AP Photo/Darko Bandic

Scotland coach blames genes for World Cup failure

By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2017, 8:21 AM EDT
Gordon Strachan has put quite a spin on Scotland’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Scotland drew 2-2 at Slovenia on Sunday, losing out on a playoff spot to Slovakia on five goals of differential.

Why did they finish third? Strachan says it comes down to genes, quipping, “Genetically, we are behind. In the last campaign we were the second smallest, apart from Spain.”

The former Southampton and Celtic boss, 60, says the Scots are at a physical disadvantage to most UEFA squad, and lobbed this amazing quip to the world:

“Maybe we get big women and men together and see what we can do.”

We have loads of problems with the logic and even political nature of the comment, but as for the outright humor and brass: Out—standing.

It’s quite the rationale, and a way for Strachan to back up his words to follow, which expressed admiration for the effort, guts, and guile of his players.

In all actuality, it was probably more about results, specifically the 1-1 home draw versus Lithuania, and the difficulty of qualifying in UEFA, but… What. A. Quote.

Scotland hasn’t qualified for the World Cup since 1998.

First half of Ballon d’Or shortlist revealed

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT
France Football has released the first 15 names on its shortlist for the 2017 Ballon D’Or.

The next five names will be released at 11:50 a.m. ET, then five more at 1:35 p.m. before a final batch at 2:15 p.m.

The list so far includes five Premier League players, one each from Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool:

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
David De Gea (Manchester United)
Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
Edin Dzeko (Roma)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
Marcelo (Real Madrid)
Dries Mertens (Napoli)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)
Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

That leaves scant few spots left, considering the seemingly mandatory inclusions of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann, and Paul Pogba.

Should we guess the other 11, top of mind? Gerard Pique, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe, Gianluigi Buffon, Manuel Neuer, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Gareth Bale, Hugo Lloris, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pierre-Emerich Aubameyang.

WATCH LIVE: U.S. faces Ghana in U-17 World Cup

Photo by Alex Morton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2017, 7:25 AM EDT
The winner of Monday’s U-17 World Cup Group A match between Ghana and the United States will clinch a berth in the knockout rounds.

A winner would also be in the driver’s seat for a group win. The U.S. beat India 3-0 in its opener, while Ghana edged Colombia 1-0.

There’s only one change from the opener, as TFC’s Ayo Akinola departs for Ajax youngster Sergino Dest.

Brazil set to make changes in key WCQ for Chile

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 8, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT
SAO PAULO (AP) Brazil appears set on at least two changes in its starting lineup for the South American qualifying clash that could keep Chile out of the World Cup in Russia next year. Coach Tite used goalkeeper Ederson and defender Marquinhos in his main team during Brazil’s practice in Sao Paulo on Sunday.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will replace Alisson, and Marquinhos comes in for injured Thiago Silva.

Tite also hinted he will give another chance to left-back Alex Sandro since Marcelo is injured as well.

Leader Brazil qualified for the World Cup as early as March this year. Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Paraguay still depend on results on Tuesday.

The top four teams qualify for Russia with the fifth-place team facing New Zealand in a playoff.

Brazil tops the table with 38 points and Chile is third with 26, two points ahead of seventh-place Paraguay.

Chile’s main doubt for the decisive clash at Allianz Parque is midfielder Charles Aranguiz. As his teammates trained on Sunday in Sao Paulo – just a few meters away from the Brazilians – Aranguiz ran on the sidelines.

Coach Juan Antonio Pizzi will already be missing midfielder Arturo Vidal, who is suspended. Pizzi called up Esteban Pavez, who plays for Brazil’s Atletico Paranaense and arrived in Sao Paulo on Saturday.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus said his team won’t go easy on the Chileans.

“We played three World Cup qualifiers since we secured our spot and the behavior of the team is the same,” Jesus said after the training session. “We will play to win.”

Defender Miranda agreed.

“If Chile is in this position, it is not our fault, it is theirs,” Miranda said. “When we were in a bad moment no one gave us anything. We earned everything we have and they will have to earn it to clinch the spot.”

NC Courage advance to NWSL final, will face Portland

Photo credit: @TheNCCourage
Associated PressOct 8, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT
CARY, N.C. (AP) Denise O’Sullivan scored in the 90th minute to send the North Carolina Courage to the National Women’s Soccer League championship with a 1-0 semifinal victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday.

The Courage will face the Portland Thorns next Saturday in Orlando, Florida. The Thorns beat the Orlando Pride 4-1 on Saturday.

The Courage won the league’s Supporters’ Shield for the best regular season record at 16-7-1. The team was previously the Western New York Flash. The franchise won last season’s NWSL championship before being sold and moving to North Carolina in the offseason.

The Thorns (14-5-5) finished second in the 10-team league. Last season, Portland went 12-3-5 and finished with the league’s best record but fell 4-3 in the semifinals to the Flash.

The Courage won its first four games this season and stayed atop the table for almost the rest of the way, led by Lynn Williams – last season’s league MVP – with nine goals and five assists.

No team has ever won the Supporters’ Shield and the championship in the same season.

Chicago, paced by forward Christen Press with 11 goals, stumbled in August with three losses at home but went undefeated for its final four games. Teammate Julie Ertz had four goals and three assists playing a defensive midfield position.

The Red Stars had won all three regular-season meetings with the Courage.

The NWSL is wrapping up its historic fifth season. No other professional women’s soccer league in the United States has lasted as long.