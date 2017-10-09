Scotland coach blames genes for World Cup failure

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Gordon Strachan has put quite a spin on Scotland’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Scotland drew 2-2 at Slovenia on Sunday, losing out on a playoff spot to Slovakia on five goals of differential.

Why did they finish third? Strachan says it comes down to genes, quipping, “Genetically, we are behind. In the last campaign we were the second smallest, apart from Spain.”

The former Southampton and Celtic boss, 60, says the Scots are at a physical disadvantage to most UEFA squad, and lobbed this amazing quip to the world:

“Maybe we get big women and men together and see what we can do.”

We have loads of problems with the logic and even political nature of the comment, but as for the outright humor and brass: Out—standing.

It’s quite the rationale, and a way for Strachan to back up his words to follow, which expressed admiration for the effort, guts, and guile of his players.

In all actuality, it was probably more about results, specifically the 1-1 home draw versus Lithuania, and the difficulty of qualifying in UEFA, but… What. A. Quote.

Scotland hasn’t qualified for the World Cup since 1998.

