now ruled by the former emir’s son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Khalfan, who previously has written controversy-catching tweets about Israel and U.S. President Donald Trump, also wrote that Qatar “is no longer our concern,” suggesting media in the boycotting countries dial back their coverage of the dispute.

By Monday night, Khalfan returned to Twitter to write that his tweets were his “personal analysis.”

“I said Qatar is faking a crisis and claims it’s besieged so it could get away from the burdens of building expensive sports facilities for the World Cup,” he tweeted.

“That’s why Qatar isn’t ready and can’t host the next World Cup,” he added.

As the crisis has dragged on despite mediation by Kuwait, the United States and European nations, Qatar’s opponents have begun targeting its hosting of the FIFA cup. They’ve pointed to allegations of corruption surrounding Qatar’s winning bid, as well as the conditions that laborers working in Qatar face in building infrastructure for the games.

While FIFA ethics investigators found that the Qataris used a full range of lavishly funded state and sports agencies to win the 2010 vote to host the tournament, authorities concluded there was no “evidence of any improper activity by the bid team.”

When Qatar’s sole land border with Saudi Arabia was closed and sea traffic cut off by the boycott, World Cup organizers were forced to instigate a “Plan B,” including bringing in supplies from Turkey.

Asked about Khalfan’s comments, FIFA said Monday: “We do not comment on speculation.”

Hassan al-Thawadi, Qatar World Cup supreme committee secretary-general, told the AP on Friday that the project remained on time despite that.

“We are aiming to make sure that this World Cup leaves a legacy for the people of the Middle East (and) is an opportunity to transform our region towards a sustainable and stable future,” he said.

Atlanta United draws crowds, signs Bocanegra to 4-year deal

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil
Associated PressOct 9, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta United has signed technical director Carlos Bocanegra to a four-year contract extension through 2022 and added the title of vice president.

Bocanegra was rewarded Monday for building a high-scoring roster that already qualified for the playoffs in United’s debut season. The team will set a Major League Soccer season attendance record, averaging more than 46,000.

Atlanta is the first expansion team to qualify for the playoffs since 2009 and only the second since 1998.

A longtime member of the U.S. national team, Bocanegra retired as a player in 2014. He was hired by United the following year and assembled a roster that includes Josef Martinez, Miguel Almiron and Tito Villalba, who have combined to score 40 goals – more than four MLS teams.